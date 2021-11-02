 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Missing four-year-old Australian girl is found alive and well as police break into a locked house and take man in for questioning almost three weeks since she vanished from remote campsite   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
puffy999
1 hour ago  
Something good happened for once!
 
cryinoutloud
1 hour ago  
WOW. The kids are never found alive after that long.  Her parents are freaking out, forever.
 
kermit the forg
45 minutes ago  
Here's a link in case you don't want to click on the Daily Fail
 
Summoner101
37 minutes ago  
Survided in Australia for three weeks without parents?  This girl is meant for great things.

/or she ran out of all her luck very early in life
 
petuniapup
35 minutes ago  
Take a breath, subby.

But it is, indeed, refreshingly good news.
 
Xai
34 minutes ago  
Maybe he just collects little girls. Everyone's got to have a hobby...
 
AirForceVet
33 minutes ago  
I like good news.

Just because it doesn't bleed, doesn't mean it can't lead.
 
Diabolic
29 minutes ago  
I think it was a case of the Mondays, we saw him in Woolworths buying nappies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aperson
27 minutes ago  
That's gotta be the best phone call that mom will ever get.
 
FrancoFile
25 minutes ago  
99% of the time, when a kid vanishes from a remote campsite, you blame the dingoes.
 
Fano
24 minutes ago  
How did she get past the bunyips?

Well at least the kangaroo must have helped her
 
Daedalus27
24 minutes ago  
It is good news, she is young and can potentially recover from the trauma.  I hope the medical exam reveals she is healthy and unharmed as being in the possession of a 36 year old male for 3 weeks does not bode well.
 
WelldeadLink
23 minutes ago  
Obviously, the man must be named Dingo.
 
ColonelCathcart
21 minutes ago  
Missing white woman in Australia is more important than whatever is going on in America tonight. Which ain't much, of course.
 
dark brew
17 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Missing white woman in Australia is more important than whatever is going on in America tonight. Which ain't much, of course.


The night is a puppy. I'm hearing good things about JFK Jr popping up.
 
Russ1642
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon_777
15 minutes ago  
It really is great news.  The poor dad had been getting hammered online by keyboard detectives.
 
chitownmike
12 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Obviously, the man must be named Dingo.


D I N G O and dingo was his name-o
 
steerforth
5 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: It really is great news.  The poor dad had been getting hammered online by keyboard detectives.


It might still be the dad. It was the step-dad who was being hammered. That she was found 7km away in Carnarvon is interesting.
 
