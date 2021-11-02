 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Wife is loving it that her husband keeps getting promotions at work, admits bonking his boss kinda helps (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Giggity, Twitter, 2007 albums, Wife, popular Twitter account Fesshole, Marriage, Promotion, Gender, Sexual intercourse  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2021 at 6:20 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So your wife does the sex work (and enjoys it) and you get paid, there are worse deals out there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She thinks so but it's because he's boinking his boss.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: She thinks so but it's because he's boinking his boss.


Nah, he's boinking his boss's secretary.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.