(ABC7 New York)   Pop quiz hotshot: You realize your car has been stolen and you really want it back asap. What do you do? What do you do??   (abc7ny.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't people know to just tell the truth?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Don't people know to just tell the truth?


You'll never get to be president that way!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Police searched for a boy with special needs who was reported to have been inside the Mustang.

Not just a kid, a special needs kid. I guess if you're going to go big, you might as well go really big.

/Asshole
//He should pay for the manpower
///And lose the f*cking car
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Police searched for a boy with special needs who was reported to have been inside the Mustang.

Not just a kid, a special needs kid. I guess if you're going to go big, you might as well go really big.

/Asshole
//He should pay for the manpower
///And lose the f*cking car


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You shoot the car?
 
