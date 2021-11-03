 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   Scarier than finding a leftover zombie raiding your refrigerator, a map of cancer-causing industrial air pollution in the US   (projects.propublica.org) divider line
FooFarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not air pollution it's freedom fumes.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess fernald isn't killing us anymore. They only have to pay the citizens in that area from some superfund because they were just blowing nuclear material into the atmosphere and into the ground.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just assume everything causes cancer, it's easier that way.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the takeaway here is don't live downwind of an oil refinery or a chemical plant.
 
