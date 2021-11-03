 Skip to content
(Chemical & Engineering News)   Saul has some serious competition   (cen.acs.org)
29
posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2021 at 2:20 PM



Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you mean Walter White?
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Don't you mean Walter White?


I think Subby is referring to the defense attorney, who got the acquittal.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Don't you mean Walter White?


No, it's Jesse.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brianmidkiff2: Arkanaut: Don't you mean Walter White?

I think Subby is referring to the defense attorney, who got the acquittal.


yep. i don't know what dirt that guy has on the judge but it must be epic.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C&En? Is that a homonym for the Wolf Blitzer Experience?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evidence generating reasonable doubt: plausible alternative explanations for possessing instructions; unreliability of witness against him

Evidence of guilt: duh, he's in Arkansas
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Evidence generating reasonable doubt: plausible alternative explanations for possessing instructions


I wasn't actually cooking meth, I was just teachingy students how to.

And storing some in my safe for a friend.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Doesn't matter - he's never going to be near chemicals again, as no one's ever going to hire him in a position that would allow him to do so.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Meh. Doesn't matter - he's never going to be near chemicals again, as no one's ever going to hire him in a position that would allow him to do so.


"Hi.  I'm from the Human Resources department at the Sinaloa Cartel.  Do you have a few minutes to chat?"
 
baorao
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Texarkana, Arkadelphia... just how stupid and unoriginal are the people of ArKansas?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I liked the Breaking Bad episodes with sandworms. And adding spice to their batches.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baorao: Texarkana, Arkadelphia... just how stupid and unoriginal are the people of ArKansas?


About the same or slightly less so than the namers of New York, New York
 
proteus_b
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: i don't know what dirt that guy has on the judge but it must be epic.


"The jury in Clark County District Court in Arkadelphia said on Oct. 27 it had reasonable doubt about the charges against Terry David Bateman."

Probably because his co-conspirator likely lied in his testimony against him, and it was probably obvious, hence creating the reasonable doubt that "perhaps Rowland acted alone and did this".
 
p89tech
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: brianmidkiff2: Arkanaut: Don't you mean Walter White?

I think Subby is referring to the defense attorney, who got the acquittal.

yep. i don't know what dirt that guy has on the judge but it must be epic.


More likely what he had on the jurors.

Or maybe it was the check he cut to them that was epic.
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

p89tech: tom baker's scarf: brianmidkiff2: Arkanaut: Don't you mean Walter White?

I think Subby is referring to the defense attorney, who got the acquittal.

yep. i don't know what dirt that guy has on the judge but it must be epic.

More likely what he had on the jurors.

Or maybe it was the check he cut to them that was epic.


Once they realized they had a real life Walter White in the court room, they had to let him go.

Pop culture will always win.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrparks: p89tech: tom baker's scarf: brianmidkiff2: Arkanaut: Don't you mean Walter White?

I think Subby is referring to the defense attorney, who got the acquittal.

yep. i don't know what dirt that guy has on the judge but it must be epic.

More likely what he had on the jurors.

Or maybe it was the check he cut to them that was epic.

Once they realized they had a real life Walter White in the court room, they had to let him go.

Pop culture will always win.


Or maybe someone drove by the evidence lockup with a giant magnet...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Say my name

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrparks: p89tech: tom baker's scarf: brianmidkiff2: Arkanaut: Don't you mean Walter White?

I think Subby is referring to the defense attorney, who got the acquittal.

yep. i don't know what dirt that guy has on the judge but it must be epic.

More likely what he had on the jurors.

Or maybe it was the check he cut to them that was epic.

Once they realized they had a real life Walter White in the court room, they had to let him go.

Pop culture will always win.


Was he standing there in his tighty Walter Whiteys?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: brianmidkiff2: Arkanaut: Don't you mean Walter White?

I think Subby is referring to the defense attorney, who got the acquittal.

yep. i don't know what dirt that guy has on the judge but it must be epic.


No need for blackmailing the judge. It's Arkansas, so the defendant probably has quite a few of his customers on the jury.
 
baorao
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: baorao: Texarkana, Arkadelphia... just how stupid and unoriginal are the people of ArKansas?

About the same or slightly less so than the namers of New York, New York


I'll give every state a freebie on [State Name] City.

But I don't recall there being a New Yornneticut or Delayork New York.
 
Two16
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: mrparks: p89tech: tom baker's scarf: brianmidkiff2: Arkanaut: Don't you mean Walter White?

I think Subby is referring to the defense attorney, who got the acquittal.

yep. i don't know what dirt that guy has on the judge but it must be epic.

More likely what he had on the jurors.

Or maybe it was the check he cut to them that was epic.

Once they realized they had a real life Walter White in the court room, they had to let him go.

Pop culture will always win.

Or maybe someone drove by the evidence lockup with a giant magnet...


Life, uh, imitates art.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Meh. Doesn't matter - he's never going to be near chemicals again, as no one's ever going to hire him in a position that would allow him to do so.


Oh, I can think of a few organizations that might appreciate his skills.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: Arkanaut: Don't you mean Walter White?

No, it's Jesse.


Loved him in "Harvey."

That has to have been the most botched prosecution effort in history.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spice Must Flow: I liked the Breaking Bad episodes with sandworms. And adding spice to their batches.
[Fark user image 371x750]


So what's the mini-series?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Meh. Doesn't matter - he's never going to be near chemicals again, as no one's ever going to hire him in a position that would allow him to do so.


I'd love to hear how anyone is going to be kept away from chemicals

This is why people think organic salt is a thing.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Spice Must Flow: I liked the Breaking Bad episodes with sandworms. And adding spice to their batches.
[Fark user image 371x750]

So what's the mini-series?


Oh, Syfy.

Never mind.
 
