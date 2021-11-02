 Skip to content
 
(Insider)   Cross dressing in a fat suit and throwing acid is no way to go through med school, son   (insider.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Woah ho, okay, Mrs. Startfire.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
"An eye for an eye" was, I am told, actually a limiting thing. "That far, and no farther." If you cost someone a hand, then you'd lose your hand, they wouldn't go on to kill you.

We've gone further in terms of mercy, these days, and I'm mostly okay with that. But every so often, it's really tempting to get actual old school on certain schmucks...
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Five surgeries and she still can't close her eyes? That's farked up.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That is so horrible; poor woman.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're supposed to cross dress and DO acid in college, not throw it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you mean, "That's no way to go through med school, Milad".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That truly is a sick man.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size


/He may be stupid, but he's also a worthless piece of shiat, so he's got that going for him
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College is for dropping acid, not throwing it.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Little Britain reboot is just not funny.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 years seems a light sentence.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: 15 years seems a light sentence.


Extremely.

Someone who would throw acid like that should be put to the pain.
 
sleze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: 15 years seems a light sentence.


Absurdly light.
 
BigDamn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Incel mindset - me me me
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oct 9, 2021, 7:33 AM

welcometofark.jpg
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: 15 years seems a light sentence.


Basic, even.
 
BigDamn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: 15 years seems a light sentence.


It's the UK and they seem to have relatively shorter sentences than the US - Northern Europe seems to be even more lenient in terms of length but also have substantially lower recidivism rates
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He'll never get his pH D now.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hissatsu: [i.insider.com image 750x563]

[c.tenor.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

/He may be stupid, but he's also a worthless piece of shiat, so he's got that going for him


Well, he's a cross-dresser (NTTAWWT), so I'm guessing he'll be rather popular for the next 15 years with the other guests of Her Majesty, and be a big hit at the annual talent shows.
 
buntz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have to assume there is some sort of prison justice hierarchy, right?

I mean you always hear stories of rapists and child molesters being killed in prison. But I have to assume there is not much respect for cowards who kill or disfigure an ex-girlfriend because she broke up with him!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
