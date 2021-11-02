 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Turns out the flight attendant from the American Airlines flight that diverted the other day charged the fist of the alleged attacker   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    United States, Brian Hsu, worst displays of unruly behavior, Flight attendant, U.S. District Court, American Airlines flight, 20-year-old Irvine man, odd behavior  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm not sure which statement I can stand behind more, fark cancer or fark lawyers.  Why not both.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So she literally hit his hand with her face?

Sure, Jan.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Doesn't give you the right to punch somebody. Jam his farking ass in prison so he can continue dying of cancer there.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He only needs 1 juror to buy it.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought pigs were the only ones who suffered vicious face attacks to their fists?

acab
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Mental fog" = "Alcohol blackout"
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x446]

I thought pigs were the only ones who suffered vicious face attacks to their fists?

acab


You thought wrong, as is typical with bigots.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reading his "story," crazy as it is, I imagine he's the kind of twat that actually believes whatever twisted telling of events he comes up with to absolve him of culpability. Whatever happens that involves him, by the time he's done telling the story it's never his fault, he's just a tragic victim of circumstance.

I'd also bet that he's got at least half a dozen stories that begin with "I was just sitting at the bar quietly minding my own business, when all of a sudden this big tough guy gets in my face..."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They'll charge you for anything on those flights.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*reads tfa*

Jesus Christ, he really did claim she ran into his fist.  Wow.  I assumed that was just hyperbole.
 
