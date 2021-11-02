 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Stranglers and Lene Lovich, and a live set from The Damned. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #271. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming option   (kuci.org) divider line
88
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

someone hooked me up with a free month of TF. so, whoever you were, you're awesome and you should only have nice things happen to you.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yoohoo.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hola everyone....time to warm up :)

Petit Cheval - Once In A Lifetime
Youtube 59o9OaGpgD8
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Present.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

/Moved the pants in (it's gonna get cold tonite) so 'Lying down' is probably closer.
//Little aloe-vera, little whatever-it-is, and three LARGE hibiscus. Pretty, but heavy.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Moved the pants in (it's gonna get cold tonite) so 'Lying down' is probably closer.
//Little aloe-vera, little whatever-it-is, and three LARGE hibiscus. Pretty, but heavy.


I'm guessing that was supposed to be "plants"

LOL
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Moved the pants in (it's gonna get cold tonite) so 'Lying down' is probably closer.
//Little aloe-vera, little whatever-it-is, and three LARGE hibiscus. Pretty, but heavy.

I'm guessing that was supposed to be "plants"

LOL


I moved my pants in too. They looked lonely outside.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stumbled on a band I'd never really paid any attention to before this weekend.
Blood Red Shoes.
They seem to have been around for some time now & they're seriously good.
Don't know how they passed me by
Blood Red Shoes - God Complex [Live]
Youtube NHwibRFWWaE
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Moved the pants in (it's gonna get cold tonite) so 'Lying down' is probably closer.
//Little aloe-vera, little whatever-it-is, and three LARGE hibiscus. Pretty, but heavy.

I'm guessing that was supposed to be "plants"

LOL


Assume nothing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Moved the pants in (it's gonna get cold tonite) so 'Lying down' is probably closer.
//Little aloe-vera, little whatever-it-is, and three LARGE hibiscus. Pretty, but heavy.

I'm guessing that was supposed to be "plants"

LOL

I moved my pants in too. They looked lonely outside.


Maybe his plants wear pants?

Now they're all nekkid for the winter.

Poor pantsless plants.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feasgar mhath! I'm still trying to wake up and listening to the backlog of shows I've missed on teh GooToob. Hope everyone had a fantastic Samhain, we had a blast down here in St. Aug; sorry I've been MIA, been hella-busy  :/
 
Slippitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat Neat Neat
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be interesting to see if I can stream you, my online classes, and see if my wife can continue to work remotely all on the same bandwidth at the same time...
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey!
Present. It wasn't easy but I made it. You have wrong time there, at the other side of the pond.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: Hey!
Present. It wasn't easy but I made it. You have wrong time there, at the other side of the pond.


We'll catch up soon.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was a surprise; special thanks to whomever TF'd me again!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: Hey!
Present. It wasn't easy but I made it. You have wrong time there, at the other side of the pond.


We get to die an hour earlier tomorrow
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Gonna be interesting to see if I can stream you, my online classes, and see if my wife can continue to work remotely all on the same bandwidth at the same time...


The rest of us will be listening to an '80s show while you listen to an experimental one. We'll have to compare notes later.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: thespindrifter: Gonna be interesting to see if I can stream you, my online classes, and see if my wife can continue to work remotely all on the same bandwidth at the same time...

The rest of us will be listening to an '80s show while you listen to an experimental one. We'll have to compare notes later.


Eh, I always study better to music. today I shall remain un-annoyed because I have listened to "Fascination Street" all the way through about 500 times over the past week on my Pandora Halloween channels ;)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't ever wear pants.

/shorts don't count as pants
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: i don't ever wear pants.

/shorts don't count as pants


Having just moved back to Florida in March, I think I have worn pants twice. I'll be in shorts until the February hard freezes roll over us. until then my pants and my plants shall remain outside.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: i don't ever wear pants.

/shorts don't count as pants


"Shorts" are just short for "short pants"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bandcamp has been great for checking out music and getting digital downloads to play on the devices, but it really sucks as a place to buy LPs - in my humble opinion.  Never again.  Will stick to the remaining local record stores and amazon for records from now on.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Present, unfortunately with pants on.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: socalnewwaver: i don't ever wear pants.

/shorts don't count as pants

"Shorts" are just short for "short pants"

[Fark user image 222x323]


Pantaloons.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
and here we gooooo! Glorious!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: NeoMoxie: Pista: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Moved the pants in (it's gonna get cold tonite) so 'Lying down' is probably closer.
//Little aloe-vera, little whatever-it-is, and three LARGE hibiscus. Pretty, but heavy.

I'm guessing that was supposed to be "plants"

LOL

I moved my pants in too. They looked lonely outside.

Maybe his plants wear pants?

Now they're all nekkid for the winter.

Poor pantsless plants.


To be clear, I was wearing pants at the time, so it's a true statement.

/spellcheck is *not* a substitute for proofreading.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Present, unfortunately with pants on head.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All tuned in. I nearly forgot to turn on my speaker, which is charging over by my Christmas cactus, which looks out the window all year but never gets to go outside. Nor does it wear pants.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Bandcamp has been great for checking out music and getting digital downloads to play on the devices, but it really sucks as a place to buy LPs - in my humble opinion.  Never again.  Will stick to the remaining local record stores and amazon for records from now on.


What happened?
So far I've only purchased one LP from Bandcamp, from a band I first heard on this show (Lives of Angels) - no problems here. But I'd like to know if there's an issue. It's my understanding that Bandcamp is better for artists than Pandora/Spotify/Amazon.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: djslowdive: Present, unfortunately with pants on head.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Hey!
Present. It wasn't easy but I made it. You have wrong time there, at the other side of the pond.

We get to die an hour earlier tomorrow


I don't know, should I laugh or cry? I'd better prepare another pair of pants.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TT! in my happy place...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is so weirdly slow for TT.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nesher: west.la.lawyer: Bandcamp has been great for checking out music and getting digital downloads to play on the devices, but it really sucks as a place to buy LPs - in my humble opinion.  Never again.  Will stick to the remaining local record stores and amazon for records from now on.

What happened?
So far I've only purchased one LP from Bandcamp, from a band I first heard on this show (Lives of Angels) - no problems here. But I'd like to know if there's an issue. It's my understanding that Bandcamp is better for artists than Pandora/Spotify/Amazon.


Moved and changed address -  somehow that created a serial error where everything is shipped to a mash up of my old and new addresses - a non existent address - real pain in the ass trying to get what I paid for, correcting things, and then having it happen again.  Will stick to the record store and amazon for LPs - not one fark up so far that way.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This show proudly sponsored by

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Slow children?  I own this - listened to it once, and now it is buried in a bin
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Bandcamp has been great for checking out music and getting digital downloads to play on the devices, but it really sucks as a place to buy LPs - in my humble opinion.  Never again.  Will stick to the remaining local record stores and amazon for records from now on.


that's not a bandcamp issue, that's a band issue. i've ordered LPs from bandcamp with no issue. since most of the moneys goes directly to the artists, they (the artists) do most of the heavy lifting.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Bandcamp has been great for checking out music and getting digital downloads to play on the devices, but it really sucks as a place to buy LPs - in my humble opinion.  Never again.  Will stick to the remaining local record stores and amazon for records from now on.

that's not a bandcamp issue, that's a band issue. i've ordered LPs from bandcamp with no issue. since most of the moneys goes directly to the artists, they (the artists) do most of the heavy lifting.


it's the app - it keeps repopulating the brundlefly address
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nesher: west.la.lawyer: Bandcamp has been great for checking out music and getting digital downloads to play on the devices, but it really sucks as a place to buy LPs - in my humble opinion.  Never again.  Will stick to the remaining local record stores and amazon for records from now on.

What happened?
So far I've only purchased one LP from Bandcamp, from a band I first heard on this show (Lives of Angels) - no problems here. But I'd like to know if there's an issue. It's my understanding that Bandcamp is better for artists than Pandora/Spotify/Amazon.


there's not an issue as each band handles their own merch (unless they have a label doing it for them). and yes, most importantly, bandcamp is much, much better for the artists than the other options.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Slow children?  I own this - listened to it once, and now it is buried in a bin


it's not an earth shaker, but it has some decent tracks on it. i was always fond of this one.
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i don't ever wear pants.

/shorts don't count as pants


You are right, they don't. Hmm... But that means that you must be freeze proof. It might be useful not only on Wednesdies.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Bandcamp has been great for checking out music and getting digital downloads to play on the devices, but it really sucks as a place to buy LPs - in my humble opinion.  Never again.  Will stick to the remaining local record stores and amazon for records from now on.

that's not a bandcamp issue, that's a band issue. i've ordered LPs from bandcamp with no issue. since most of the moneys goes directly to the artists, they (the artists) do most of the heavy lifting.


Sounds like the address in the Bandcamp file that they forward to the artist is wrong.

That's a pain.  We had the same deal with Amazon for a while- moved, changed address, stuff stills ships to old address. Go on the site, change it again, still somehow reverts to the old.

Took a phone call to an actual person to get it fixed.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Weird. I knew a girl named Regina who moved to Iceland, home of The Sugarcubes...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Boy were they disappointing at The Roxy, back when
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know what - I have a negative charge today - imma stop posting - don't wanna harsh anyone's buzz
Loving the show, as usual
 
