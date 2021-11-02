 Skip to content
(NPR)   Meet the 14-year-old kid who's right now way smarter than you, way more successful than you, and in about 8 or 9 years will be earning far more money than you   (npr.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How strange. All those winners look like immigrants
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
60 was used for seconds as it was an average of a human heartbeat. not because of division...
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That probably puts him in a sizable club.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know what being intelligent gets you?

Not much.

You know what having connections, generational wealth, and privilege gets you?

Everything.

I can't advance in my current job because they are discriminating against people without a bachelors degree. Meanwhile my manager is writing emails to attorneys riddled with typos and grammatical errors that a sixth grader could point out- and I work for a Fortune 50 company.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, well I fingered a 16 year old when I was 14.

Check and mate.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Artist rendering of Anti-Prime
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well that doesn't surprise me munch. My sons are both smarter then me. Two grandsons, 5 and 7, are smarter then me. I just would like it if they become rich like that.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mjjt: How strange. All those winners look like immigrants


Your racism is showing. All of them were born in the USA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This kid in another 14 years of he manages not to commit suicide from a lack of social skills:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby is this you?
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
FooFarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WTP 2: 60 was used for seconds as it was an average of a human heartbeat. not because of division...


The average for how long of time? Seems they would have counted a hearbeat 60 times and called it a minute in your theory.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've lived longer than he might.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He has my respect.

Unlike that "catch me outside" skank.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I can't advance in my current job because they are discriminating against people without a bachelors degree. Meanwhile my manager is writing emails to attorneys riddled with typos and grammatical errors that a sixth grader could point out- and I work for a Fortune 50 company.


You'd think all those years as jizz mopper would pay off, but there's always a glass ceiling, with jizz on it.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You know what being intelligent gets you?

Not much.

You know what having connections, generational wealth, and privilege gets you?

Everything.

I can't advance in my current job because they are discriminating against people without a bachelors degree. Meanwhile my manager is writing emails to attorneys riddled with typos and grammatical errors that a sixth grader could point out- and I work for a Fortune 50 company.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Next time you're making your case to HR, consider dropping a little freestyle
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, prime numbers and their various ways to be divided and.......zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz​.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yeah, well I fingered a 16 year old when I was 14.

Check and mate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not to rain on his parade but not all smart child prodigies end up becoming financially successful in life.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was his age, I could down a 12 pack of beer and get laid. Beat that, kid.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Astrophysicist? Yeah if he sticks to his plan he won't be outearning me. Now if he takes his math smarts to Wallstreet and becomes a quant he could probably outearn me at 16 working part time.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: This kid in another 14 years of he manages not to commit suicide from a lack of social skills:

[i.pinimg.com image 705x851]


And/or he'll be burnt out from academics and completely sick of it.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If we think about it and are honest, there are probably a lot of 14 year old kids who are smarter than a lot of us and will be far more successful. This 14 year old happens to be smarter than most of those other smart 14 year olds and will probably be more successful too.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I've lived longer than he might.


I'm passing Andy Warhol before Christmas. Assuming...
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mjjt: How strange. All those winners look like immigrants


Strange? Not really. Sorry.

Look, I can try to help. My experience isn't terribly round but may I suggest some C++ and Python courses. If it makes any sense, expand that knowledge into Docker and TensorFlow. React is a bit of a meme quality language but it has mindshare, worth learning.

Certainly not the end-all nor for everybody, but these are what's stirring up a big wave of effort right now. The kids in the article appear keenly aware of this.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's actually pretty brilliant not only in its function but in its simplicity.

Good job.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Diabolic: When I was his age, I could down a 12 pack of beer and get laid. Beat that, kid.


Damn...I thought I was a rebel when I smoked cigars at 16...and got into a strip club for the first time  when I was 17.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WTP 2: 60 was used for seconds as it was an average of a human heartbeat. not because of division...


That's not the reason. 60bpm is on the low side of normal for a human heartbeat. It's because Ancient Mesopotamian maths were base 60, derived from counting on the 12 knuckles of one hand and the five fingers on the other. From their system we derive the modern measures of time of day and degrees of angles.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You know what being intelligent gets you?

Not much.

You know what having connections, generational wealth, and privilege gets you?

Everything.

I can't advance in my current job because they are discriminating against people without a bachelors degree. Meanwhile my manager is writing emails to attorneys riddled with typos and grammatical errors that a sixth grader could point out- and I work for a Fortune 50 company.


Meh. I outlived rich people like Kobe Bryant. And other celebrities. Younger than me.
So. What ever. Crap happens. I could outlive this person too. Or not. I'm just glad for the people I have already out run .
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WTP 2: 60 was used for seconds as it was an average of a human heartbeat. not because of division...


Well yes, it is well known that the Earth took the human heartbeat and multiplied it by 86400 in order to decide how long it should take to rotate itself one time with reference to its orbited star.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yeah, well I fingered a 16 year old when I was 14.

Check and mate.


Oh. Wow me, too. Hehehe.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Not to rain on his parade but not all smart child prodigies end up becoming financially successful in life.


But some of their parents do. 😂
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He probably won't become the personification of one of Aesop's Fables, so he beats half the thread that way, too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Not to rain on his parade but not all smart child prodigies end up becoming financially successful in life.


/
If he was actually smart, he'd hide it. And coast for the rest of his life.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Klyukva: mjjt: How strange. All those winners look like immigrants

Your racism is showing. All of them were born in the USA.

[Fark user image 774x500]


Another proud supporter of immigration here.
Good thing we didn't waste money on any stupid walls, so kids like that could be born here.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Something to be said for being young enough that you haven't had all of your "thinking outside the box" beaten out of you yet. Good for him.

Seems like a good time to get in on the ground floor, too. Tomorrow I'm going to move my retirement fund over into antiprimes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hope those smarts can get him through the impending and inevitable climate apocalypse. Because money probably won't be of much help there.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Hope those smarts can get him through the impending and inevitable climate apocalypse. Because money probably won't be of much help there.


You sound bitter.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Hope those smarts can get him through the impending and inevitable climate apocalypse. Because money probably won't be of much help there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Klyukva: mjjt: How strange. All those winners look like immigrants

Your racism is showing. All of them were born in the USA.

[Fark user image 774x500]

Another proud supporter of immigration here.
Good thing we didn't waste money on any stupid walls, so kids like that could be born here.


Another?

You are laboring under a severe misconception here. That post is an opportunistic "ha ha who's the racist now?"
 
GreenSun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He should quit school now, start a tech business like some kind of software that improves things like what he just did, and make a ton of money. Historically in business, the ones who are first are usually the ones who benefit the most, even if copycats pop up later with better products. Being first is highly valued in human society.
 
