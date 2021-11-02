 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Jeff Bezos wants you to know that going into orbit has helped him appreciate the Earth's fragility in a whole new way, which is why he's now donating to the environment a sum that he must have had to search at least 3 or 4 of his couches to find   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, Atmosphere, Earth, new threefold nature agenda, critical year  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mcusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How much would it cost to get him to fark off forever?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, the best thing for the environment is to keep blasting rockets into space.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When did Bezos go into orbit?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aw, give the guy a break. He isn't the richest person in the world any more, only the second richest. That's gotta be tough. Howza bout a little sympathy.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
billionaires shouldn't exist
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about having that realization before you fly into space?  It's going to take a long time to get all 7 billion people to take a spaceship ride so they too can appreciate the fragility of the planet and resolve to work to make it better.  Maybe, just maybe, we need to give some thought to things that are important without having to experience them personally first.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a story in the Bible about a poor woman who gave more to the temple than all the rich people did, because she gave so much more of what she had. Seems maybe relevant here.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out, Bezos has the environment's PayPal!
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: When did Bezos go into orbit?


He f*cking didn't.  He barely went into space at all.  I've taken pisses that lasted longer than Bezos was in space.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know William Shatner felt this because I saw him but, Bezos?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fantastic.  Great work, Jeff Bezos.  I hope this inspires billionaires to make more tax-deductible donations to worthy causes, instead of paying reasonable taxes.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: khitsicker: When did Bezos go into orbit?

He f*cking didn't.  He barely went into space at all.  I've taken pisses that lasted longer than Bezos was in space.


Technically, we're all in orbit around the sun. Which is orbit around the center of the galaxy.

Technically.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This asshole had to a: Start a trillion dollar company, b: build a rocket ship, c: See the earth from the edge of space, all in order to realize that "Environment Important, maybe should do something to help that".

How about "don't start an entire national logistics operation clogging the streets with Amazon drivers when there is already capacity to deliver your crap".
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: billionaires shouldn't exist


Liquidate their assets, get those golden eggs.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't a problem that philanthropy is going to solve - we need to change our elected leaders. Which is why companies like Patagonia are getting involved in electoral politics.
 
Metal1951
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandkids do not know the names of Bezos, Musk, Branson, or any of those money hungry space tourism billionaires.
But they do know Dolly Parton, because she sends them a free book every month.

/If she is on TV, they will rush to see her.
//The only song they have heard her sing was the Vaccine song to the tune of Jolene.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News Flash: he don't care cause he's pretty sure he will be dead before his debt on this subject comes due, but he'll put on one hell of a song n dance in order to save his companies bottom line for the current quarter. These people are generally too stupid and greedy to look too far beyond three months.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it's a start. If he follows through, I'll allow it.

I hardly want to be the one to crush this tiny spark of budding awareness before it can blossom.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is that in Tucker's bitcoin rolling around in the Carlson head?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Destructor: wage0048: khitsicker: When did Bezos go into orbit?

He f*cking didn't.  He barely went into space at all.  I've taken pisses that lasted longer than Bezos was in space.

Technically, we're all in orbit around the sun. Which is orbit around the center of the galaxy.

Technically.


This Is How Earth and Other Planets Really Move Around The Galaxy
Youtube rQJDEhlE-DY
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: billionaires shouldn't exist


I would have less of a problem with billionaires if they would pay their fair share.

Remember a few years back the kept talking about how the top 1% of earners pay 40% of federal income tax?  What they didn't mention was that they represent 80% of total income.

Billionaires need to pay what they owe
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is how it's done, libs.

I don't agree with the underlying premise, but I for one would rather receive the beneficence of a billionaire than a government program, because those funds were obtained via the Free Market rather than confiscated by Big Government from taxpayers.

The fate of our planet relies upon the generosity of the Job Creators, not the bumbling of bureaucrats. If you want to save the world, buy more shiat, and eliminate taxes on the titans of industry so they can afford more philanthropy.

Study it out.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey his wife gave away most of her billions its a start.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure, I dumped tons of pollutants for my little vanity ride into space, but you little people need to be more careful - except my cardboard boxes. Keep buying my shiat. We can always kill more trees for boxes.
 
roddack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Proof you can never please the internet.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When in doubt, throw money at it.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Sure, I dumped tons of pollutants for my little vanity ride into space, but you little people need to be more careful - except my cardboard boxes. Keep buying my shiat. We can always kill more trees for boxes.


Not sure if sarcastic, but just in case...

Amazon boxes are actual carbon sequestration tech that works. Trees synthesize biomass from atmospheric CO2 via photosynthesis, trees are pulped to make cardboard, Amazon boxes are hoarded in the basement or buried in the landfill, which if you think about it is a roundabout way of converting C02 into a solid form that ends up being trapped underground.

THE INVISIBLE HAND!!!

/no, not serious
//left out emissions from manufacturing and transportation, for starters
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nothings enough for you guys. $2 billion ain't chump change. Maybe for him but not for the cause. Take it easy on all the hate.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
[ Dumbass ], but not for this reason.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Nothings enough for you guys. $2 billion ain't chump change. Maybe for him but not for the cause. Take it easy on all the hate.


No one is saying it's not a lot of money. We're saying it's not a lot of money for him, and it's unfair for him to be lauded for hs minimal effort.
 
discoballer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This man could be taxed on 99% of his supposed assets and still be more fabulously wealthy than practically anybody.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We all need to agree to stop pretending stock ownership is liquid cash. Bezo's isn't actually a billionaire. If he actually sold off his stock all at once the value would drop just from the act of doing so, and possibly even tank the company. In reality he probably only has millions in actual money in the bank. Wanna really get under their skin? Stop acknowledging their stock as cash and thus you stop acknowledging they're billionaires to begin with. Wouldn't actually change a damn thing but we'd know they were crying about it and that's something.
 
