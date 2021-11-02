 Skip to content
(CNN) Now we get to stick it to the kids
    More: News, Vaccine, Vaccination, Vaccination schedule, lives of children, HPV vaccine, support of the vaccine, American public, younger children  
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One last step.
"CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will now consider whether to accept the recommendation by the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. If she signs off, which is expected as early as late Tuesday, vaccinations for young kids could begin immediately."
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wademh: One last step.
"CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will now consider whether to accept the recommendation by the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. If she signs off, which is expected as early as late Tuesday, vaccinations for young kids could begin immediately."


Thanks, that's what I came here to ask about.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size


you said do what to the kids now?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, the CDC director has signed off and it's a go.

Here's one highlight from today's meeting.

If your kid already had covid, should they get the vaccine? Yes. Overwhelmingly yes.

The green bars show the antibodies levels from kids that had been infected. Their level of neutralizing antibodies was about 60 units. One month post their second dose of the vaccine, the level was over 3000 units.

Compare that with kids who had not been infected. They start out with a small background of 10 units (this is cross-over immunity from other viruses in the covid family like the common cold). With vaccination, they get 1200 units of neutralizing antibodies.

The antibodies from vaccination are over 20 times more than the antibodies you get from surviving an infection.

And if you survived an infection, and get the vaccination, you'll have 3 times more antibodies, on average, than someone who just got the vax, and 60 times more antibodies than someone who simply survived an infection.

So get your kids the damn vax.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now do six months to five years old.

/I'm biased
//baby Sabre has some immunity from mom, but she needs all the help she can get
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the Republicans already politicized the COVID-19 vaccinations so much, parents will refuse to get their kids vaccinated for this and other diseases?

That's my personal fear that kids will die because of their BS.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Have the Republicans already politicized the COVID-19 vaccinations so much, parents will refuse to get their kids vaccinated for this and other diseases?

That's my personal fear that kids will die because of their BS.

That's my personal fear that kids will die because of their BS.


It it makes you feel any better, I'm sure plenty of children have already died because adults didn't want to get vaxxed or wear masks. So what's a few more dead kids if they can feel good about stigginit?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Have the Republicans already politicized the COVID-19 vaccinations so much, parents will refuse to get their kids vaccinated for this and other diseases?

That's my personal fear that kids will die because of their BS.

That's my personal fear that kids will die because of their BS.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Not really fear after decades of exactly that happening.  Christian scientists for example.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, subs?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posted in the FDA approval thread but I kept it in my pocket for now

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 8 year old jumped for joy when I told him.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost thought this was going to be a Manchin thread!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Okay, the CDC director has signed off and it's a go.

Here's one highlight from today's meeting.

If your kid already had covid, should they get the vaccine? Yes. Overwhelmingly yes.

The green bars show the antibodies levels from kids that had been infected. Their level of neutralizing antibodies was about 60 units. One month post their second dose of the vaccine, the level was over 3000 units.

Compare that with kids who had not been infected. They start out with a small background of 10 units (this is cross-over immunity from other viruses in the covid family like the common cold). With vaccination, they get 1200 units of neutralizing antibodies.

The antibodies from vaccination are over 20 times more than the antibodies you get from surviving an infection.

And if you survived an infection, and get the vaccination, you'll have 3 times more antibodies, on average, than someone who just got the vax, and 60 times more antibodies than someone who simply survived an infection.

So get your kids the damn vax.

[Fark user image image 850x470]


Got the appointment already lined up. I've been waiting all year. It's going to be a huge relief.
I have my booster as of a few hours ago and the Captain's Wife is scheduled for tomorrow. Flu shots too.
The sooner it's all done with the sooner we get back to normal.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's seriously farked up how... well, farked up our government is when I read this headline and seriously thought the GQP was teabagging kids again somehow.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Now do six months to five years old.

/I'm biased
//baby Sabre has some immunity from mom, but she needs all the help she can get


Cuba is vaccinating kids as young as 2.

I'm not suggesting that anybody make vacation plans, but you'd think its neighbor to the north might take a hint.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, like we've been doing for decades.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: It's seriously farked up how... well, farked up our government is when I read this headline and seriously thought the GQP was teabagging kids again somehow.


Again implies a cessation of such activity that never occurred.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Iczer: It's seriously farked up how... well, farked up our government is when I read this headline and seriously thought the GQP was teabagging kids again somehow.

Again implies a cessation of such activity that never occurred.

Again implies a cessation of such activity that never occurred.


To clarify, the cessation is what did not occur.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Now do six months to five years old.

/I'm biased
//baby Sabre has some immunity from mom, but she needs all the help she can get


Same.

I had a kid in March who I'd really like to take places before he becomes weird from lack of socialization.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Cuba is vaccinating kids as young as 2.


Probably funded by Walt Disney.

https://youtu.be/fjTtumHAcxs
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so farking happy this finally went through. My youngest who has a genetic illness can finally get vaxxed and it's great.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size

Approves
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna be enough until we vaccinate MAGA fetuses.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
woohoo. my 5 year old has a previously planned well child visit next week. his school sends an average of 4 Covid notifications per week and the county health department set an Approval +60 day expiration date on mask requirements when they announced then in August.

so tick tick tick on that time bomb.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully schools will mandate this so we can stop having little plague rats spread it around to other families.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead on the River: Not gonna be enough until we vaccinate MAGA fetuses.


Well then where are we going to get all the stem cells and baby parts to make the vaccines?
 
Daneowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: woohoo. my 5 year old has a previously planned well child visit next week. his school sends an average of 4 Covid notifications per week and the county health department set an Approval +60 day expiration date on mask requirements when they announced then in August.

so tick tick tick on that time bomb.

so tick tick tick on that time bomb.


Lol you think the mask requirements are going to stop. Bless your heart
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead on the River: Not gonna be enough until we vaccinate MAGA fetuses.


Or, now hear me out, we let them die
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in 5th grade, a classmate's family were "Christian Scientists" and his little sister died a horrible, painful, screaming death from a basic infection that 5 dollars worth of penicillin would have cured. It taught me everything I needed to know about anti science right wing christian dipshiat filth.

I expect plenty of modern day versions of those parents are going to let their kids die to stiggit to the libs. So I hope we can get some jackboots to force vaccinate their kids at least and maybe save their lives, even if their parents are lost to humankind.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Dead on the River: Not gonna be enough until we vaccinate MAGA fetuses.

Or, now hear me out, we let them die

Or, now hear me out, we let them die


I wish we could vote on posts with a heart as well as a smart or funny.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daneowner: baorao: woohoo. my 5 year old has a previously planned well child visit next week. his school sends an average of 4 Covid notifications per week and the county health department set an Approval +60 day expiration date on mask requirements when they announced then in August.

so tick tick tick on that time bomb.

Lol you think the mask requirements are going to stop. Bless your heart

so tick tick tick on that time bomb.

Lol you think the mask requirements are going to stop. Bless your heart


the 12-18 age kids don't have mask requirements in middle school and high school. so I feel like I have a pretty good understanding of how our school and county will proceed.

but please, explain my situation to me more random internet person.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Covid different?
Fark user imageView Full Size


And this is before we consider the many other horrific effects of Covid19 on some kids, like multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Yes, Covid19 isn't as bad for young kids as it is for Grams and Gramps, but it's still bad.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Have the Republicans already politicized the COVID-19 vaccinations so much, parents will refuse to get their kids vaccinated for this and other diseases?

That's my personal fear that kids will die because of their BS.

That's my personal fear that kids will die because of their BS.


I guess I should say that those people I know that aren't getting vaccines aren't really republican but yeah if they vote it's probably not gonna be dem. Hell I know one crazy lady that got the vaccine and is blaming her liver and other problems on that not that she drinks like a fish.
/politicized, lol
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans have already proven that they are willing to kill children and themselves for "The Party".
Well, the non-wealthy ones proved it anyhow.
The wealthy ones never planned on it. They all pushed ahead in line to get vaccinated.
 
indylaw
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now I just have to find a place that is giving vaccines to elementary school kids. Walgreens does have appointments for the kiddos yet.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wademh: Is Covid different?
[Fark user image image 850x381]

And this is before we consider the many other horrific effects of Covid19 on some kids, like multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Yes, Covid19 isn't as bad for young kids as it is for Grams and Gramps, but it's still bad.


OMG, ducking stop your killing me, just look at those numbers. Really?  Get in your bubble biatch.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lovely, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart websites still not allowing scheduling for under 12, at least in CT.
 
BigGrnEggGriller [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: AirForceVet: Have the Republicans already politicized the COVID-19 vaccinations so much, parents will refuse to get their kids vaccinated for this and other diseases?

That's my personal fear that kids will die because of their BS.

It it makes you feel any better, I'm sure plenty of children have already died because adults didn't want to get vaxxed or wear masks. So what's a few more dead kids if they can feel good about stigginit?


Yeah, and that neo-con RFK Jr. is one of the worst anti-vaxers ever!  Damn Republicans!  Damn them to hell, I say!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Have the Republicans already politicized the COVID-19 vaccinations so much, parents will refuse to get their kids vaccinated for this and other diseases?

That's my personal fear that kids will die because of their BS.

That's my personal fear that kids will die because of their BS.


This. Parents should not be allowed to endanger their children this way. Children should have the right to comprehensive healthcare, healthcare that a parent should not have the right to deny them. Especially when said healthcare is not in any way medically controversial.

If a parent can't starve their child to death, they shouldn't be allowed to non-vax them to death, either. Especially given that it's a contagious disease were talking about here.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thats great news, but what do we do about the parents who would let their kids die, to defend a warped political point?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doin' it for the kids
Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue - Kids
Youtube cvn6eYJh-0c
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neongoats: When I was in 5th grade, a classmate's family were "Christian Scientists" and his little sister died a horrible, painful, screaming death from a basic infection that 5 dollars worth of penicillin would have cured. It taught me everything I needed to know about anti science right wing christian dipshiat filth.

I expect plenty of modern day versions of those parents are going to let their kids die to stiggit to the libs. So I hope we can get some jackboots to force vaccinate their kids at least and maybe save their lives, even if their parents are lost to humankind.


Is there a Farker who can explain why this isn't negligent homicide?
 
keldaria
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wademh: Is Covid different?
[Fark user image image 850x381]

And this is before we consider the many other horrific effects of Covid19 on some kids, like multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Yes, Covid19 isn't as bad for young kids as it is for Grams and Gramps, but it's still bad.


Source please
 
keldaria
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: neongoats: When I was in 5th grade, a classmate's family were "Christian Scientists" and his little sister died a horrible, painful, screaming death from a basic infection that 5 dollars worth of penicillin would have cured. It taught me everything I needed to know about anti science right wing christian dipshiat filth.

I expect plenty of modern day versions of those parents are going to let their kids die to stiggit to the libs. So I hope we can get some jackboots to force vaccinate their kids at least and maybe save their lives, even if their parents are lost to humankind.

Is there a Farker who can explain why this isn't negligent homicide?


The same reason stand your ground isn't considered manslaughter/murder.

Because the people using it are white republicans.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Lovely, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart websites still not allowing scheduling for under 12, at least in CT.


A pharmacist friend has already been complaining about being overwhelmed by boosters.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wademh: The green bars show the antibodies levels from kids that had been infected. Their level of neutralizing antibodies was about 60 units. One month post their second dose of the vaccine, the level was over 3000 units.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JNash1968
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Stick it to the kids? I'm there!" --Matt Gaetz
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

keldaria: wademh: Is Covid different?
[Fark user image image 850x381]

And this is before we consider the many other horrific effects of Covid19 on some kids, like multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Yes, Covid19 isn't as bad for young kids as it is for Grams and Gramps, but it's still bad.

Source please

slide 9

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/m​eet​ings/downloads/slides-2021-11-2-3/08-C​OVID-Oliver-508.pdf

1Vogt TM , Wise ME, Bell BP, Finelli L. Declining hepatitis A mortality in the United States during the era of hepatitis A vaccination. J Infect Dis2008; 197:1282-8. 2National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System with additional serogroup and outcome data from Enhanced Meningococcal Disease Surveillance for 2015-2019. 3Meyer PA, Seward JF, Jumaan AO, Wharton M. Varicella mortality: trends before vaccine licensure in the United States, 1970-1994. J Infect Dis. 2000;182(2):383-390. doi:10.1086/315714 4Roush SW , Murphy TV; Historical comparisons of morbidity and mortality for vaccine-preventable diseases in the United States. JAMA2007; 298:2155-63. 5 Glass RI, Kilgore PE, Holman RC, et al. The epidemiology of rotavirus diarrhea in the United States: surveillance and estimates of disease burden. J Infect Dis. 1996 Sep;174 Suppl 1:S5-11.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Thats great news, but what do we do about the parents who would let their kids die, to defend a warped political point?


Much narrative , wow. So what were the numbers on kids dying again? I mean perspective on all this would be nice.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: wademh: Is Covid different?
[Fark user image image 850x381]

And this is before we consider the many other horrific effects of Covid19 on some kids, like multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Yes, Covid19 isn't as bad for young kids as it is for Grams and Gramps, but it's still bad.

OMG, ducking stop your killing me, just look at those numbers. Really?  Get in your bubble biatch.


What's your defect? Covid is worse other diseases where people readily accepted vaccines when they became available. Accepting this vaccine isn't close to controversial in historical context. Now prostrate yourself and beg for forgiveness.
 
