(WCAX Vermont)   Lotta vagaries leading to speculations here. We know someone broke in to a house. We know the homeowner is injured. And we know the bungling burglar botched the job. But he ain't talking   (wcax.com) divider line
    Strange, New York, CROWN POINT, New York State Police, Lake Champlain, Essex County, New York  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or she.
 
rfenster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'They'
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"They say they have now identified a suspect who died at the home, although they have not said how they died."

Probably natural causes. When it's your time, it's your time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's not called a burglar, subby.  It's called a burglarizer.  Burglarizers burglarize homes that then become burglarized.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "They say they have now identified a suspect who died at the home, although they have not said how they died."

Probably natural causes. When it's your time, it's your time.


Covid
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, nothing to see here.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The neighbor seem unusually happy
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Or she.


it was a guy


WAS
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby: Lotta vagaries...

I beg your pardon?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Two takeaways: The local news reporter is remarkably busty and I feel like a creep for the recognition.  The neighbor seems way too enthusiastic to be adjoining a crime scene.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Home invasions are targeted and if you have drugs, guns or cash, you're a target
 
sjtroxel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The neighbors seem to be very quiet people," said the lady who took out her hearing aids.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can you say "Felony Murder" boys and girls?

/ I knew you could
 
miscreant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Subby: Lotta vagaries...

I beg your pardon?
[Fark user image 368x407]


Glad to know I'm not the only one who first read that sentence as Lotta vaginas
 
Mukster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Subby: Lotta vagaries...

I beg your pardon?
[Fark user image image 368x407]


Was coming to post this with "What Alotta Vagaries" might look like", but took long "downloading " the photo.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby made this sound much more interesting than it actually was.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
