 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   A three-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother have died after eating fruit from their grandmother's garden that they mistook for apples that actually turned out to be poisonous. Sadly this is not a Disney story that has a happy ending   (news.com.au) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Apple, RCN TV, Family, Fruit of the poisonous tree, According to Jim, Jhofran Mathias Gonzalez Chaya, local news publication Noticias RCN, Amira Jhasley Chaya  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2021 at 10:45 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Primates need to be taught what is safe to eat.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
very sad. but thevetia ahouai is a common native shrub in parts of columbia (where this happened) and venezuela (where the family was from), so it seems kinda odd that the older kid would make to 5 without being taught it was poison and never to be eaten.

it looks like this, not really "an apple"

Fark user imageView Full Size


and the older kid ate 6 of them?! it must be one of those things that tastes sweet but is very deadly?

and at ages 3 and 5 if it seems like if you can't teach them you have poison plants growing all over the yard, you really can't let them play unsupervised either. it took them some time to eat a total of 10 of these fruits, that means zero adults were watching when it happened.

and ordering the village to destroy all the shrubs seems unnecessary, no local kids were ever dumb enough to eat these "apples" before.....
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

luna1580: very sad. but thevetia ahouai is a common native shrub in parts of columbia (where this happened) and venezuela (where the family was from), so it seems kinda odd that the older kid would make to 5 without being taught it was poison and never to be eaten.

it looks like this, not really "an apple"

[Fark user image image 208x300]

and the older kid ate 6 of them?! it must be one of those things that tastes sweet but is very deadly?

and at ages 3 and 5 if it seems like if you can't teach them you have poison plants growing all over the yard, you really can't let them play unsupervised either. it took them some time to eat a total of 10 of these fruits, that means zero adults were watching when it happened.

and ordering the village to destroy all the shrubs seems unnecessary, no local kids were ever dumb enough to eat these "apples" before.....


It's like they learned from America
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

luna1580: very sad. but thevetia ahouai is a common native shrub in parts of columbia (where this happened) and venezuela (where the family was from), so it seems kinda odd that the older kid would make to 5 without being taught it was poison and never to be eaten.

it looks like this, not really "an apple"

[Fark user image image 208x300]

and the older kid ate 6 of them?! it must be one of those things that tastes sweet but is very deadly?


Not sure. But you'll give her a go and report back?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
shiat.

Also, if you don't speak Spanish, use Google Translate before doing an image search for "bola de toro".
 
ISO15693
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But of the tree in the corner of grangran's garden, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: shiat.

Also, if you don't speak Spanish, use Google Translate before doing an image search for "bola de toro".


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Do not Eat
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

luna1580: it must be one of those things that tastes sweet but is very deadly?

and at ages 3 and 5 if it seems like if you can't teach them you have poison plants growing all over the yard, you really can't let them play unsupervised either.


I'm curious about the taste too. Seems like the parents weren't familiar with the fruit either so they didn't know to teach the kids.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Such a terrible thing to happen to such young children. Wonder how much part did the hospitals have as he didn't have insurance.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why you growing poisonous fruit in your backyard anyway, grandma?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I remember a story about a Vietnamese family who came to the US and ate poisonous mushrooms because they looked like the kind they picked at home. Terrible mistakes.
 
cefm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seems like the obvious problem isn't the ubiquitous local plant, but not explaining its dangers or more specifically the hospital not treating them because they're poor.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They're not cheap to import but I like to give out something a little special on Halloween.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fake news. Plants are natural. I've been told natural stuff is good for you.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Porous Horace: They're not cheap to import but I like to give out something a little special on Halloween.


People are saying it cures covid.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Billie Holiday-Strange fruit- HD
Youtube Web007rzSOI
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.