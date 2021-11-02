 Skip to content
 
(KXXV Waco)   Man is accused of shooting his friend multiple times and then barricading himself inside an apartment complex. Fark: Because he was offended by what his friend was wearing to a wedding   (kxxv.com) divider line
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So many questions. Matching wedding gowns or wrong color pocket square?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Had to be a light blue tux.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Had to be a light blue tux.


Or a Canadian Tuxedo
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shot a SWAT member and lived.
That is might white.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I don't like going to weddings....or anywhere.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without a picture of the friend's outfit, I don't think any of us can really judge this man.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it shorts?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Was it shorts?


Worse, socks & sandals.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the ultimate chick flick:

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Why can't you look all groomed like me, with a fresh haircut, shave, and collar that fits?"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: So many questions. Matching wedding gowns or wrong color pocket square?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article:

Police say Pfluger shot the victim three times with a shotgun in the chest, abdomen, and pelvic areas.

Damn. Shot him in the heart, belly, and dick.
And the victim still called 911 and got out of the apartment.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: shot a SWAT member and lived.
That is might white.


Also, his cousin is a US Congressman.  That may have helped.   Phlugerville (wherever the hell that is) was founded by his family.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Works for me.  Of course, he is now in the zone where other people will be deciding what he will wear, most likely DOC Orange.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how it happened:

"Say Man, you ready to go?"
"Sure dude."
"Is that what you're wearing?"
"yep"
BLAM! BLAM! BLAM! BLAM!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot to add, it may be the reason he only charged with aggravated assault and not attempted murder.

Hope the guy recovers.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Was it shorts?


Or worse, JORTS!!!
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
drugs are a hell of a drug
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Something something something police society.
 
badplaid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was white pants after labor day, wasn't it?
 
skyotter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skyotter: police society


Well, I hope that's not Freudian.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't fark around with the Fashion Police.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: shot a SWAT member and lived.
That is might white.


It may be they just missed.

My friend the former Nevada CO was telling me a story about a shootout involving Nevada Highway patrol in which some 100 rounds were fired by the troopers and NOT ONE hit anything. You'd think something would have gotten shot by accident, but no...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

medius: drugs are a hell of a drug


my wager is on Christianity
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: From another article:

Police say Pfluger shot the victim three times with a shotgun in the chest, abdomen, and pelvic areas.

Damn. Shot him in the heart, belly, and dick.
And the victim still called 911 and got out of the apartment.


Apparently he was planning to wear Kevlar to the wedding.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was it a white dress?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Reminds me of the ultimate chick flick:

[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 500x354]


With a third egging them on to "teach" the second "a lesson".
 
BeotchPudding [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/it's a costume....
 
chewd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So what was the guy wearing that inspired such a fit of rage?

brainlordmesomorph: I wonder how it happened:

"Say Man, you ready to go?"
"Sure dude."
"Is that what you're wearing?"
"yep"
BLAM! BLAM! BLAM! BLAM!


And why was the shooter packing a shotgun to a wedding?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: From another article:

Police say Pfluger shot the victim three times with a shotgun in the chest, abdomen, and pelvic areas.

Damn. Shot him in the heart, belly, and dick.
And the victim still called 911 and got out of the apartment.


How the hell can someone survive after being shot three times with a shotgun? What did it have in it, rocksalt?
I guess the victim was wearing Armor-alls
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oklahoma's "Boomer Sooner"
Youtube RMT0NQOEReE
 
roddack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm the Groominator
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: vudukungfu: shot a SWAT member and lived.
That is might white.

Also, his cousin is a US Congressman.  That may have helped.   Phlugerville (wherever the hell that is) was founded by his family.


Came in ti ask if he was related to the  Pflugerville Pflugers.

FYI: Pflugerville is just north of Austin. Have been there many times for work.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby.  I'm going to a wedding in Oklahoma this weekend.  I haven't worn special occasion wear in two year and I just found out I'll be included in the official photos.  Now I have Oklahoma fashion police to worry about.

I might've made an emergency run to Goodwill last night to find something that fits.  $20 later and not only do I have something that should work, I won't even have to wear the same thing to the rehearsal dinner.  My shoe color won't match it but fark it, just don't include them in the shot.
 
