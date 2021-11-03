 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Everyone definitely believes you, Iran   (aljazeera.com) divider line
39
39 Comments     (+0 »)
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"With the timely and authoritative action of the Guards naval forces, the US terrorist Navy's operation to steal Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman failed," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement published on Wednesday by Iranian state media.

I retired from the US Terrorist Navy some years ago. Back in my day if we wanted to steal a tanker full of Iranian oil we damn well took it. Kids these days I tell ya...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it narrowly avoided interdiction and returned to port?
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Iran's so far away.

A Flock Of Seagulls - I Ran (So Far Away) (Video)
Youtube iIpfWORQWhU
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they translate "Stop the steal" into Farsi?

Does this mean Hezbollah can now obstruct justice, and ignore subpoenas about their terrorism like republicans do?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until the US Terrorist Air Foce drops a few bombs on you or the US Terrorist Space Force drops a titanium card out of Guardian 1 at exactly the right moment.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran says foiled US navy's attempt to seize tanker in Sea of Oman

If navy wanted that tanker, they'd have that tanker.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how trusting we are of the US military these days.  Hopefully, it's just because Iran is so much worse.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the time Imadinnerjacket said there are no homosexuals in Iran.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now I have to question whether there was a tanker. Whether the USN and Iranian forces could even get each other on surface radar. Does Iran have a blue water navy? I mean, I know they do, but DO THEY?

Congratulations, Iran. You've become the Daily Mail.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We make shiat up about them and rattle our sabres, assassinate their people or attack their installations whenever we feel like it, or when we have a so-called "conservative" who is facing a tough election and wants to give the racists something new to screech about.

So forgive me if my reaction to some propaganda for someone else's own internal population doesn't move my needle much. Big "meh" on this.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: I love how trusting we are of the US military these days.  Hopefully, it's just because Iran is so much worse.


"We drove off the American military," whether coming from the likes of Venezuela or Russia, requires a far greater stretch of the imagination than the immediate alternative. It's not about trusting the military, it's that extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: I love how trusting we are of the US military these days.  Hopefully, it's just because Iran is so much worse.


Are you naturally this stupid, or do you have to put in effort?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Iran says foiled US navy's attempt to seize tanker in Sea of Oman

If navy wanted that tanker, they'd have that tanker.


By a SEAL unit, at night. The civilian crew of West Africans wouldn't put up a fight for 3rd-party oil, or a ship owned by Asians.

Also, why bother with limpet bombs that are easily discovered? A torpedo would blow the ship in half.

If the US is worried about them building a bomb, we wouldn't bother with oil ships. We know where the enrichment plants are located. A few Tomahawks (including one or two that throw out carbon fibers to fark with electrical transmission lines), and they're set back 5 years.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah there's no way the US would violate the sovereignty of another nation. That does not track at all.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: So forgive me if my reaction to some propaganda for someone else's own internal population doesn't move my needle much


This is a fair observation, as Iran doesn't seem to have made any sort of official protest, taken it to the UN, anything of the sort. Speaks to the fact that they know perfectly well that it's false, and have no interest in pursuing or defending their allegation.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yeah there's no way the US would violate the sovereignty of another nation. That does not track at all.


Also, the US military is undefeatable.

/ Avert your eyes from the two twenty-year wars we just lost to guys in sandals with AKs
 
drgullen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's video evidence for doubters.  Anyways, US Navy continuing to post Ls, US failing to project power, etc etc.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I love how trusting we are of the US military these days.  Hopefully, it's just because Iran is so much worse.


When I saw the headline, I just knew someone like you would show up here.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Karma Chameleon: Yeah there's no way the US would violate the sovereignty of another nation. That does not track at all.

Also, the US military is undefeatable.

/ Avert your eyes from the two twenty-year wars we just lost to guys in sandals with AKs


The US military wasn't defeated in Afghanistan. You were.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: FLMountainMan: I love how trusting we are of the US military these days.  Hopefully, it's just because Iran is so much worse.

When I saw the headline, I just knew someone like you would show up here.


Someone who doesn't immediately hop to attention like a good little trained biatch whenever someone says the magic words, "IRAN BOOGA BOOGA BOOGA"? Yeah, I thought there might be a few of us in the thread too.
 
debug
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The government clearly want to send a message to the Americans that they are the strongest force in the region and that they are not scared by the US presence in the see of Oman or in the strait of Hurmuz," Jabbari said.

Yes, quite the journalist there...
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yeah there's no way the US would violate the sovereignty of another nation. That does not track at all.


They left port with a bunch of oil that we told them is under sanctions.

They saw the US Navy waiting for them in open waters.

They turned around and went home, and wrote a strongly worded letter.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

debug: "The government clearly want to send a message to the Americans that they are the strongest force in the region and that they are not scared by the US presence in the see of Oman or in the strait of Hurmuz," Jabbari said.

Yes, quite the journalist there...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We all know know that Iran would never lie. Right?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Does Iran have a blue water navy? I mean, I know they do, but DO THEY?


They actually don't. Theirs is green.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Karma Chameleon: Yeah there's no way the US would violate the sovereignty of another nation. That does not track at all.

They left port with a bunch of oil that we told them is under sanctions.

They saw the US Navy waiting for them in open waters.

They turned around and went home, and wrote a strongly worded letter.


"Open waters"

Theres no reason for the US to be on that side of the world. I'm sure we would all be cool with another country's navy just chilling in the gulf of mexico.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I love how trusting we are of the US military these days.  Hopefully, it's just because Iran is so much worse.


Um, that's exactly right. The U.S. has the best military in the world because it's the *least* screwed up.

/Mostly
//Size matters too.
 
sleze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of course they did.  Didn't you see the missiles?

cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: brainlordmesomorph: Karma Chameleon: Yeah there's no way the US would violate the sovereignty of another nation. That does not track at all.

They left port with a bunch of oil that we told them is under sanctions.

They saw the US Navy waiting for them in open waters.

They turned around and went home, and wrote a strongly worded letter.

"Open waters"

Theres no reason for the US to be on that side of the world. I'm sure we would all be cool with another country's navy just chilling in the gulf of mexico.


Ah, I always enjoy this old chestnut.

It's so oblivious to the fact that other navies "chill" in the Gulf of Mexico - and sometimes right off our Eastern Seaboard - all the time, and we have no issue with it whatsoever, beyond observing them to ensure that they abide by international law.

Try harder.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wish Americans were as good at detecting BS coming out of Washington as they were with Tehran.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Fabric_Man: Does Iran have a blue water navy? I mean, I know they do, but DO THEY?

They actually don't. Theirs is green.


a search for Iran's military capabilities at Janes, links you to China's military capabilities
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: BigNumber12: Fabric_Man: Does Iran have a blue water navy? I mean, I know they do, but DO THEY?

They actually don't. Theirs is green.

a search for Iran's military capabilities at Janes, links you to China's military capabilities


I don't understand what you're trying to say. At the very simplest, China is between green and blue, and should be solidly blue before too long. Iran is solidly green, and very unlikely to change. Vastly different situations.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Karma Chameleon: brainlordmesomorph: Karma Chameleon: Yeah there's no way the US would violate the sovereignty of another nation. That does not track at all.

They left port with a bunch of oil that we told them is under sanctions.

They saw the US Navy waiting for them in open waters.

They turned around and went home, and wrote a strongly worded letter.

"Open waters"

Theres no reason for the US to be on that side of the world. I'm sure we would all be cool with another country's navy just chilling in the gulf of mexico.

Ah, I always enjoy this old chestnut.

It's so oblivious to the fact that other navies "chill" in the Gulf of Mexico - and sometimes right off our Eastern Seaboard - all the time, and we have no issue with it whatsoever, beyond observing them to ensure that they abide by international law.

Try harder.


When I was in the Navy (I got out in 2019) It was considered a normal boring thing to have a Chinese "fishing trawler" right outside the territorial waters boundary west of San Diego. Said trawler would have no fishing gear but tons of antenna and other intel equipment.

Nobody gives a shiat because they're in international waters, and we routinely invite other countries to our military ports.

For some reason though there's a number of accounts that bring this stupid idea to bear whenever Iran or China comes up.  Almost like they have this idea that countries "own" large international bodies of water despite international agreements to the contrary for decade.

I wonder why people who I have noted as shills for Iran and China would want to push such a narrative.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Decades* fark.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: brainlordmesomorph: BigNumber12: Fabric_Man: Does Iran have a blue water navy? I mean, I know they do, but DO THEY?

They actually don't. Theirs is green.

a search for Iran's military capabilities at Janes, links you to China's military capabilities

I don't understand what you're trying to say. At the very simplest, China is between green and blue, and should be solidly blue before too long. Iran is solidly green, and very unlikely to change. Vastly different situations.


Just a report;

I did the search that's what came up, unless its an error, I would think it means (in the current political situation) that functionally China is acting as Iran's navy. (perhaps it is just an error)
 
