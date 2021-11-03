 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Passengers arriving on flight BA663 from Cyprus, please make your way to baggage reclaim where your frozen fish can be collected   (bbc.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Halloween time warp unloaded Douglas Adams luggage on the wrong conveyor belt.


 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sashimicicles.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do you like fishsticks?
Do you like fishstickd in your mouth?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somewhere in Gatwick, a restaurant food wholesaler is thinking, "Did I drunk buy all these knockoff Hermès handbags again?!"
 
FiloBato
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FiloBato: Do you like fishsticks?
Do you like fishstickd in your mouth?


Do you like spelling?
Do you like spelling fishsticks in your mouth?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's so hard to get good help nowadays
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  



I really wish those two countries would sort their schitt out and allow Cyprus to return to its former glory.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorry, Mister Freakastorm.   It seems your frozen fish have gone on to Atlanta.   Oh Atlanta.  I gotta get back to you.

Oh, Cheapways Budget Cashsavers Airlines.  How Lowell can you go
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There was a Dean Koontz book in which a character was traveling with a houseplant, sneaking it in hotels and talking to it as if it were a traditional pet. It could be fun to talk to a hotel manager asking if it would be okay to bring your pet fish in your room, then bring in a box of no-longer-frozen fish.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why are they surprised, they did get fishing rights in their divorce
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is it sushi tuna from Japan? Because it might be worth more than the clothes I packed. I'll take that instead. I can buy 5 new t shirts while I'm there.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't know what the issue is.  My family's luggage arrived right on time and in perfect condition.

 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

