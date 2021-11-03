 Skip to content
(The Week)   Humanity could do great things, but we're all just kind of assholesl   (theweek.com) divider line
19
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah-yup.
 
fetushead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short answer: No.
Long answer: Noooooooo.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservative mouthpieces: Money hoarding for the wealthy is more important than continuing human survival.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's got the one right.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, we won't.  As a species, we want to die.  I think it's wonderful.  I get to help it along.  We all deserve to die.
 
fetushead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fetushead: Short answer: No.
Long answer: Noooooooo.


Forgot this from the article: "Humanity is capable of great things when sufficiently motivated. Will we save our planet?"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strangest headline typo I've seen in a while:

Humanity could do great things, but we're all just kind of assholesl

Some admin needs to get the L out of here.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a terrible article. All those words about one topic, then quickly switch to a structurally different one in the last two paragraphs.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Nope, we won't.  As a species, we want to die.  I think it's wonderful.  I get to help it along.  We all deserve to die.


In that case, please feel free to go first and save us your pretentious bullshiat
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Nope, we won't.  As a species, we want to die.  I think it's wonderful.  I get to help it along.  We all deserve to die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kind of?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Strangest headline typo I've seen in a while:

Humanity could do great things, but we're all just kind of assholesl

Some admin needs to get the L out of here.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Nope, we won't.  As a species, we want to die.  I think it's wonderful.  I get to help it along.  We all deserve to die.


No, just a massive chunk of us.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok maybe i just missed the part where that farking moron actually talks about how we did anything to reduce emissions during the last two years. Anyone else find it or was it just a pr blowjob for vaccine companies?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jerryskid: Nope, we won't.  As a species, we want to die.  I think it's wonderful.  I get to help it along.  We all deserve to die.

In that case, please feel free to go first and save us your pretentious bullshiat


No we all have to go at the same time or it's not as special.

/and immediately afterwards look me directly in the eyes and say "oh what a lovely tea party"
 
Ishkur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I equate it to losing weight.

Say you're fat. You want to shed 50 lbs. You realize to do so (especially in a quick timeframe say 6 months or so) would require a drastic overhaul of your entire lifestyle: Special diet, special training -- both weights and cardio -- that you keep to a strict routine every single day, and foregoing a lot of things in order to run a continuous calorie deficit. For months, without deviation in focus or discipline.

But you don't wanna do it. You keep your existing diet -- pig out on all the junk food you want -- and instead of working out every day, you do it once a week. Casually. Maybe that one day is a calorie deficit, but the rest of the week is a calorie surplus that completely neutralizes any gains you might have made on that one day.

And 6 months later, there's been no change or improvement in your body. Because your level of commitment just isn't there.


That's kind of where I see every country is at via climate change. They all accept that there is a problem, we know what we have to do to solve it, but doing so would require a radical upheaval of all our economies and social policies. It would be a serious disruption to every existing system and comfort level and standard of living that we enjoy. So we don't wanna do it.

Instead, we make token efforts to kind of address the problem, like recycling, green energy initiatives, electric vehicles -- but that's all the equivalent of working out once a week. It's just not good enough and it's not going to do anything to save the Earth.

If we want to get serious about climate change, we need radical, revolutionary change now. Overturn multiple systems and industries. But we're just too lazy and complacent to do it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Most of the world recognizes the problem and is at least trying. The problem is that most of them are peanuts. The problem countries are the ones that don't want to believe, and they're the ones doing most of the contribution to the problem. And for the most part, it's not even people. It's corporations. We have the tech to switch away from fossil fuels. We're just not doing it. And that is a choice that isn't up to everyday folks.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: cyberspacedout: Strangest headline typo I've seen in a while:

Humanity could do great things, but we're all just kind of assholesl

Some admin needs to get the L out of here.

[c.tenor.com image 498x349] [View Full Size image _x_]


I can hear that GIF.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What an asshole on the L might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
