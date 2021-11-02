 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   China tells families to start stockpiling food   (cnn.com) divider line
28
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the rice in China
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be a harsh winter for all of us.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
General Tso's Chickens coming home to roost.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NotMyAlt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sure having everyone stockpile more than they need won't accelerate things.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They weren't telling families, they were telling local officials. China seems to be new to the idea that anything you do in government is going to leak.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stock up on gutter oil, pangolin tartare, and bat nuggets?
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What does China's government know, that we don't know?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Xi Jinping is setting a good example by stocking up on his favorite food.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Stock up on gutter oil, pangolin tartare, and bat nuggets?


A guy could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas ...
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: What does China's government know, that we don't know?


That it's going to be a tough year as the local and global supply chain remains snarled?

I stocked up on nonperishable food early in the pandemic, and would suggest everyone else do so if they haven't yet.
 
freakay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: What does China's government know, that we don't know?


War in Taiwan, India, Sea of Japan or viet nam

Covid resurgence requiring lockdown

Supply and production problems

Real estate sector collapse

All of the above?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: What does China's government know, that we don't know?


Probably very little. Said right in the article there's been bad agricultural stuff for them this year.

A billion people with empty stomachs is bad news.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They've been stiffing sellers overseas. Behold the eventual collapse of every command economy.
 
bthom37
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: They've been stiffing sellers overseas. Behold the eventual collapse of every command economy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder how this "command economy" encountering difficulties is going to affect the US?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well at least the Chinese government cracked down on those Hong Kong democracy people. Sure, everyone is slowly starving to death but they sure showed them liberals, didn't they?
🙄
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When the government tells you not to panic, panic.
When the government tells you to panic, holy shiat.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: [i.imgflip.com image 750x500]


Selfish panicky f*cks.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Incidentally, china isn't the only country that will have supply chain disruptions this winter.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: BadCosmonaut: What does China's government know, that we don't know?

Probably very little. Said right in the article there's been bad agricultural stuff for them this year.

A billion people with empty stomachs is bad news.


Every government is four meals away from collapse
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: leeksfromchichis: BadCosmonaut: What does China's government know, that we don't know?

Probably very little. Said right in the article there's been bad agricultural stuff for them this year.

A billion people with empty stomachs is bad news.

Every government is four meals away from collapse


Society itself is only about two means and twenty-four hours away from barbarism, so that's actually kind of impressive on every government's part.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times, a state-run tabloid, dismissed suggestions that the notice could be connected with rising tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

They are plotting something against Taiwan.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bthom37: wildcardjack: They've been stiffing sellers overseas. Behold the eventual collapse of every command economy.

[Fark user image image 425x377]

I wonder how this "command economy" encountering difficulties is going to affect the US?


Hard to get cheap manufactured widgets when line workers are starving.

America has more than enough industrial and petroleum resources, and enough stable land and agriculture infrastructure, to feed ourselves.

Same with Mexico and Canada.

Our mechanized consumer way of life will be uncomfortably impacted for some time, but people in the Americas won't be starving or dying in the streets. Not any more than usual anyway.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bthom37: wildcardjack: They've been stiffing sellers overseas. Behold the eventual collapse of every command economy.

[Fark user image image 425x377]

I wonder how this "command economy" encountering difficulties is going to affect the US?


So, the hundreds of companies pulling out to go to places like India and Vietnam. Well, just butter up some popcorn and watch the collapse.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: bthom37: wildcardjack: They've been stiffing sellers overseas. Behold the eventual collapse of every command economy.

[Fark user image image 425x377]

I wonder how this "command economy" encountering difficulties is going to affect the US?

Hard to get cheap manufactured widgets when line workers are starving.

America has more than enough industrial and petroleum resources, and enough stable land and agriculture infrastructure, to feed ourselves.

Same with Mexico and Canada.

Our mechanized consumer way of life will be uncomfortably impacted for some time, but people in the Americas won't be starving or dying in the streets. Not any more than usual anyway.


Apparently "arable" is not a word autocorrect recognizes without force.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now I am thinking I need to get a second chest freezer and stick up a bit.

Also, I thought that China bought a good portion of the USA meat processors or whatever to ship all the pork over to them. I guess the sea ports container log jam works both ways.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: What does China's government know, that we don't know?


That during a global supply chain "crisis", imported foods are also part of that.

Americans just go "REEEEE WHERE IS MY TURKEY AND CRANBERRY SAUCE. THANKS BIDEN".

And maybe that the general public is a bunch of farking retreaded tires and are incappable of switching the foods they eat and hoard like dragons.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Stock up on gutter oil, pangolin tartare, and bat nuggets?


Not gonna lie: pangolin tartare sounds pretty good, and we all know that bat nuggets are an excellent accompaniment for drinks.
 
