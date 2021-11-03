 Skip to content
 
(The Verge)   At trial, Elizabeth Holmes' defense attorneys are going with the "Televangelist's Defense": If you rubes were dumb enough to believe ME, then you DESERVED to get fleeced   (theverge.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Holmes is about to find out that only applies when you steal from poor people. She has committed the one crime our justice system cannot allow to go unpunished, namely stealing from rich people.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why Mike Holmes ever married that woman is totally beyond me.

/Make it right, Mike.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"It's morally wrong to allow a sucker to keep his money."
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sadly that defense does work really well for defendants with lots of $$.  Don't think it'll protect her though.
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow that was damning.  They falsified Pfizer reports and gave them to investors.  If that's not fraud, I don't know what is.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hmm, she's not wrong there.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Her investors are bad people to begin with so everyone involved in this thing are assoles.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Even Ken Lay wasn't this brazen when Enron fell.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Everyone who believes the promises of tech media is a sucker.  It's all press release journalism.

Anyone ridden in an Uber flying taxi yet?
 
bthom37
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"the DeVos family was in for $100 million; the Walmart heirs, the Waltons, were in for $150 million; the Cox family invested $10 million of its cable wealth; and Kissinger's trust went in for $3 million. Andreas Dracopolous of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation went in for $25 million, and John Elkann, of the family that owns Ferrari, invested $5 million"

Gotta be honest, based on that list I'd vote not guilty.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whelp, about time for her to get pregnant again I guess.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I take it, then, that her "baritone voice" isn't working anymore?

/Did people really buy in because of that?
 
scanman61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I take it, then, that her "baritone voice" isn't working anymore?

/Did people really buy in because of that?


It's because she projected such confidence in their product.

Where do you think the term "con" comes from?
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I take it, then, that her "baritone voice" isn't working anymore?

/Did people really buy in because of that?


Is she still using it at the trial?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah, the Tucker Carlson maneuver. What a surprise.
 
eKonk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bthom37: "the DeVos family was in for $100 million; the Walmart heirs, the Waltons, were in for $150 million; the Cox family invested $10 million of its cable wealth; and Kissinger's trust went in for $3 million. Andreas Dracopolous of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation went in for $25 million, and John Elkann, of the family that owns Ferrari, invested $5 million"

Gotta be honest, based on that list I'd vote not guilty.


Meh, still guilty (the fraud in this case is pretty obvious), but when they come to try and collect restitution I would just laugh, and laugh, and laugh...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't think that works when angry multi-multi millionaires are involved.
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Verge's writing style makes me feel dirty and dumber.  Like I actually picked up and read a tabloid in the checkout line.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's not a bad looking woman, and has low expectations.
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 640x481]

She's not a bad looking woman, and has low expectations.


Lol. That's uncanny valley levels of 'shop.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She was supposed to be a guest speaker at the company I work at and then one day a series of emails went out ordering all references of her to be removed from out internal website and that we ensure that all correspondence not mention her. This was the day before the news hit the fan. It was rather interesting to watch everything unfold.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x481]

She's not a bad looking woman, and has low expectations.


Well, her earlobes are not attached so we know she is not psychotic at least.

;-)
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sure they deserved it. We enjoy the schadenfraud. But's still a crime and she should be convicted.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

killdawabbitt: Wow that was damning.  They falsified Pfizer reports and gave them to investors.  If that's not fraud, I don't know what is.


and TWO Falsified reports?  Done-ski.   I mean I'm kinda Happy Betsy Devos  and the Waltons love hundreds of millions, but, tha is still straight up fraud and the fake reports are clear Scienter -knowing what youo were doing was wrong.
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Even Ken Lay wasn't this brazen when Enron fell.


It was a different world.   At one time it was considered shameful to be a grifter or criminal.  it was something to be concealed.  In the American political epoch of Trump and  "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters," it's a plus.
 
wage0048
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So she admits to preying on the vulnerable?

Sweet, no need to a trial - just find her guilty and give her the maximum syatutory sentence(s) allowed.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Henry kissinger
The bohemian Grove
Ppl of Walmart

This trial needs more discovery.
 
