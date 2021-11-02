 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Major solar installation company goes dark   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line

ISO15693
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good. Using up the sun like that for profit. Leave some for the rest of us!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, from that one pic it looks like they haven't been spending any money on trucks.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why the fark is a small company failure main page on fark?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked inside the company's office windows for bodies? They might have dropped a barrel of solar energy during an all company meeting and been irradiated to death by antifa-matter.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Why the fark is a small company failure main page on fark?


So the Usual Suspects can point at Solar Power in general and go 'HA! See, we were right, we should only ever stick with coal!!!"
 
