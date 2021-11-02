 Skip to content
 
(KSTU FOX 13)   Christ, what an asshole   (fox13now.com) divider line
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Elohim the Space God couldn't stop this?


Banned Mormon Cartoon - EXTENDED VERSION
Youtube n3BqLZ8UoZk
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cold calling for god.

"YOU GET A PLANET....AND YOU GET A PLANET!!!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose that is a *kind* of followup, subby.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really a big fan of the whole Mormon recruiting thing but...

"The missionary was fully vaccinated and had tested negative in New Zealand before taking a flight to Tonga, CNN reported."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you blame the Sentinalese at this point? Killing any possible missionary keeps disease away.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It actually sounds like he did everything right (except not being a missionary) and somehow Tonga is a Utah 2: Mormon Boogaloo colony of his fellow church members.  Hopefully they quarantined it in time.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Can you blame the Sentinalese at this point? Killing any possible missionary keeps disease away.


An arrow a day keeps most anyone away.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Not really a big fan of the whole Mormon recruiting thing but...

"The missionary was fully vaccinated and had tested negative in New Zealand before taking a flight to Tonga, CNN reported."


That will be the talking point for anti-vaxxers now.    One of my former co-workers has all kinds of health problems from  a lifetime working in a steel mill.  The only thing he never had is COVID.   He got his first vaccine months ago, then went and had a toe amputated (diabetes), then triple-bypass heart surgery.   Still fine.   Then rehab facility, and instant COVID before he could even get the second shot.   It was brought in by one of the low-paid workers there, as it almost always is.

So his wife and son, both rabid anti-vaxxers, are using his illness to condemn vaccines.   of course.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not considering overlap Mormons outnumber native Tongans be three to one? That's kind of messed up.Considering the history of how native people have been treated globally not quite surprising but still messed up.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just doing his work, bringing people closer to God.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Not really a big fan of the whole Mormon recruiting thing but...

"The missionary was fully vaccinated and had tested negative in New Zealand before taking a flight to Tonga, CNN reported."


Once again, being vaccinated protects you from COVID.  I doesn't mean you can't spread COVID.

And a negative test is as reliable as the type of test administered.
 
