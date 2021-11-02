 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Return of the Farketplace! Post links to your online storefronts for handmade crafts, goods, and whathaveyous, and support your fellow Farkers by shopping for cool stuff at Farkers' stores   (fark.com) divider line
14
    More: Spiffy, Comment, Tucker Carlson, Fark Bazaar, creative Fark community, last year, Entertainment, Return of the Farketplace, Politics  
•       •       •

104 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2021 at 4:30 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Return of the Farketplace!

Back in 2015, Drew gave us a space for a "Fark Bazaar" thread where we invited our brilliant and creative Fark community to post links to their online stores so we could all score some awesome stuff from each other's businesses. We did it again last year, but with the much cooler name "Farketplace." And now once again you're all invited to link to your Etsy, eBay, Amazon or other online storefronts to sell your goods and services. This includes pretty much anything legal: handmade décor you crafted, jewelry you made, scarves you knitted, hand-sewn footie pajamas, quilts, photography, artwork, hand-blown glass dragons, antiques, demon-possessed dolls... whatever fits.

We've always known Farkers are a creative bunch, and the previous Farketplace and Fark Bazaar proved that. Just remember that links to your personal businesses are only allowed within the Farketplace thread - linking elsewhere will be considered spam and will be dealt with accordingly. If you don't have a storefront but still have something to sell, make sure your email is visible in your profile so that Farkers can get in touch.

And please let us know if the Farketplace threads have been helpful for you, either for selling or for shopping. Fark is not taking a cut from the sales or charging for this, nor are we connected to the businesses Farkers list in the Farketplace in any way, so we only know how successful it is when you tell us. Plus, compliments just make us feel all warm and fuzzy. And if you feel comfortable doing so, go ahead and let everyone know about the great stuff you purchased from fellow Farkers.

It's been a rough couple of years, so let's help Farkers get that bread before the winter holidays.

Obligatory disclaimer: Fark will not be responsible for any transactions or other events to arise out of the Farketplace thread. Your shopping/selling will be considered off-site activities and Fark will not monitor or intervene based on those activities.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year DisseminationMonkey put together some tips on inserting links and photos, as it's a good idea to post some photos of the type of stuff you sell along with the link to your shop. It'll get more attention, and hopefully more buyer$.

________________

Just some random tips you never asked for:

We have buttons to help you post photos and clicky links. Please contact Farkback if it tells you you can't post the link you want to this way - you could possibly be confused for a spammer who used the same site. Let them know what the error message says.

Here are the buttons to post links and images. Bonus: If you insert an image and then select/highlight the image and the click the button to post links, you can make it so that clicking the image goes to your site. Fark will automagically resize your image if it's too wide for the thread. And, as always, "preview" is your friend!

Fark user imageView Full Size


When you click the button to add an image, the box below will pop up. If your image is already posted somewhere, you can enter the URL in the box and hit "OK." If you're uploading the image from your device, click on the "upload" tab inside the box, click "browse," select the image, wait for it to upload, then hit "OK."

Fark user imageView Full Size


These buttons at the top of the thread (sorry, they're only on the desktop site at this time, not mobile) allow you to keep tabs on the thread. Click on "favorite" to add this thread to the favorites you can keep bookmarked in your profile. Click "watch" if you want to receive emails letting you know whenever there's a new comment in this thread. Whicever threads you've favorited or are watching are private and other Farkers can't see them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more note: Do not just paste the link to your shop in the comment box. If you do that, it will most likely not work even if someone copies and pastes it. The URL will look fine, but Fark often inserts invisible characters into links that are posted that way to deter spammers. Instead, use the "insert link" button (looks like a chain link) above the comment box
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My Ancora Crafts Etsy shop: If you want gifts for someone who does cross stitch, needlepoint, embroidery, or makes friendship bracelets, I have over 280 gorgeous threads and color-coordinated thread collections that they will love! I also have over 100 fandom-worthy patterns from Blazing Saddles, MST3K, SNL, Airplane, and more.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm always happy to advise customers about color combinations and color matching. If you have any questions, just send me an Etsy Message, or email me at i­nfo[nospam-﹫-backwards]st­f­ar­c­a­rocna­*c­om. Happy crafting!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hello!

I make things out of wood - mostly custom beer tap handles.
Here's my IG page: tapwood carving (where I typically post progress shots, if that something you're interested in watching). And here's some of my work (including a couple pieces made as a result of last year's Farketplace thread):
Fark user imageView Full Size

Calla Lily in butternut - not a tap handle

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Book in solid cherry - a perfectly balanced tap handle
(these are neat - your title, your author, your publishing house, your design. They obviously don't have to be tap handles, but can be book ends, anniversary presents, etc.)

Fark user imageView Full Size

Raichu tap handle in basswood

Fark user imageView Full Size

Lament Configuration tap handle in sycamore

Fark user imageView Full Size
Labrewtory tap handle in butternut with aluminum letters and glass erlenmeyer flask

Fark user imageView Full Size

The tentacle tap handle in butternut

You can reach me through IG or through tapwoodcarving over at the google mail doot com.
Happy to discuss projects even if we don't move forward.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If anyone is interested in some fishing flies, I have some spare time this fall and would happy to make some up for gifts. Prices are reasonable ($2 - 10 CAD / each). I can do custom colours and patterns if you have pictures.
http://www.instagram.com/northernbcfl​y​guy has some examples of my work.
EIP
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

educated: Lament Configuration


I especially like the Lament Configuration one! :)
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

educated: The tentacle tap handle in butternut


Giggity.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

educated: Hello!

I make things out of wood - mostly custom beer tap handles.
Here's my IG page: tapwood carving (where I typically post progress shots, if that something you're interested in watching). And here's some of my work (including a couple pieces made as a result of last year's Farketplace thread):
[Fark user image 480x640]
Calla Lily in butternut - not a tap handle

[Fark user image 480x640][Fark user image 490x640]
Book in solid cherry - a perfectly balanced tap handle
(these are neat - your title, your author, your publishing house, your design. They obviously don't have to be tap handles, but can be book ends, anniversary presents, etc.)

[Fark user image 850x1133]
Raichu tap handle in basswood

[Fark user image 640x630]
Lament Configuration tap handle in sycamore

[Fark user image 850x1253]Labrewtory tap handle in butternut with aluminum letters and glass erlenmeyer flask

[Fark user image 456x640]
The tentacle tap handle in butternut

You can reach me through IG or through tapwoodcarving over at the google mail doot com.
Happy to discuss projects even if we don't move forward.


"How much for the box?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
May not have anything to sell
But I do have a D&D 5e podcast
The Arcane Dice Podcast
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Buy my books!

Science Fiction/Fantasy.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The best thing I have for sale is NFTs.  Laugh if you must.  But I am having a great time of this.

Here is the landing page for all collections:  https://nft.dpoisn.com/​

Here are a couple of shortcuts to the actual marketplace if you want to skip all that.
See...  The above link is specifically for things I have created myself.  But I have a bunch of other things for sale:
https://wax.atomichub.io/profile/dneb​.​wam#listings
https://wax.atomichub.io/profile/d4ld​.​wam#listings

If you REALLY want to be helpful, you can check out the items I have on OpenSea.
https://opensea.io/collection/dp-webs​a​fecolors
https://opensea.io/collection/dpoisn

This all absolutely counts as a marketplace.  Especially since most of what I'm pushing here is stuff that I actually created!  And, yeah, I could use the help.  Because even a couple of sales gives me the ability to create MORE!!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: educated: Hello!

"How much for the box?"
[Fark user image 850x514]


Just your soul. We have such sights to show you!

Chompachangas: educated: The tentacle tap handle in butternut

Giggity.


Yes, yes. Giggity.

Bathia_Mapes: educated: Lament Configuration

I especially like the Lament Configuration one! :)


Thanks! It was my first serious pyrography effort over 10 years ago and I felt great about how it came out. No one bought it though (can't imagine why...) - it lives in a friend's store front now - not for sale. Apparently it starts conversations regardless of whether customers are Hellraiser fans or not.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I came here to mock, leaving disappointed and very impressed
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.