(AP News)   The good news is that this teacher won't go to jail for showing an R rated film to her students. The bad news is that we live in a world where jail time for showing an R rated movie was even a possibility   (apnews.com)
    Florida, Niceville, Florida, Florida Panhandle teacher, Education, Parents of a 15-year-old girl, school officials, graphic scenes, Niceville High School teacher, Florida Panhandle  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she should be charged for showing that terrible film to her students.

I saw it in the theater with friends. It was so too long and terrible that we joked that we should start judging wasteful lengths of time as "Alexanders." As in, "I spent two Alexanders at that party!"
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents of a 15-year-old girl told school officials she was traumatized by the Niceville High School teacher showing students a movie that they considered to be "porn."

Who cares what 'you' consider porn.  If it's 'R' rated, the rest of the country thinks you're wrong.

Investigators determined the teacher had a legitimate reason for showing the film to her college level classical studies students.

JFC...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can kind of understand why some would be upset as this is a movie a 15-year old wouldn't be allowed to see at a theater due to age.

You must be at least 17 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian (age 21 or older) to view an R-rated movie.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Day the Space Shuttle Challenger blew up our 10th grade World History substitute showed us "Excalibur" thinking it would by sort of topical/ historical/ whatevs.

If you've never seen it, the beginning is when (thanks to Merlin), Uther Pendragon travels across a bridge of fog to the Duke of Cornwalls castle and bangs the Duke's wife (no, keep the armor on!)... this takes a few, five, sweaty minutes of grunting and groaning and clanking.

So, it took her a bit but she fast forwarded the last 10 seconds or so.

After the movie, she switched off the VCR and the shuttle countdown was at about 30 seconds. Someone said "Hey this is history! Let's watch this." We all agreed, and she didn't care so...

Yeah, we had 2 stories to tell our friends after class... which was practically 30 seconds after the disaster.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap. Our stupid little school showed "Clockwork Orange." Nobody batted an eye. Mr Barbur was one cool teacher, I wish I could have taken every class from him. I have no idea how he ran that request up the chain of command and everyone said "Yes, sure Clockwork Orange can't be that bad."
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We watched Fellini Satyricon my Jr year in HS. I was pretty stoned and found it pretty entertaining. Had trouble keeping up but it was a great movie to watch stoned. Probably would have been better on a head full of blotter though.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I watched The Patriot in my History class. It was more so she could just show some things, but we were also tasked with finding inaccuracies. She made sure to send home a "I want to show your kids a movie that's rated R, so sign this or they can go sit in the library" forms.

We also watched a few various WW2 movies in my senior elective class. A couple R's through it. Das Boot was one, great movie. The Desert Fox was also great (but not R). Funny enough, he did not play Saving Private Ryan. Not because it was R, but because he basically said he knows we've all seen it a ton and doesn't wanna waste 2-3 classes going through it.

/Alexander was boring as balls
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I can kind of understand why some would be upset as this is a movie a 15-year old wouldn't be allowed to see at a theater due to age.

You must be at least 17 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian (age 21 or older) to view an R-rated movie.


We saw Zeferelli's Romeo and Juliet in middle school so this twunt can piss off
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I can kind of understand why some would be upset as this is a movie a 15-year old wouldn't be allowed to see at a theater due to age.

You must be at least 17 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian (age 21 or older) to view an R-rated movie.


Actually it all depends.  There are like 4 versions of that movie. Yes, one of them is nc17.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Recoil Therapy:

Investigators determined the teacher had a legitimate reason for showing the film to her college level classical studies students.

JFC...

I wonder if this 15-year old college-level-classical-studies student has every gone to a museum where they sometimes have naked statues and paintings...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Give me a break.
I don't understand.
We have childrens books about dogs getting killed by a cougar and one about getting shot by it's owner.
And all the Disney movies.
That should be enough make everyone shut the fark up. Seriously.  STFU! fark.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Parents of a 15-year-old girl told school officials she was traumatized by the Niceville High School teacher showing students a movie that they considered to be "porn."

Who cares what 'you' consider porn.  If it's 'R' rated, the rest of the country thinks you're wrong.

Investigators determined the teacher had a legitimate reason for showing the film to her college level classical studies students.

JFC...


I hope college admission boards take note of who complained.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh for f*cks sake, it's a historical film.
When I was in school we watched "A Clockwork Orange".
The teacher tried to fast forward thru the sex scenes but we saw what was going on.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I watched that in a class. It was college, nobody complained. But I see this was in Florida, so I'm not surprised in the least.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The 2004 Oliver Stone movie stars Colin Farrell as ancient Greek king Alexander the Great. It contains nudity and scenes of sexual assault and homosexuality

This turn of phrase tells us a great deal about the writer.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd object to showing any Oliver Stone movie to anyone outside of a film studies class. His stuff is crap at best.

JFK should be as infamous as Birth of a Nation
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I can kind of understand why some would be upset as this is a movie a 15-year old wouldn't be allowed to see at a theater due to age.

You must be at least 17 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian (age 21 or older) to view an R-rated movie.


But the ratings board is a subjective confederation of prudes.  They shouldn't be legally binding. like the pg-13 one fark rule.

Do teens magically unlearn the word if it's only said once?  Even My Little Pony  had its own curse words, ffs. It's a part of English.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I got an erection watching Rosario Dawson in Alexander, and then the bell rang and we had to get up and leave!  It was humiliating!"
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was in high school in Canada, I had a foreign exchange teacher for english from the UK (Liverpool).

We watched the Roman Polanski version of Macbeth because (in his words ...) "It has lots of boobies"

One day in the coldest of winter when it was -30ish outside, he came in and said "I can't F$*king believe you F$*king people live in a F$*king country where it get so F$*king cold. Just what the F$*k is wrong with you?"

My electronics teacher would say things like "the wire is the width of a c**t hair" 

Good times.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She should have become a preacher or a Republican. Or, a Republican preacher. Then she could fark her students and not worry about any consequences.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If it's rated "R", it's not pornography. Pretty much by definition.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fano: Bathia_Mapes: I can kind of understand why some would be upset as this is a movie a 15-year old wouldn't be allowed to see at a theater due to age.

You must be at least 17 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian (age 21 or older) to view an R-rated movie.

We saw Zeferelli's Romeo and Juliet in middle school so this twunt can piss off


So did we. My son's freshman class were shown Schindler's List.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We watched Braveheart in high school it was farking awesome.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Combustion: Holy crap. Our stupid little school showed "Clockwork Orange." Nobody batted an eye. Mr Barbur was one cool teacher, I wish I could have taken every class from him. I have no idea how he ran that request up the chain of command and everyone said "Yes, sure Clockwork Orange can't be that bad."


No offense but any real quality of that film that you could make an argument for is going to be above even an AP class, considering its content and what a 16 or 17 year old is going to gravitate to.

I'm pretty free and loose with what my kid watches, but i'd question a teacher showing that in high school  beyond clips without spelling it out and what they were hoping to gain and how it lended itself to the class.

I'm not for censoring teachers or their material, but there sort of is a line, and i think that is a film that falls in parental discretion.

Not so much for like, tits and shiat, but but well....i think we have all seen the film, and for those of us who saw it at that age, were...."uhhh....:
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Combustion: Holy crap. Our stupid little school showed "Clockwork Orange." Nobody batted an eye. Mr Barbur was one cool teacher, I wish I could have taken every class from him. I have no idea how he ran that request up the chain of command and everyone said "Yes, sure Clockwork Orange can't be that bad."


My English teacher showed us apocalypse now our senior year.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I can kind of understand why some would be upset as this is a movie a 15-year old wouldn't be allowed to see at a theater due to age.

You must be at least 17 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian (age 21 or older) to view an R-rated movie.


I can also understand that too.  However, I find it hard to believe that the 15-year old was traumatized. That seems to be a bit hyperbolic.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The students used the 15-year-old's laptop because it worked better than the school computers, the report said.

At the time, the girl was absent from school for two days and used her teacher's password to access an account and watch the movie from home, the newspaper reported. The couple and their daughter then watched the graphic scenes they later described to the Okaloosa County School Board as pornography.

1) By the word of the law, the 15 year old is guilty of hacking. (using someone else's password to access anything that isn't yours is a federal crime)
2) The parents watched with the girl, so they're the ones who allowed it and everything's perfectly legal.
3) Bet this girl is even less popular in school now.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

darkman2000: I'd object to showing any Oliver Stone movie to anyone outside of a film studies class. His stuff is crap at best.

JFK should be as infamous as Birth of a Nation


It was a film studies class if you read TFA
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

That was assigned in gr12 English lit
You'll never think of snowballs the same way again.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

darkman2000: I'd object to showing any Oliver Stone movie to anyone outside of a film studies class. His stuff is crap at best.

JFK should be as infamous as Birth of a Nation


I kind of liked the Doors
 
X-Geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fano: Bathia_Mapes: I can kind of understand why some would be upset as this is a movie a 15-year old wouldn't be allowed to see at a theater due to age.

You must be at least 17 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian (age 21 or older) to view an R-rated movie.

We saw Zeferelli's Romeo and Juliet in middle school so this twunt can piss off


Same here...
Mmmmmmm Olivia Hussey boobies!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 500x689]


I missed the episode of Black Mirror about the potential danger of this new DVD technology.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hell, when I was in school, we were shown 'Splash' as a pre-Holiday treat; nekkid mermaid and all.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: darkman2000: I'd object to showing any Oliver Stone movie to anyone outside of a film studies class. His stuff is crap at best.

JFK should be as infamous as Birth of a Nation

It was a film studies class if you read TFA


Excuse me I thought this was Fark; I don't read TFA
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw blood sucking freaks in health class. The caged sexoids really taught us some life lessons.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

darkman2000: LineNoise: darkman2000: I'd object to showing any Oliver Stone movie to anyone outside of a film studies class. His stuff is crap at best.

JFK should be as infamous as Birth of a Nation

It was a film studies class if you read TFA

Excuse me I thought this was Fark; I don't read TFA


Hey, you must NOT be new here....

right on man
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Recoil Therapy:

Investigators determined the teacher had a legitimate reason for showing the film to her college level classical studies students.

JFC...

I wonder if this 15-year old college-level-classical-studies student has every gone to a museum where they sometimes have naked statues and paintings...


She needs to stay away from the Louvre. There are penises dangling from statues.
Penises.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Niceville, How pleasant!

Parents object to a movie, but students still have to read biology books with ugly approximations of biology.     I went to school in the same county, and we had to read the Scarlett letter, To Kill a Mockingbird among others.     Not much about Alexander is that surprising.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is not a very bright part of the country. The school is running an opinion survey with no verification or limits to participation.
smh

OCSD Parent Survey - Now Available!

Parents,
Please take a moment to complete the following survey about your child's school. We rely on your feedback to continuously improve our schools! You may submit a survey for each child attending an Okaloosa County school by clicking on the link provided below. The survey does not require a Student ID and is web-based.
https://www.okaloosaschools.com/ni​cevi​lle/
English - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9GQQC​BJ
Spanish -https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/enc​uest​aOCSD21

This survey will remain open through March 25, 2022.
Thank you for your continued partnership which helps to make Okaloosa County Schools even better!
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When I was 15 I saw Red Asphalt in a class and almost puked on the way to my next class.  Grown ups sure have a farked up sense of what's appropriate, or "for their own good," for minors.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bathia_Mapes: I can kind of understand why some would be upset as this is a movie a 15-year old wouldn't be allowed to see at a theater due to age.

You must be at least 17 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian (age 21 or older) to view an R-rated movie.

Actually it all depends.  There are like 4 versions of that movie. Yes, one of them is nc17.


This actually might explain things a bit.  The farking article says the version shown (accidentally, according to the teacher) was the director's cut because the more censored version was no long available on-line.  This sounds like the full on NC-17 version, which makes the story slightly less ridiculous.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Fano: Bathia_Mapes: I can kind of understand why some would be upset as this is a movie a 15-year old wouldn't be allowed to see at a theater due to age.

You must be at least 17 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian (age 21 or older) to view an R-rated movie.

We saw Zeferelli's Romeo and Juliet in middle school so this twunt can piss off

Same here...
Mmmmmmm Olivia Hussey boobies!


I was about to post the same thing (except it was high school). The teacher pretended to fiddle with the volume control during the scene in question, but a few students still saw the fun bits.

/Not me, sadly.
//Well, not before the Internet was invented, anyway
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good thing she didn't show Song of the South or they'd have executed her.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Recoil Therapy:

Investigators determined the teacher had a legitimate reason for showing the film to her college level classical studies students.

JFC...

I wonder if this 15-year old college-level-classical-studies student has every gone to a museum where they sometimes have naked statues and paintings...


I get the feeling she tests well, but she's not mature enough to be in this class. Blaming the teacher is ridiculous unless they put this immature girl in this advanced class.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I can kind of understand why some would be upset as this is a movie a 15-year old wouldn't be allowed to see at a theater due to age.

You must be at least 17 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian (age 21 or older) to view an R-rated movie.


Since when?
When I was a teenager, I just went with my older brother, and he was 17.

And at least back then, theaters rarely checked IDs. I think the only time I ever had to show mine was when the South Park movie came out when I was in college.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Watched "The Grapes of Wrath", "East of Eden" and "The Maltese Falcon" in HS.  It wasn't pre-VCR, but they were still prohibitively expensive, so we watched the actual movies.  "Grapes" and "Falcon" were both classics, "Eden" fell short; sent to the land of Nod.  It was all right, just somewhat overrated because it was a James Dean.  Watched some decent Hammer movies, too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcos P: We watched Braveheart in high school it was farking awesome.


Yeah. At age 12 I wasn't actually cool with watching Johnny Got His Gun. And book was worse. Same with Rumor Of War.
But I did love Siege
by Edwin Corley.  Epic book. Needs a movie.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I can kind of understand why some would be upset as this is a movie a 15-year old wouldn't be allowed to see at a theater due to age.

You must be at least 17 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian (age 21 or older) to view an R-rated movie.


It could be claimed that the teacher is effectively a guardian during school time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hammettman: When I was 15 I saw Red Asphalt in a class and almost puked on the way to my next class.  Grown ups sure have a farked up sense of what's appropriate, or "for their own good," for minors.


Those were the days we had full attendance in Driver's Ed.
 
