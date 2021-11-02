 Skip to content
(CNN)   Jockey killed after being hit by a Mustang. Or was it a Bronco? Or maybe a Buick?   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, Horse racing, Louisville, Kentucky, Miguel Mena, United States, Jefferson County Coroner's Office, North America, 2,000-win milestone, Churchill Downs history  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Or a Charger perhaps?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than likely a Pinto.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was a Bronco, O.J. is a suspect.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say a Zephyr.  He WAS a jockey after all
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cougar?

/"Hey baby. You ever do it in a suitcase?"
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tomandlorenzo.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was so tiny the driver couldn't see him
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you say it...rendered him helpless?

I would.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this as "Joe Buck Killed" and was very confused.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I miss where it said it was a Mustang?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two-time winner of the prestigious Stephen Foster Stakes won 2,079 races in North America and has mounted in 16,234 races, earning him $72,483,396 in prize money, according to the racetrack.

Holy shiat. Jockeys make that kind of money? Or is it the money he made for people due to his horse winning?
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: More than likely a Pinto.


Not enough horsepower to do any real damage.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: The two-time winner of the prestigious Stephen Foster Stakes won 2,079 races in North America and has mounted in 16,234 races, earning him $72,483,396 in prize money, according to the racetrack.

Holy shiat. Jockeys make that kind of money? Or is it the money he made for people due to his horse winning?


Purse money.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it bad that my first thought was that the horses at Santa Anita finally got some revenge?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: jaivirtualcard: The two-time winner of the prestigious Stephen Foster Stakes won 2,079 races in North America and has mounted in 16,234 races, earning him $72,483,396 in prize money, according to the racetrack.

Holy shiat. Jockeys make that kind of money? Or is it the money he made for people due to his horse winning?

Purse money.


How much would he be worth? Approximately.

Also 16,234 races!!!!

How is that even possible
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: jaivirtualcard: The two-time winner of the prestigious Stephen Foster Stakes won 2,079 races in North America and has mounted in 16,234 races, earning him $72,483,396 in prize money, according to the racetrack.

Holy shiat. Jockeys make that kind of money? Or is it the money he made for people due to his horse winning?

Purse money.


I wonder how small his purse was? It certainly wasn't one of those purses that broads carry Pomeranians in.

Had to be a coin purse.
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

geggy: Jeebus Saves: More than likely a Pinto.

Not enough horsepower to do any real damage.


It would just bounce backward and explode.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [external-preview.redd.it image 736x1104]


"Yeah we can talk! Now what do you say, pal? How about you let ol' Buster do a line off your boner?"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: Did I miss where it said it was a Mustang?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
