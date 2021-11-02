 Skip to content
(The Verge)   This latest Oculus Quest could theoretically prevent accidental donkey punching as well   (theverge.com) divider line
23
    More: Cool, Smartphone, Oculus' site, ARM architecture, Google, Motor vehicle theft, Mobile operating system, Quest, latest set of software feature updates  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Donkey Punching on Jeopardy
Youtube AorrF2ATGtA
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm going to strap a VR headset to my face that requires a Facebook login. Y'all know that was the story line for Ready Player One, right Meta?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good. I was playing Vader Immortal this morning and almost hit my dog, as he got right in my face, as I was battling one of the droids
 
mrparks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tap that adze. Dig with that hoe.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A donkey punch is never accidental.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For Oculus Quest 2: Quest 2 requires everyone to use a Facebook account to log in. If you are an existing Oculus user and have an Oculus account, you will have the option to log in with your Oculus account and merge your Facebook and Oculus accounts.
Nope.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: For Oculus Quest 2: Quest 2 requires everyone to use a Facebook account to log in. If you are an existing Oculus user and have an Oculus account, you will have the option to log in with your Oculus account and merge your Facebook and Oculus accounts.
Nope.


Yeah, the Oculus is pretty fun. But it's not worth the facebook account.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: farkitallletitend: For Oculus Quest 2: Quest 2 requires everyone to use a Facebook account to log in. If you are an existing Oculus user and have an Oculus account, you will have the option to log in with your Oculus account and merge your Facebook and Oculus accounts.
Nope.

Yeah, the Oculus is pretty fun. But it's not worth the facebook account.


It's Meta, bruh. Totally not Facebook

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DJanomaly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: farkitallletitend: For Oculus Quest 2: Quest 2 requires everyone to use a Facebook account to log in. If you are an existing Oculus user and have an Oculus account, you will have the option to log in with your Oculus account and merge your Facebook and Oculus accounts.
Nope.

Yeah, the Oculus is pretty fun. But it's not worth the facebook account.


For what it's worth, they're getting rid of the Facebook requirement. Or so they said on Friday.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [YouTube video: Donkey Punching on Jeopardy]


That is TOO funny.
 
Tedlick [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, the new software will allow for partial awareness of the family you're avoiding!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why in the fark would you buy Oculus hardware now that Faceshiat owns it?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The ol Juan Valdez
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
vhv.rsView Full Size

"That's my fetish!"
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/AorrF2AT​GtA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Jeopardy! 10/8/2004 - Ken Jennings' "Hoe" Moment | #RIPAlexTrebek
Youtube NJO7hcinS-U
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ugh, it's going to be pink cats, all the time...!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We do get a bit excited with the VRs

Fark user imageView Full Size


/it's sort of a comic
 
Malenfant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Why in the fark would you buy Oculus hardware now that Faceshiat owns it?


Because they want to pay $300 for a wireless and standalone VR system, rather than paying a grand for a tethered system that requires an expensive PC for use.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tedlick: Oh, the new software will allow for partial awareness of the family you're avoiding!
[Fark user image 392x280]


That's the ghost of the son she neglected while she was hanging out with her friends in VR Chat.
 
