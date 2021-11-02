 Skip to content
(DFW Star-Telegram)   Yabba Dabba Dead   (star-telegram.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of days too late for Halloween. There was something wrong with that guy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there anarchy in Bedrock?

Green Jello - Anarchy In Bedrock
Youtube rbNlaNYWa68
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turned him into Rubble!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Flintstone, Meet Drunk Flintstone
Not sure where he's supposed to be
From the state of Texas
He just got wiped out by an SUV
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And yet somehow it's always too soon for us to begin a conversation about spear control.
 
chewd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How is Barney gonna get him out of this one?
 
covfefe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn, and he just made partner.
 
Headso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A man wearing a Fred Flintstone costume was hit and killed while harassing traffic in Texas...

...swinging at passing cars with what appeared to be a "spear,"

Are we sure he wasn't dressed as Captain Caveman? that seems more like a Captain Caveman sorta thing to be doing.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Spearmen vs. vehicles worked out a lot better in Civilization.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You missed a better story on the same site:
Where do you want it,' wife allegedly asks husband before shooting him
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Loyal Order of Water Buffalo will be covering his funeral expenses.
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WIIIIIIILLLLLLLLMMMAAAA!
Or, maybe

Willlllmmmaaashed
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a way to go.

I'm serious, that would be a way to go.  At least it gives people at the memorial some material to riff on.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Never bring a brontasaurus to a gun fight
 
rightClick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
can't wait for qanon dipshiat to plan for Fred's return
 
nitropissering
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Bedrock Anthem
Youtube BtV_nQKhkdY
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was just trying to hunt a truckosaurus, and got caught in the stampede.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He started by sniffing a little-dabba-glue?

Now he's off to Rehabba-dabba-doo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Poor caveman was probably afraid and confused by our world.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a crazy world, and it crazier the closer you get to Texas.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She back on the market?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
