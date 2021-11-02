 Skip to content
(ITV)   "Oh nothing Mr President, just a large naked greased Scotsman flashing you. They do that here"   (itv.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does an already-naked man "flash" someone?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: How does an already-naked man "flash" someone?


You're not familiar with "The Goat?"
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh Scotland, never change. oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: dionysusaur: How does an already-naked man "flash" someone?

You're not familiar with "The Goat?"


I cee.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They didn't call him an apricot colored shiatgibbon, so...
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's nary a president alive that can outrun a greased Scotsman.
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While it may not have been pleasant viewing for the president, it's a far cry from the angry welcome his predecessor Donald Trump received when he visited Scotland in 2018.

Good.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They can take away our Freedom,
But they can't take away... OUR BUNGHOLES!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's possible the man forgot to get dressed amid the excitement of dashing to photograph the spectacle of a huge motorcade passing his house

I agree, It's been a long pandemic.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
too easy.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, at least he wasn't kilt.
 
Cheron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Scotsman or was it just the owner of a Scottish golf course?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cheron: Scotsman or was it just the owner of a Scottish golf course?


Does Trump own a golf course in Scotland?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cheron: Scotsman or was it just the owner of a Scottish golf course?


Don't you try that 'no true scotsman' crap around here!
 
nocturn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe he was naked but "tucked"?

Then turned around and presented Biden with a welcoming "fruit basket"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a sign of affection.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ITV just wants your cookies and will resort to naked men flashing you to get them.
 
chewd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The man was quoted as saying that he just needed 50 pounds to mend the shed. He's right on his uppers and can pay it back when this postal order comes From Australia.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Plus those Cretans are driving on the wrong side of the road.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
phaseolus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
was it the guy who won first prize?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This article is useless without pics. Harumph.

/You have your things and I have mine.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
trump really wants attention.  I never knew he owned a tartan kilt.  I'd wager that Biden saw his fat ass several miles off.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: This article is useless without pics. Harumph.

/You have your things and I have mine.


Um...I only have one thing. How many do you have
 
