 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Realtor.com)   Today on Adventures in Real Estate: how to sell a swinger's house without saying it's a swinger's house   (realtor.com) divider line
22
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 03 Nov 2021 at 10:05 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no expert on houses, but I do know this is a very bad sign:
Fark user imageView Full Size


When the malignant decor starts metastasizing to a nonliving area like the garage, the prognosis is poor. Best to just burn it down and rebuild.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was like, "That's not a swinger's house, that's just garish" and then I saw the stripper pole and the hot tub....
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there IS a stripper pole.  Complete with colored stage lights.
ap.rdcpix.comView Full Size


They also have a full stage and a bar in this room.  That's a bit beyond "swinger" I think they might have been running an illegal club/brothel out of this place.

Most of the rest of the house looks like Elvis had a goth phase and built an addition on to Graceland.
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: And there IS a stripper pole.  Complete with colored stage lights.
[ap.rdcpix.com image 640x426]

They also have a full stage and a bar in this room.  That's a bit beyond "swinger" I think they might have been running an illegal club/brothel out of this place.

Most of the rest of the house looks like Elvis had a goth phase and built an addition on to Graceland.


Yep, when you turn the camera the other way, there's "private dance" rooms.  They definitely were running an underground strip club down there.  50% chance of a brothel.

ap.rdcpix.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't want to go through that place with a blacklight.  Probably looks like a Jackson Pollock painting.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I wouldn't want to go through that place with a blacklight.  Probably looks like a Jackson Pollock painting.


The whole house is probably crusted-over.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I wouldn't want to go through that place with a blacklight.  Probably looks like a Jackson Pollock painting.

The whole house is probably crusted-over.


That's *not* textured plaster on the ceiling.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The Googles Do Nothing: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I wouldn't want to go through that place with a blacklight.  Probably looks like a Jackson Pollock painting.

The whole house is probably crusted-over.

That's *not* textured plaster on the ceiling.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet the carpet has more than a few crunchy spots
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably mostly threw after hours parties or just parties, they all didn't have to involve sex all the time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
who knows where I can find those cast dragon street lamps?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My biggest problem with the place is that it's in Texas.
 
tamsnod27
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Probably mostly threw after hours parties or just parties, they all didn't have to involve sex all the time.



Oh, my sweet summer child....
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whoever buys this is going to get some unwanted visitors for a while.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: dragon


http://tuscumbiaironworks.com/three_l​i​ght_gargoyle_lamppost.html
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tamsnod27: Markoff_Cheney: Probably mostly threw after hours parties or just parties, they all didn't have to involve sex all the time.


Oh, my sweet summer child....


I'm just saying, venue people wouldn't just cater to one group here.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well if you're really anti social & hate having company. Just buy a house so ugly it scares them away. Not to sure what you would do with that much space being anti social.
 
Terminal Accessory [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's a porn set.   I see room for cameras and lighting angles.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a lot of house for the price.
Too bad it's in Texas.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do the black leather couches convey? Please tell me they convey. Lot of history on those things.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So. Much. Rugbun.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.