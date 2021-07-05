 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial   (wgntv.com) divider line
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the judge let the prosecutor make an opening statement
 
goatharper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No interest in the song and dance of the defense. Just hoping it's a death-penalty state. And I'm not even all that keen on the death penalty, as a rule.
 
inner ted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
fark that little nazi shiat and all who helped him
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did anyone else read the New Yorker profile of Rittenhouse? It's about as sympathetic a write-up as a reasonable person can give. My takeaways:

1. He needs to go to prison for a long time. I don't know how long, or if that means life.

2. He is a kid who has developing, heterodox political views, and isn't very bright. Yes, he's been seen at Trump rallies, but has also expressed big interest in Andrew Yang.

3. He is basically Eric Cartman. In high school he was in some kind of "lil' crimestoppers" club and got to ride around with the police... so he decided that that basically made him a cop, with the ability to yell "respect my authoritah!" at people, and carry a gun. He came to Kenosha thinking he was the guy to keep the peace, which, back to #2, is a truly moronic and reckless thing to do.

4. He never asked to have his legal defense politicized, or hijacked by Lin Wood into the "stop the steal" movement. He claims he didn't know who the Proud Boys were when they showed up to a party of his for photo ops. Based on #2, I believe this.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just set him free, judge is clearly biased and going to sentence him to time served or 3 days community service.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*watches stream*

Now I can say I've seen Kyle
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's going to be interesting when judge kkk railroads the trial to an acquittal. And by interesting, I mean shiats on fire yo...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No thanks, I'd rather hew my own foot off with a rusty spork.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's Wisconsin and a white racist judge.

He's gonna walk.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The judge just said that it should be called un-aliving potential rioters instead of murder
 
IDisposable
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Binger emphasized, too, that one of those gunned down, Joseph Rosenbaum, was killed by a shot to the back. The prosecutor noted that the first two shots hit Rosenbaum in the lower extremities, causing him to fall forward. Then came the shot to the back."


I don't care what your political leanings are.  I don't care what you think of Black Lives Matter as a movement.  I don't care what you think about whether there is theoretically some sort of self-defense going on here.

All of that goes out the window when you shoot him in the legs, he goes down, and then you shoot him in the back.  You are not fearing for your life.  You are not fearing for anyone else's life.  There is no possible self-defense claim that justifies shooting someone in the back - especially not when you've already shot him in the legs.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, so they did not, in fact, replace the obviously biased judge that is totally going to set this kid free with a slap on the wrist.

That's just great.

Oh, and they are televising it?!  As if that won't be a farking circus in the media?

That's just great.

We may as well accept that this is over already.  This kid is going to walk.  And there will be no justice.  And the RWNJ will once again rejoice with a victory lap.
 
Joxette
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look at all the people Kyle DIDN't shoot!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just a reminder there's video of Kyle attacking and punching a girl.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/americas/kyle-rittenhouse-video-ken​osha-shooter-punch-girl-a9702206.html

And at a towering 5' 4" he isn't going to be punching much of anything in prison.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On one hand I hope he gets a long prison sentence because ya know, he committed farking murder but on the other hand when the judge cuts him loose in the public someone's gunna punch his ticket.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's Wisconsin and a white racist judge.

He's gonna walk.


How is a trial about race when a white guy shoots three white guys?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Recap of what the little white nationalist did. Rittenhouse traveled across state lines to hunt and kill people. He couldn't legally posses the assault rifle given to him to hunt people in an area he didn't know any property or business owners. Kyle took a murder safari in the US.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: The judge just said that it should be called un-aliving potential rioters instead of murder


That's pretty prejudicial to the defendant. Maybe it should be returning them to their primordial being?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's setting up for one hell of a defense... this isn't going to be a simple open-and-shut case.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: 3. He is basically Eric Cartman. In high school he was in some kind of "lil' crimestoppers" club and got to ride around with the police... so he decided that that basically made him a cop, with the ability to yell "respect my authoritah!" at people, and carry a gun. He came to Kenosha thinking he was the guy to keep the peace, which, back to #2, is a truly moronic and reckless thing to do.


I know someone like that.

We were in Scouts together as kids, and he basically vanished when he turned 16. I ran into him when I was in college, and asked what was going on.

He said "Well, I'm basically a cop now, so..."

"Basically a cop? You in the Academy? County sheriff's office? Statie?" I ask.

None of the above. His "basically a cop" was that he was in the Explorer program and did a bunch of ride-alongs.

I started laughing, and he started turning red. Guy runs a stop sign, and this farkwit chases his car down on foot screaming "Citizen's Arrest" like farking Gomer.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Your Honor, members of the Jury, my client did nothing wrong. They arrested the wrong person.  It was actually his Twin Brother.  Prove me wrong.  We rest our case.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Friend_Computer: On one hand I hope he gets a long prison sentence because ya know, he committed farking murder but on the other hand when the judge cuts him loose in the public someone's gunna punch his ticket.


We said that about Zimmerman too, and yet.
Shiatbag has a shiat life now at least.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
White as a ghost, sweating like a pig.

See, he is basically a cop.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think I'll stay North of Kenosha for the time being.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

goatharper: No interest in the song and dance of the defense. Just hoping it's a death-penalty state. And I'm not even all that keen on the death penalty, as a rule.


It is not a death penalty state.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

goatharper: No interest in the song and dance of the defense. Just hoping it's a death-penalty state. And I'm not even all that keen on the death penalty, as a rule.


Ironically, Kenosha is the reason Wisconsin no longer has the death penalty.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not gonna watch that.

There's no way he's walking on everything. Judge bias or not.

first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon under the age of 18 and a non-criminal violation of failure to comply with an emergency order.

I think they'll get him on the reckless homicide and weapons charge. Also I assume there are federal gun charges from the straw purchase that will earn him time.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's break for lunch, but first, let me tell you about the HVAC system here.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Friend_Computer: On one hand I hope he gets a long prison sentence because ya know, he committed farking murder but on the other hand when the judge cuts him loose in the public someone's gunna punch his ticket.

We said that about Zimmerman too, and yet.
Shiatbag has a shiat life now at least.


Does he though? Last I checked, Zimmerman was getting a series of paid public appearances at Conservative conventions literally celebrating the murder he committed.

As of right now, given that the judge seems to be a buffoon, I expect the same to transpire for Rittenhouse.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Not gonna watch that.


You should have.  The defense wanted you to ignore why he was there in the first place and framed it as a 5 second interaction with a justified result.

Conservatives and 2nd Amendment people should be rooting for at least the reckless homicide charge to stick.  At least those who aren't first and foremost gun porn lovers.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This shiat is so depressing.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

goatharper: No interest in the song and dance of the defense. Just hoping it's a death-penalty state. And I'm not even all that keen on the death penalty, as a rule.


Unless the little fark is charged with capital murder, the death penalty is off the table.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

goatharper: No interest in the song and dance of the defense. Just hoping it's a death-penalty state. And I'm not even all that keen on the death penalty, as a rule.


Wisconsin isn't a death penalty state, but even if they did, he was 17. Minors can't receive the death penalty even if they were tried as an adult.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: justanotherfarkinfarker: Not gonna watch that.

You should have.  The defense wanted you to ignore why he was there in the first place and framed it as a 5 second interaction with a justified result.

Conservatives and 2nd Amendment people should be rooting for at least the reckless homicide charge to stick.  At least those who aren't first and foremost gun porn lovers.


The intent follows the bullet.  You would like to see a ruling that effectively outlaws defensive use of a firearm.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: I'm surprised the judge let the prosecutor make an opening statement


The racists in the area know they have to provide appearance of propriety. Make no mistake, they don't want to be subject to a consent degree.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: goatharper: No interest in the song and dance of the defense. Just hoping it's a death-penalty state. And I'm not even all that keen on the death penalty, as a rule.

Wisconsin isn't a death penalty state, but even if they did, he was 17. Minors can't receive the death penalty even if they were tried as an adult.


Texas and theocrats on the supreme Court disagree. A mentally challenged minor at the time of crime was executed not that long ago in Texas.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The intent follows the bullet.


Ah yes. As the old saying goes, "Ready, Fire, Aim!"
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Bathia_Mapes: goatharper: No interest in the song and dance of the defense. Just hoping it's a death-penalty state. And I'm not even all that keen on the death penalty, as a rule.

Wisconsin isn't a death penalty state, but even if they did, he was 17. Minors can't receive the death penalty even if they were tried as an adult.

Texas and theocrats on the supreme Court disagree. A mentally challenged minor at the time of crime was executed not that long ago in Texas.


My mind is just a blanc slate as to why Rittenhouse isn't being treated with the same (dis)regard. Maybe I will weiss up to it eventually.
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In a just world:

Judge: Okay prosecution, begin your opening statement.
Prosecution: F'K THIS GUY.
Judge: The defense response?
Defense: We agree your Honor. F'k this guy.
Judge: Jury?
Jury: We concur, your Honor. F'k this guy.
Judge: Remanded to Wisconsin penal system, forever. *BANG* Sheriff, get his ass out of here.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x566]

Just a reminder there's video of Kyle attacking and punching a girl.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/americas/kyle-rittenhouse-video-ken​osha-shooter-punch-girl-a9702206.html

And at a towering 5' 4" he isn't going to be punching much of anything in prison.


I have absolutely nothing against short men . . . until they pick on smaller people and prove to me that they identify with the bullies.

Learn something constructive from your life experiences, rather than hate.
 
