(Daily Mail)   With the same container problem facing its ports as the US, the UK begins work on a container mountain   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a start, but that looks like one ships worth. I expect this pile will get a lot bigger in the next few weeks...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No driver wants to get piles.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smith, Peck, Murdock, and Baracus could handle this problem with just a little bit of planning.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The English port that went up a hill but came down a mountain.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like opportunity to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is idiotic.  Sooner or later the supply chain problem is gonna get worse, because there are no containers available in China to ship stuff in.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy scrap them and recycle them, sell the scrap to China and they can turn it into new containers, circle of life.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hands down, worst ride at Disneyland.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stop buying so much crap asshole!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: This is idiotic.  Sooner or later the supply chain problem is gonna get worse, because there are no containers available in China to ship stuff in.


Containergeddon is already here.
 
