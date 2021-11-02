 Skip to content
(Independent)   Won't somebody PLEASE think of the not-yet-zombified children?
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kitten, just stay pretty and write about clothes or something. Let the kids have one day where they can have fun.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, of course. Why, when I was a kid, all the houses were brightly lit, the lawns were covered with inflatable unicorns and puppies, paper kittens were hung on the doorways, and whenever we knocked on a door we were greeted by adults dressed like The Cleavers, or happy, laughing clowns, and they gave us candy and balloons and told us how adorable we were, and we gave them pre-written thank-you notes in return.  Then, when it got too late and the houses were all going dark, we'd return to our own dimension and tally up our haul for the night.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would think the zombie football player would starve to death. What's the term for zombie re-death?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know how the sequels to Scream were about a serial killer attacking the production of a movie about a serial killer?

I'm actually really surprised that nobody has made a movie about a zombie outbreak during one of those events where everyone dresses up like a zombie.

/ This may already exist, but if it does I've never heard of it
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If this article clutched any more pearls it would make a 1950's British Garden Party for the Stuffy Shirt Society of Manchester jealous. This is the reason why your house gets egged every year Brenda! Hell, whatever school this failure of a journalist graduated from should rescind her diploma out of principal. And let's not even get into the public flogging the editor (if you can even call them that) should get for not only allowing this to go to print but for allowing this dumbass to get a paycheck for it.
 
Luse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, DO fark off. Your opinions sucks.

Likely written by an owner of a white van advertising free candy and puppy petting.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The utopia of our past memories. Never anything like the drudgery of today.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
learn to control your emotions, instead of trying to control other people's behaviour

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: You know how the sequels to Scream were about a serial killer attacking the production of a movie about a serial killer?

I'm actually really surprised that nobody has made a movie about a zombie outbreak during one of those events where everyone dresses up like a zombie.

/ This may already exist, but if it does I've never heard of it


Not quite the same but Sean of the Dead came close. It pretty much showed our daily lives as a zombie like existence that is initially difficult to differentiate from.
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Imagine my shock when I relocated to the UK ten years ago and walked down the Halloween aisle at our local supermarket for the first time. Lining each shelf was blood ridden, scary costumes, masks, and decorations"

Lol  -- apparently this woman somehow missed generations of Freddy Kreuger face masks, Jason costumes with fake knives, generic soldier/GI Joe costumes with guns, cowboy costumes with guns, vampire fake teeth with fake blood packets/pills, etc.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like a UK problem.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another joyless Millennial puritan prude.

Their generation also thinks people shouldn't be regarded as adults until they're over 25, especially in regards to them being allowed to express themselves sexually or partner with people who are older. By the general Millennial standard these days, a 21-year-old is a child and if they're dating a 29-year-old, they're being groomed and manipulated by a pedophile.

WTF did Millennials' parents do to them? They're like a remake of the Silent Generation, but they say "yeet" instead of "throw".
 
Luse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
tap-assets-prod.s3.ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Maybe she's got a point. This Pagan holiday celebrating our dead used to be so wholesome, then the Christians had to get involved.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sublimation is a defense mechanism that allows us to act out unacceptable impulses by converting these behaviors into a more acceptable form.

We're a pretty violent variant of chimps. Playing make believe is generally our best option.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
my son dressed as a plague doctor.  Apparently it was a popular costume as we ran into a few other plague doctors in the neighborhood.

Saddest part was the number of parents that did not know what a plague doctor is.

That may explain a lot about this pandemic.

/his sister was a nun
//If a nun and a plague doctor are at your door, things are not going well.
///trick-or-treat
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One of the major pros of Halloween is engaging with ideas like fear and death in a way that makes them less scary. It's an actual case of not being a bug but a feature.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Another joyless Millennial puritan prude.

Their generation also thinks people shouldn't be regarded as adults until they're over 25, especially in regards to them being allowed to express themselves sexually or partner with people who are older. By the general Millennial standard these days, a 21-year-old is a child and if they're dating a 29-year-old, they're being groomed and manipulated by a pedophile.

WTF did Millennials' parents do to them? They're like a remake of the Silent Generation, but they say "yeet" instead of "throw".


1. Yeet is awesome. New slang develops and linguistic norms changing over time is common

2. Am millenial, don't blame us for this one. Every generation has pearl clutchers. One million moms come in all age groups. Plus we all know it's the zillenials and zoomers that are really bad for this bull.
 
focusthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Luse: [tap-assets-prod.s3.ap-southeast-1.am​a​zonaws.com image 670x670]

Maybe she's got a point. This Pagan holiday celebrating our dead used to be so wholesome, then the Christians had to get involved.


... You might have posted this in the wrong thread. Check the megachurch arrest one up.
 
Luse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

focusthis: Luse: [tap-assets-prod.s3.ap-southeast-1.ama​zonaws.com image 670x670]

Maybe she's got a point. This Pagan holiday celebrating our dead used to be so wholesome, then the Christians had to get involved.

... You might have posted this in the wrong thread. Check the megachurch arrest one up.


It's called sarcasm. Tongue in cheek (or through cheek for a zombie)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Effect.  JFC
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why is the far left always partaking in these moralistic idiocies that make them a mockery? Jfc.
 
suze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, please. I was born in 1961 and even as a little kid was never afraid of any 'scary' costume. I wasn't afraid of any 'scary' movies or T.V. shows, either. And it wasn't because of my parents (who could be scary), but most likely because us kids played rough outside all day, even in winter.
 
suze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Why is the far left always partaking in these moralistic idiocies that make them a mockery? Jfc.


Sometimes it's the Religious Right objecting to 'Satanic' messaging portrayed by 'Unholy' costume imagery.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Sounds like a UK problem.


"Lauren Crosby Medlicott is an American writer, teacher and community project manager based in Wales."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a kill-joy. Must suck to be her kids.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

suze: Sometimes it's the Religious Right objecting to 'Satanic' messaging portrayed by 'Unholy' costume imagery.


Yes, true, but ... not this barren killjoy.

"Lauren Crosby Medlicott is a freelance journalist in the UK who writes about human rights and social justice issues."
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She sounds... concerned.
 
Luse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: suze: Sometimes it's the Religious Right objecting to 'Satanic' messaging portrayed by 'Unholy' costume imagery.

Yes, true, but ... not this barren killjoy.

"Lauren Crosby Medlicott is a freelance journalist in the UK who writes about human rights and social justice issues."


TypoFlyspray: She sounds... concerned.


Furries also "write about social justice issues". I haven't read any of her other "works" but judging from this one, I'm ok with that.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

suze: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Why is the far left always partaking in these moralistic idiocies that make them a mockery? Jfc.

Sometimes it's the Religious Right objecting to 'Satanic' messaging portrayed by 'Unholy' costume imagery.


It's the fringe, on both sides.  Unfortunately, one side has a fringe, and one side IS a fringe.  But enough about politics. On to mocking bluenoses.

HEY LADY!  Got a little something for ya!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Chopper - Harden Up Australia!
Youtube mh6pZQX22CQ


Harden the fark up, Lauren.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Luse: Furries also "write about social justice issues". I haven't read any of her other "works" but judging from this one, I'm ok with that.


Heck, Juggaloes write about social justice issues, and they even have a point!  This chick?  Na.

/ Nothing wrong about actual social justice.
// Used to be called being a good person
/// Didn't used to be a political position.
 
