(SFGate)   CA Judge: "It's unreasonable to ask pro-Plaguers to stand 30 feet back when harassing and intimidating people at vaccination sites"   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Sick, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Supreme Court of the United States, parts of a new state law, HPV vaccine, California's new 30-foot buffer zone, free speech, Life of Central California, Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution  
7 Comments     (+0 »)
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, first:

"So he issued a temporary restraining order barring the state from enforcing the "harassing" portion of the law, while leaving in place the ban on obstructing, injuring, intimidating or interfering."

It's not completely gone. Just that one part because of 'harassing' being to vague (which I disagree with, but whatever).

But then:

"Opponents said the bill is written so broadly that it includes any vaccine and can also apply to anti-abortion protesters...[An] anti-abortion group said the law, as written, would block its members from approaching women on the public sidewalk and street outside its own building and even in its own parking lot."

Good.

Also, to those farksticks and others like them:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tackle them and vaccinate them against their will.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Opponents said the bill is written so broadly that it includes any vaccine and can also apply to anti-abortion protesters."

I fail to see a problem there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
30' could be hard to measure, why don't they use that guy's convertible?  One group stands at one the front and one group stands at the back.

More than enough distance between the two.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fsbilly: "Opponents said the bill is written so broadly that it includes any vaccine and can also apply to anti-abortion protesters."

I fail to see a problem there.


Beaten to it by seconds.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Better hope these protesters don't step off the farking curb and impede traffic.

Vroom vroom vroom!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The law that took effect Oct. 8 makes it illegal to come within 30 feet (9.14 meters)

I, for one, am glad they did the feet to meters conversion for us so I didn't have to figure it out on my own or call Measuring Man.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
