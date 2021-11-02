 Skip to content
(AL.com)   "If I get better, I'll take all three," now this police chief will never get to be a 5G magnetic DNA zombie after all   (al.com) divider line
    Buddy Crabtree, small-town Alabama police chief, Tennessee, 10-year veteran of the Ider Police Department, Police, Chief of police  
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three questions for these anti-vax people who have this "come to Jesus" moment when they get sick:

1. Did you hear about other people who were against vaccines, then got sick, then told people to get the vaccine?

2. If so, did their story make you want to get the vaccine (the answer to this question is obviously "no".

3. Finally, why should any other anti-vaxers believe you when you tell them to get the vaccine?

Bonus question if they are also anti-mask:

Did you give any consideration to the people you may have infected and put them in the same situation to which you are now in?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh yay....another I'm not taking the vaccine and now I'm dead stories.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That's what I always ask.

They'll listen to these pro-plague morons up to the point said moron ends up in the hospital and/or dead.

Their death and pleas for help should speak volumes, but it's muted to living plague rats.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crabtree's battle with Covid-19 was a surprise to many since he seemed healthy and kept busy.

Sounds like something a bunch of mouth-breathing couch potatoes would say.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He actually said, 'If I get better, I'll take all three, I don't ever want to go through this again,'"

Well, he got half of that sentence right.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been vaxxed 3 times, but to nuts like this man, isn't it 5G x 3 = 15G???
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

People who seem healthy and keep busy can't die from a virus? That's like Joe Rogan's anti-viral free weight workout that works better than vaccines.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't know the relative effects of cellular 5G waves, but if it was decibels 15db would be like 1000x 5db. If he went from being a 5Tesla magnet to a 15Tesla he would be sucked violently out of his living room and onto the nearest MRI machine in his neighborhood. He's lucky he died.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What asshole tagged this as sad? This shiatstain dying makes the world a better place.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They only regret not getting the vaccinations on their deathbeds.

Weird how that works, huh?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He actually said, 'If I get better, I'll take all three, I don't ever want to go through this again,'" she said.
Narrator Crabtree's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He actually said, 'If I get better, I'll take all three, I don't ever want to go through this again,'" she said.

one out of three ain't too bad
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That is literally the only question worth asking. I ask that of everyone who brags about getting the immunity via the 'natural' method. They all stammer and drop the subject quickly, if i allow it.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crabtree's battle with Covid-19 was a surprise to many since he seemed healthy and kept busy.

I wonder what else surprises them. I'm hoping it's something cute like finding out the light actually goes off in the refrigerator when you close the door. I'm sure it's just more ugly, stupid things though.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You love to see it
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy the cheap horse paste, see what happens
 
smeag0l
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's go Brandon! Let's go Brandon! Let's go Brandon!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They've fallen for the Faux Nooz lie that only old people with preexisting conditions are dying of COVID. They genuinely think that young and/or healthy people who are vigorous and getting on with life are de facto unable to die from COVID even if they catch it.

It's JUST THE FLU, remember?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Somewhat relevant. If not, oh well.

I was at the pharmacy yesterday picking up a script and the unmasked person in front of me was there getting their first dose.

They're everywhere. Even standing right next to you.

Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good. Who cares?
I'm not the mask police, I can't keep after everyone I see in the store with their mask under their nose or even chin.
I can't make people less stupid.
I can only do my best to avoid them and the harm they cause.
Hopefully they'll die out before they get me.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dead police officer. At least he wont have to smell marijuana anymore.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't ever want to go through this again


Darwin: I got this.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
fark your "sad" tag.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh no!
Anyway...
 
Resin33
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

A lot of plague rats think the only people who have negative COVID experiences are the morbidly obese and the very ill.
 
wantingout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
UndeadPoetsSociety: What asshole tagged this as sad? This shiatstain dying makes the world a better place.

with that attitude, hopefully you're next.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thanks, COVID. I really appreciate it. Please continue killing these dummies.

They continue to vote for it, so they should get it.

You get another golden opportunity coming up in a couple weeks, when the idiots gather together in even more infectious groups to sit around and guffaw about the "sheep" who wear masks and get vaccines.

LOL
 
dryknife
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
fark Around and Find Out personified
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Its so weird, being fine one day then out of the blue getting sick and dying. I never got the flu as long as I kept busy.
Once I was unemployed however, bam! Pneumonia.
 
chewd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Im feeling so pwned right now.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"He loved his job and Ider," widow Kristie Crabtree told WAAY-TV. "He loved the community of Ider, his officers, the school kids."

But he didn't love them enough to get vaccinated did he?

Idiot.
 
chewd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

He loved talk radio more.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My wife has seen a lot of this as an ICU RN. They come in saying that they don't trust the vaccine and COVID is a hoax. Then they are panicking and saying they wish they had gotten the vaccine as they are about to go on the ventilator. Then, in the vast majority of cases, they die.

The survival rate once you are on the ventilator is not good at all. Makes the Squid Games look like a safe bet.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The brotherhood of pretending that conformity is the absolute good -- whether it be pro slavery or whatever -- can kill you.  It's not every year the cause and effect are so closely observed, however.
 
anfrind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So he has proven himself weak and unworthy.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The covid vaccine is a total scam: It doesn't cause the magnetisms!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Because it's missing an apostrophe?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SAD tag? Really?!

If only there was someway to avoid this (rolls eyes)
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alabama.
Cop.
Antivaxxer.
Dead.

Not only was nothing of value lost, the world got significantly better!
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I saw this story earlier today on AL.com.

I had no sympathy. I dodge the maskless in public here in Alabama. I got all my COVID vaccinations and know less than 50% of those eligible are vaccinated in this state and elsewhere.

I just let nature take its course with fools. I cannot help them as it's in a virus's spikes.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: What asshole tagged this as sad? This shiatstain dying makes the world a better place.


So there's the first vote for pissing on the man's corpse. I'm surprised it took that long.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No vaccine, his immune system now has experience and he'll never get it a second time.

Anti-vaxxers: 1
Vaxxers: 0
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yet another corpse whose demise is directly attributable to republican disinformation.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"police chief dead"

Jack Sabbath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She said her husband said he would've got a vaccine, which health officials say prevents nearly all serious cases of COVID-19 and deaths, if he knew how hard he would have to fight to live.

If only Covid-19 had made the news.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To late!!
No vax for you!!
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
