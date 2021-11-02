 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Huge mysterious whirlpool appears off the coast of Britain, everything from Chulthu methane leaks to fish spawning blamed until local officials come clean that it's just leachate from a landfill (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
25
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat. Somebody divided by zero. Again.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Off the coast of Britain"

FFS. That really narrows it down.

If you mean Scotland say Scotland, Sun.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*clicks link*
Imagine going through life without even knowing what a whirlpool looks like.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: "Off the coast of Britain"

FFS. That really narrows it down.

If you mean Scotland say Scotland, Sun.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's just waste water and rain water and they certainly have checked it all out and it's perfectly safe. Because if you can't trust the local bureaucracy, who can you trust?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
No, not this again (The Sunken City)
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whirlpool.  You keep using that word...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whirlpool Productions - From Disco To Disco (1996)
Youtube 06-vBrp5xw4
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 750x600]


They call that a glory hole, and I laugh every time they mention it in the news.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't have a degree in hydrology. I've never run a water treatment plant or a dam. I've never even fixed a broken pipe.

But even I can tell that this isn't a whirlpool, and is simply a discharge of liquid into a larger body of water.

But I guess "effluent discharge goes into sea" doesn't get as much engagement as "ZOMG a scary whurlllpooool!!!"

I hope future people look upon the current internet use of the word "engagement" with appalled disgust and revulsion.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here the picture for those that didn't read the article

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pert: "Off the coast of Britain"

FFS. That really narrows it down.

If you mean Scotland say Scotland, Sun.


Vehement pro-Brexit / pro-Union shiatrag gonna be vehemently pro-Brexit / pro-Union.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Broke the 1st law of scuba diving: NO TACO BELL BEFORE DIVING!!
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No Lord British or Ultima references yet?

Sigh, guess I'm old.
 
Katolu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sorry!
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tis no whirl, says I
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like Subby's mom should lay off the full English before scuba.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I didn't do it.
 
1funguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah
Aliens

Again.
 
RatMotor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was there supposed to be a comma between Cthulu & methane leaks, or are the old ones extra gassy today?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So just landfill leachate.

Nothing like dumping toxins, nutrients and heavy metals into the ocean..

/WTF?
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: So it's just waste water and rain water and they certainly have checked it all out and it's perfectly safe. Because if you can't trust the local bureaucracy, who can you trust?


These are British Waters. They are happy to be free of the Tyranny of Brussels, so even if they have a bacterial load higher than a Kolkata street toilet they are Proud British bacteria which won't make anyone sick.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am Leachaté! Finishing move? The Whirlpool!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
