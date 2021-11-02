 Skip to content
(Independent)   The climate crisis could make Covid-19 feel like a mere flesh wound. Alright, we'll call it a draw   (independent.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you throw a frog into a pot of boiling water, it will jump out. If you put a frog in a pot of cool water, then slowly raise the temperature, it will eventually cook to death.

And so it goes.

For more recipes, like and subscribe to my channel.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tis But a Scratch
 
ghall3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only 5million dead from climate change? That's a huge win compared to the path we are on.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought we were taking g radical action. All those G20 people flipped a coin in to that fountain, right?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah but inconveniencing job creators would be much worse.
 
inner ted
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whatever
They announced today that 5-11 year olds can get their shots so hoofarkinray
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: I thought we were taking g radical action. All those G20 people flipped a coin in to that fountain, right?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x760]


Boris Johnson looks like he's just waiting for everyone else to flip their coins in first so he can wade in and collect them later.
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
End Times, how ya doin'?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ain't nothin' gonna happen.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And yet the Washington Post just published a sneering opinion piece by Marc Thiessen saying that 'climate change' is perfectly manageable, and only elitists are worried about it.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know what they say, the 26th time we do something is when we finally get serious.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

beezeltown: If you throw a frog into a pot of boiling water, it will jump out. If you put a frog in a pot of cool water, then slowly raise the temperature, it will eventually cook to death.

And so it goes.

For more recipes, like and subscribe to my channel.


Nah, the frog will jump out as soon as the water gets too hot. I mean...assuming you didn't drop him in 3 inches of water at the bottom of a lobster pot or some sadistic shiat.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The COVID decade was the kick off for the Climate Depression Century.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The issue with solving climate change is that the time do it was before it became a problem, not after.  You basically need Manhattan project level teams working on 5 or 6 holy grail type projects in science :  tokamaks, RTSCs , electrocatalysts for CO2RR , lithium air batteries, organic perovskite solar cells, and electrocatalyts for ammonia synthesis.  None of them will be achieved as commercially viable before 2040.
 
