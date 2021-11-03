 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Thomas Dolby, The Psychedelic Furs, & New Order. No, not that song. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #271. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

/ and presently pantsless
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hi de hi campers
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.


/Furs!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/ and presently pantsless


ME TOO!!!

/shorts aren't pants
//we covered this yesterday
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm very panted.
Dashing out straight after to watch the footy with a mate of mine
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: I'm very panted.
Dashing out straight after to watch the footy with a mate of mine


oh, there's a match today?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it just a problem with my display, or are we all naked here?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: I'm very panted.
Dashing out straight after to watch the footy with a mate of mine

oh, there's a match today?


Is there ever...
Fark user image
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Is it just a problem with my display, or are we all naked here?


I think fark's having a bit of a graphics issue
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Is it just a problem with my display, or are we all naked here?


either way, it's definitely a problem.
 
Randrew
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I recently rediscovered or remembered the Flaming Lips in the form of their album "American Head" released last year.  Still very creative and new after all these years.
 
