(Fox Baltimore)   News: Man wins $2 million off a lottery scratch-off ticket. FARK: Again   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Salisbury man?  Obviously, he had something at steak.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Salisbury man?  Obviously, he had something at steak.


The second win was just gravy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He stored the winning ticket in a safe at home, waiting until days before the last date to claim his prize because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because everyone knows the Covid can sense wealth and go after that.

and/ot

We were going through his stuff after he died of Covid and he had a lottery ticket in his safe.   We just threw it out.  Old geezer was always holding on to weird crap.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stuff like this is why I quit playing the lottery years ago. Besides, I have enough self-esteem issues without a random number generator telling me I'm a loser.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If he loses money on the third one he'll feel pretty silly, won't he?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes, we are living in a simulation, and the programmers hate us.
 
