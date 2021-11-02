 Skip to content
(CNBC)   She's not getting her security deposit back   (cnbc.com) divider line
37
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that this doesn't even cause a NY landlord to bat an eye.  It doesn't seem to involve dead bodies or piles of excrement.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the landlord doesn't mind, and she's getting pleasure out of it, why not? I have a couple of bookcases filled with books and have art posters unframed on the walls. The Scream and a couple of VanGoghs. I think it would be fun to have another bookcase with knickknacks and novelty items, and maybe someday I will.

I think having a home that looks like a showroom would be dull and unimaginative, but some people like minimalism.

To each his/her own.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She was never getting her security deposit back.  Those aren't deposits, they're lease-signing fees. Landlord may be OK with it now, but he's going to charge her out the wazoo for the clean-up if she leaves, as much as he thinks he can get away with.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nobody does.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Her attention span must be
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least female incels seem to be able to channel their frustration to more creative endeavors.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People get back their housing deposit? Seriously? Their landlord doesn't nickel and dime them to death?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
40-year-old highschooler.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a strategy to keep her rent stable. The landlord knows it'll cost $20,000 to fix things if she ever gets her rent raised and moves out.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not even allowed to paint my walls a nice soft yellow or grey or anything. It's all white.

I have paintings I've done and a few other things hanging, but I'd love a colored background again.

At least I get to put nails in the walls; I know people who aren't even allowed that.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd give her the deposit back if the place was cleaned out on time when she moved. I just skimmed the article and am not sure how she affixed the pics to the walls, so might take a skim coat and paint, though. My leases don't disallow weirdo art.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My upstairs neighbour is a cameraman on the show she produces. I can't wait to let him know what kind of loons he works for. He probably already knows.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The median asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Bronx is $1,750, compared to $3,000 in Manhattan, according to StreetEasy data"

Jesus christ 3 grand
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's awesome.

Like what you like.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "The median asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Bronx is $1,750, compared to $3,000 in Manhattan, according to StreetEasy data"

Jesus christ 3 grand


I mean....it IS an island.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Nobody does.


When I managed a luxury hirise my bosses were always giving me shiat about how many deposits I gave back, and how I wasn't charging enough damages to residents after they moved out. They had lots of advice on how to "justify" it.

Still didn't make me do it if I didn't think they deserved it. It just made me dislike the job and sour me on the American business world some more.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do her stuffed friends talk to her and give her bad advise?

Went out on two dates with such a woman.  Never stuck my **** in her crazy.
 
minnkat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"It's 'a visual assault,' Mooney tells CNBC"

Little miss Obsessive/Compulsive certainly got that part right.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A whiz a month to live in an apartment about the size of my master br suite? I would jump in front of a train first.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That apartment looks like the scene in every serial killer movie where the detectives visit the suspects home and it confirms their hunch about the guy.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, and $1,000 per month for that apartment? Does the rent payment need to be delivered on top of a handjob each month? That's a fantastic price.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She is someone in a state of arrested development.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
wondering what her Fark handle is...
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fta: Mooney finds other ways to live frugally, too. Her parents live next door, so she can use their parking spaces, washer or dryer whenever she needs.

Mooching offa aged parents is Not Farking Frugal ffs
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lmao. She pays more in rent over five years for her shoebox than I did for my entire 1200sf house on 10 acres of land.

Good luck. Have fun.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: That's awesome. Like what you like.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Collages are fun!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: That's awesome.

Like what you like.


What's really awesome is a NYC apartment for only a grand a month.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

2wolves: Do her stuffed friends talk to her and give her bad advise?

Went out on two dates with such a woman.  Never stuck my **** in her crazy.


Why is it,after reading your comment I think your ex girlfriend was the one that dodged a bullet?
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Fabric_Man: Nobody does.

When I managed a luxury hirise my bosses were always giving me shiat about how many deposits I gave back, and how I wasn't charging enough damages to residents after they moved out. They had lots of advice on how to "justify" it.

Still didn't make me do it if I didn't think they deserved it. It just made me dislike the job and sour me on the American business world some more.


Yup. Luckily my boss (the owner) is cool about refunding deposits when deserved. We do it often. Of course, some folks leave the place like a frat house then still expect it.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Lmao. She pays more in rent over five years for her shoebox than I did for my entire 1200sf house on 10 acres of land.

Good luck. Have fun.


Her rent is cheap. Are you laughing at yourself for living in a very poor area?
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If she cooked instead of eating out all the time she could save enough money to afford a bigger place which would give her more walls to cover!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Malenfant: Her rent is cheap. Are you laughing at yourself for living in a very poor area?


I guess? I thought the line of thought around here was that affordable housing was a good thing.

Poor is relative. I can afford to vacation whenever I want and generally fly first class when I do. What you need to do is measure the variance between cost of living and salaries, in which case, nothing about this area is "poor."
 
Highly evolved sloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My apartment was a 1 bedroom and I covered every berdroom and living room wall with music and movie posters, hung by thumbtacks... you almost couldn't see the wall underneath. After 5 years, when I moved out, I spackled every hole, and got my full security deposit back.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: Fta: Mooney finds other ways to live frugally, too. Her parents live next door, so she can use their parking spaces, washer or dryer whenever she needs.

Mooching offa aged parents is Not Farking Frugal ffs


Meanwhile we make kids do stuff.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
Juniper Jupiter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stendahleque-ically it's a visual nightmare, and it looks ridiculously cluttered...HOWEVER, in small doses I do like her style, especially the Muppets, haha.  :D
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I feel like a single spark could set that place off like a grain elevator.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: People get back their housing deposit? Seriously? Their landlord doesn't nickel and dime them to death?


I have always gotten my security deposits back. These days, though, more and more landlords are simply doing away with security deposits and charging a "move in" fee which is non refundable. At least in Chicago they are. The last time I moved, just over 2 years ago, probably about 80% of all listings I read listed a "move in" fee with no security deposit.
 
