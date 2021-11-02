 Skip to content
"IS attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded - Taliban special forces deployed"
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a terrible incident.

But, it's just a little ironic the Taliban now has a terrorist problem.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Window seat
//No, aisle... AISLE!
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean, I was just picturing 10 Corollas with dudes holding AK47s hanging out the rear passenger windows of each one.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Aetre: I mean, I was just picturing 10 Corollas with dudes holding AK47s hanging out the rear passenger windows of each one.


So, basically PUBG with shiattier maps...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Aetre: I mean, I was just picturing 10 Corollas with dudes holding AK47s hanging out the rear passenger windows of each one.


The taliban lack (except abandoned US vehicles) significant armor, but special forces worldwide basically look the same.  The rifles, uniforms, and armor are mass produced.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This was a terrible incident.

But, it's just a little ironic the Taliban now has a terrorist problem.


It's easy to destroy.

It's much harder to build

/Lessons for a couple of countries there
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How do they know they weren't already dead or wounded?

or

Lucky for them, they were already at the hospital!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, ISIS-K versus Badri 313 Battalion?  Does Vegas have an over-under on this?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

They keep losing to the Teen Titans, how good could they be?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's almost like Afghanistan is a mishmash of people and cultures that only come together when there's someone else to fight....
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A) Exactly the same as the IS forces.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait, how could they figure the wounded were wounded in the attack? I mean they were at a hospital for a reason I'd imagine...
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There ya go, special forces.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hamdullah Mukhlis, the senior taliban commander who was the one photographed sitting in Ashraf Gani's chair after the fall of Kabul was apparently killed. His position before his assassination was head of the Kabul Military.  He was probably the main target.

navbharattimes.indiatimes.comView Full Size


I'm not going to post a picture of his corpse, but you can find it if you search for it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love how we mock the Taliban, yet we seem to forget that "Taliban special forces" are likely pretty well-trained paramilitary using our own friggin' equipment, obtained from Afghan troops & locations.

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: So, ISIS-K versus Badri 313 Battalion?  Does Vegas have an over-under on this?


Might as well bet on Hatfields versus McCoys.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Afghani's 4th Mountain Goat Cavalry Regiment is quite menacing, actually:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Seriously, I'd imagine they look almost exactly like our SF after all the toys we left behind
//Just less organized
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Taliban logistics > https://www.constellis.com/
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You broke it, you bought it Taliban.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: I love how we mock the Taliban, yet we seem to forget that "Taliban special forces" are likely pretty well-trained paramilitary


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 minute ago  

4th Horseman: /Seriously, I'd imagine they look almost exactly like our SF after all the toys we left behind
//Just less organized


and less drones
and less sat tracking/comms
and less radios
and less food
and less extraction helicopters
and less cruise missiles
and less global intelligence network
and less .....
 
