(WAVY Virginia)   Megachurch pastor arrested in underage prostitution sting. Fark: Recorded live stream shows him speaking to the congregation 2 days after he made bail   (wavy.com) divider line
    Richmond, Virginia, Chesterfield County, Virginia  
846 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2021 at 4:20 PM



fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, sinnerman, where you gonna run to?
Sinnerman where you gonna run to?
Where you gonna run to?
All on that day

We got to run to the rock
Please hide me, I run to the rock
Please hide me, run to the rock
Please hide here
All on that day

But the rock cried out
I can't hide you, the rock cried out
I can't hide you, the rock cried out
I ain't gonna hide you there
All on that day

I said rock
What's the matter with you rock?
Don't you see I need you, rock?
Good Lord, Lord
All on that day
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But don't forget, ye faithful, the REAL danger is the COVID vaccine...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Psalm 69
Youtube M9eNs_z_Ijg
 
anfrind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pedophilia is a core Christian value.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The Chesterfield County Police Special Victims Unit said the suspects believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms, but were actually communicating with detectives."

The guy's defense is that he was actually trying to meet a detective to date.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How stupid are his parishioners?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The most hurtful self-own is when you're scrolling through these stories, wondering what this twisted sicko must look like, and seeing that he looks pretty similar to yourself.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The whole point of having a church is to take people's money and to have sex with their children.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, obviously he was just meeting to counsel this child and divert her away from prostitution.  Clearly no impropriety here right?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: How stupid are his parishioners?


Well, they're mega-church "christians" so........ they're willfully stupid.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After a fair trial, tax the "church" and then tax all churches, and blame it on this pedo church.  Tell religion that if in 10 years, they have eaten all pedophiles in their ranks, maybe we will go back to tax exempt.  And if they have not cleared out all pedos world wide, through cannibalism, all religion will be banned in the US.

Problem solved.
 
VictoryCabal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Always love it when my hometown makes the news, it's always so positive.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nope.

I have nothing to post.  Nope, noppity nope.

Nope.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus was called out for hanging with rich guys and prostitutes.  Jesus explained he was just ministering to them.  This is the only bible story that I take seriously on rather or not he was a real person, because it is exactly what a acum bag bro preacher would claim if he got caught whoring with his rich buddies.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FYA: Michael C. Hall, 50, of the 9100 block of Hartley Hill Court in Henrico. Arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution....

How did subby miss Michael C. Hall? Same age, too.
 
Luse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remember folks. Atheists are immoral. You need a "god" to tell you what's right and what will be punished.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: How stupid are his parishioners?


I'm sure not anymore than any other.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: How stupid are his parishioners?


Well, they're in church on a Sunday morning and possibly Wednesday night so....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"No officer, I thought I was meeting a miner. Pick axes and helmet lamps really turn me on. What kind of pervert do you think I am?"
 
Slippitus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
HAHHAHAHAHAAHAH


Well at least he wasn't raping kids.
 
wutevr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: After a fair trial, tax the "church" and then tax all churches, and blame it on this pedo church.  Tell religion that if in 10 years, they have eaten all pedophiles in their ranks, maybe we will go back to tax exempt.  And if they have not cleared out all pedos world wide, through cannibalism, all religion will be banned in the US.

Problem solved.


I'm sure you've read this before, but username definitely checks out
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slippitus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah shiat, he wanted to rape kids.  Can we just abolish this superstition already?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: The whole point of having a church is to take people's money and to have sex with their children.


L. Ron, TFG....

Yep. Fits.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mcreadyblue: How stupid are his parishioners?

I'm sure not anymore than any other.


I would think that the "prosperity gospel" types would be
a bit higher on the stupid rung.

/especially since the Gospels seem to be strongly anti materialistic.
//oh, and don't get me started on that "eye of the needle" was an
actual doorway/arch bullshiat.
 
