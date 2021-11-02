 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Because our political hellscape now includes Joe Rogan here's how an Australian joke ad convinced him Australia had become a police state   (msn.com) divider line
54
    More: Dumbass, Vaccine, Vaccination, UFC commentator Joe Rogan, dystopian police state, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, city worker, City employees, health of other people  
•       •       •

1848 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Nov 2021 at 2:35 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Rogan in...."The Penis has Eyes".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Joe Rogan is a moron. Who knew?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess the definition of a "manly man" doesn't include brainly brains.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's a comedian, fight commentator, and podcast host. If you give him anymore credibility than those jobs deserve that's your problem.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's been ranting about Australia's pandemic response?

Australia: 6.9 deaths per 100k
USA: 227 deaths per 100k
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rogan admits he's a dipsh*t.

Rogan's fans admit that Rogan admits he's a dipsh*t.

But then Rogan's fans STILL hang on every dipsh*t word that Rogan says.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Joe Rogan told me to take horse tranquilizer and now I'm a millionaire!
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*wet fart sounds*

/Tapout culture is the pits.
//You sir, are no Phil Hartman.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
what do you expect from a fascist judas goat? this guys only purpose is to soft sell far right ideology to the 13 - 25 demographic in order to move em on to people like tuckkker carlson and dickhead spencer.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: He's a comedian, fight commentator, and podcast host. If you give him anymore credibility than those jobs deserve that's your problem.


I love people who somehow find a way to apologize for the stupidity of Joe Rogan.
 
Zerochance
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skyotter: But then Rogan's fans STILL hang on every dipsh*t word that Rogan says.


Because we're so farking stupid as a nation, that we cannot discern the difference between intelligence and contrarianism, and between having A LOT of opinions opposed to really good ones.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These are not smart people, and things got out of hand.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You wouldn't research the ingredients of a Twinkie...

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I haven't been this upset about Australia since I learned that Elle Macpherson was dating Andrew Wakefield.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: He's a comedian, fight commentator, and podcast host. If you give him anymore credibility than those jobs deserve that's your problem.


That its millions and millions of Americans' problems makes it our problem.
 
Blink
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to suspect that Joe Rogan wasn't actually a Rhodes Scholar.  Study it out.... Or whatever it is that they spew.
 
abbarach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Because Rogan is a moran leading an entire brigade of even bigger morans.

There, saved everyone the click.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shocking that he's a dummy (or pretending to be).

Performative stupidity among the rightwing media dipshiats is a proven concept.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not giving any time to the guy who used scabies medication to treat covid. I couldn't possibly care less about what he has to say.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Joe Rogan is a moron. Who knew?


Everyone who has ever met or listened to him.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Joe Rogan is a moron. Who knew?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Turns out the 5th billed star of NewsRadio isn't the brightest bulb.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: what do you expect from a fascist judas goat? this guys only purpose is to soft sell far right ideology to the 13 - 25 demographic in order to move em on to people like tuckkker carlson and dickhead spencer.


I'm proud to say I've completely missed out on the Joe Rogan podcast experience, but I take the word of Michael Hobbes (Maintenance Phase and You're Wrong About), who once said Rogan sounds smart and reasonable 75% of the time and then the other times he's bringing on people like farking Alex Jones and Jordan Peterson, and just letting them go completely unchallenged. Which I think makes him especially insidious -- kind of like Oprah, who provides reasonable commentary until she unleashes Dr. Oz or John of God on us.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Joe has, what, 10-20 hours of content to fill a week?  They can't all be gems.  They can't even mostly be gems.
 
anfrind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skyotter: Rogan admits he's a dipsh*t.

Rogan's fans admit that Rogan admits he's a dipsh*t.

But then Rogan's fans STILL hang on every dipsh*t word that Rogan says.


Ergo, Rogan's fans are dipsh*ts.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: He's a comedian, fight commentator, and podcast host. If you give him anymore credibility than those jobs deserve that's your problem.


None of us here is the problem, pal.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now? He's been a plague upon our houses for years.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: He's a comedian, fight commentator, and podcast host. If you give him anymore credibility than those jobs deserve that's your problem.


He has a platform to a huge audience, and that audience believes him.  He gives extremists and cranks a platform under the claim of "both sides" to spread their snake oil and hateful rhetoric.  That makes it everyone's problem.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skyotter: Rogan admits he's a dipsh*t.


"He who despises himself nevertheless respects himself as one who despises." - Nietzsche

You can add lots of disclaimers about your own lack of expertise, but that doesn't necessarily stop you from spouting off things you think are true.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Even when he screws up, he can't own up to it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


No "apparently" about it Joe. Your dumbass fell for it.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Turns out the 5th billed star of NewsRadio isn't the brightest bulb.


I thought he was a good actor on the show until later when I realize he wasn't acting
 
odinsposse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: what do you expect from a fascist judas goat? this guys only purpose is to soft sell far right ideology to the 13 - 25 demographic in order to move em on to people like tuckkker carlson and dickhead spencer.


He seems too genuinely stupid for this to be some kind of plan. It's just that right wing media is tailored to directly take advantage of dummies like Rogan. We're getting to watch a highly public figure get old and slide into the right wing conspiracy trap.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zerochance: skyotter: But then Rogan's fans STILL hang on every dipsh*t word that Rogan says.

Because we're so farking stupid as a nation, that we cannot discern the difference between intelligence and contrarianism, and between having A LOT of opinions opposed to really good ones.


sound.peal.ioView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe if he works out harder, he won't be such a farking moron...

''
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Walkingtalkingeye
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: He's been ranting about Australia's pandemic response?

Australia: 6.9 deaths per 100k
USA: 227 deaths per 100k


That's not the metric he cares about. He's more worried about number of UFC events held since covid:

Australia: 0
USA: (I can't be bothered to look up the actual number)

He doesn't care if people die, he just doesn't want to be bothered in any way.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here, for your viewing pleasure, is the apex of Rogan's career. He should have walked off the set afterwards and retired from public life.

Newsradio Shaft
Youtube 9zvcAotOQic


/What? I didn't say it was good.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Khellendros: RTOGUY: He's a comedian, fight commentator, and podcast host. If you give him anymore credibility than those jobs deserve that's your problem.

He has a platform to a huge audience, and that audience believes him.  He gives extremists and cranks a platform under the claim of "both sides" to spread their snake oil and hateful rhetoric.


Like Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang? He brings on literally everyone that's the appeal of his show. One day it's a scientist or politician and the next day it's a dolphin trainer or chem trail conspiracy nut.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: *wet fart sounds*

/Tapout culture is the pits.
//You sir, are no Phil Hartman.


He's not even Andy Dick, let alone Phil Hartman.
 
TFerWannaBe [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: He's been ranting about Australia's pandemic response?

Australia: 6.9 deaths per 100k
USA: 227 deaths per 100k


The number of deaths isn't important. What's important is whether or not people had to wear masks to go to the grocery store for a while.
 
wee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only thing dumber than Joe Rogan are the people who listen to him.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Law of comedy

1.  Be funny, quirky, weird, unusual , crazy ...
2   More importantly, be harmless, because otherwise you're dangerous, not funny.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Joe has, what, 10-20 hours of content to fill a week?  They can't all be gems.  They can't even mostly be gems.


He has a production team. It should be mostly gems.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skyotter: Rogan admits he's a dipsh*t.

Rogan's fans admit that Rogan admits he's a dipsh*t.

But then Rogan's fans STILL hang on every dipsh*t word that Rogan says.


Rogan fans need to come to terms with the fact that they're even bigger dipshiats than Rogan, because they listen to him.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Law of comedy

1.  Be funny, quirky, weird, unusual , crazy ...
2   More importantly, be harmless, because otherwise you're dangerous, not funny.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Any state which restricts the ordinary movements of its citizens based on the fear that they might spread Covid is indeed a police state.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Law of comedy

1.  Be funny, quirky, weird, unusual , crazy ...
2   More importantly, be harmless, because otherwise you're dangerous, not funny.


That's a terrible law. Some of the best comedians were dangerous in that they spoke truth to power.

/key word here being "truth"
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.