The UK is finally snow-free
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time!

In Living Color - Snow Imposter (Jim Carrey).mpg
Youtube 0Y1da7FqyTw
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snow patch expert Iain Cameron

How do you qualify as a snow patch expert? What's the job interview like?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This morning I woke up to find the first frost of the season on my lawn.  The fact that it took until November 3rd for temperatures here to drop below freezing even briefly is pretty solid evidence for climate change, at least in my local area over the past 30 years.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Snow patch expert Iain Cameron

How do you qualify as a snow patch expert? What's the job interview like?


You probably need to memorize about 75% of the different Eskimo words for snow, as a start.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Snow patch expert Iain Cameron

How do you qualify as a snow patch expert? What's the job interview like?


As a 15 year veteran snow patch expert with multiple post graduate degrees in snow patch identification, I find your question insulting and ignorant.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mouser: This morning I woke up to find the first frost of the season on my lawn.  The fact that it took until November 3rd for temperatures here to drop below freezing even briefly is pretty solid evidence for climate change, at least in my local area over the past 30 years.


When I was a kid in NC, we had frost on halloween morning, at least a dusting of snow in november, and a good 3-6 inches in december, then heavier ones in january and february.

Nowadays, 30 years ago in the same town, we're lucky if we get any snow at all in the later months. A couple years ago it didn't drop below 50 degrees through all of fall and winter.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Mouser: This morning I woke up to find the first frost of the season on my lawn.  The fact that it took until November 3rd for temperatures here to drop below freezing even briefly is pretty solid evidence for climate change, at least in my local area over the past 30 years.

When I was a kid in NC, we had frost on halloween morning, at least a dusting of snow in november, and a good 3-6 inches in december, then heavier ones in january and february.

Nowadays, 30 years ago in the same town, we're lucky if we get any snow at all in the later months. A couple years ago it didn't drop below 50 degrees through all of fall and winter.


err, that "30 years ago" part was supposed to go in the first sentence, or you could read it as 30 years later
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So this is the first time the snow patch has completely disappeared except for all those other times it has disappeared.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All good things must come to an end sometime.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ladytron - Melting Ice
Youtube ZQg8uZsVrKM
1qNd7CkjlKY UT60fx-LS0c
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Soz the Brits are all in a fuzz cuz their snowbank pertnear melted?'
'Best not to say anything or we'll be accused of being smug again.'
'To be fair-'
♪ TO BE FAIR ♪ - ♪ TO BE FAIR ♪ - ♪ TO BE FAAAAAAAAAAIR ♪
'Maybe we are smug.'
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm going to start many phrases now with: "I may not be a snow patch expert, but ... "
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA: remote Braeriach in the Cairngorms

That sounds like a scene in Doctor Who, not a place on a map.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: So this is the first time the snow patch has completely disappeared except for all those other times it has disappeared.


"Derp Rolling"
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guess the street value of that mountain plummeted.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Mr. Eugenides: Snow patch expert Iain Cameron

How do you qualify as a snow patch expert? What's the job interview like?

As a 15 year veteran snow patch expert with multiple post graduate degrees in snow patch identification, I find your question insulting and ignorant.


Gene Masseth is the only "snow patch expert" I trust.

images.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Finally, a trip to Mt. Snownone.
 
B0redd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well that was some mighty fine sciencing there.
maybe it's melted like the times before, but not sure how many times, maybe.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LewDux: RTOGUY: So this is the first time the snow patch has completely disappeared except for all those other times it has disappeared.

"Derp Rolling"


It is the 8th time it has melted that they know of and they were relying on stories and anecdotes. That isn't science and snow patch expert isn't a thing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Snow patch expert Iain Cameron

How do you qualify as a snow patch expert? What's the job interview like?


You need references from other experts.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Snow patch expert Iain Cameron

How do you qualify as a snow patch expert? What's the job interview like?


I've seen a lot of patches.
 
Juc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looking at that hillside sorta looks like that snow patch was a glacier once upon a time.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I'm going to start many phrases now with: "I may not be a snow patch expert, but ... "


I've seen enough granny porn to qualify as a snow patch expert.
 
