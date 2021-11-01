 Skip to content
 
(Euro Weekly News)   A 15yo dead and 8 other people found unconscious during visit to an unlicensed bar in Spain. Alcohol was involved but only indirectly   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
cide1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a horribly written article.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Beer fartz are deadly...
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
🎶 At the CO CO, CO CO Cabana, don't try to breaaaaaathe 🎶
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: 🎶 At the CO CO, CO CO Cabana, don't try to breaaaaaathe 🎶


That's cuckoo.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: [Fark user image image 480x360]


That was my first thought as well: methyl alcohol poisoning.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No one expects the Spanish asphyxiation.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stay out of the bar if you can't handle your CO.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Liquid_Bacon: [Fark user image image 480x360]

That was my first thought as well: methyl alcohol poisoning.


yeah, I should've RTFA first.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

holdmybones: No one expects the Spanish asphyxiation.


Ween--Push th' Little Daisies
Youtube 6PAzqBUNlCs


A song for being very brown
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So they weren't drinking tequila then?

/1 tequila
//2 tequila
///3 tequila
////floor!
 
