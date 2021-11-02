 Skip to content
 
(Engadget)   The McPlant tastes absolutely terrible
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't masking tape already plant-based?
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
McD is using a Beyond Beef burger, which I used until Costco started carrying Impossible Burger, (they sell both), however my wife & I prefer Impossible Burger.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: McD is using a Beyond Beef burger, which I used until Costco started carrying Impossible Burger, (they sell both), however my wife & I prefer Impossible Burger.


Same here, but Beyond Beef is now cheaper than Impossible Burger...so...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
techcrunch.comView Full Size



I tried one of these.

I have to say it wasn't bad. Not EXACTLY like beef, but good enough.

/Not a vegetarian
//Just curious
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But TFA headline says it tastes just like all the other...OHHHHHHHHHHH!!!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article: McDonald's takes a similar approach on its corporate site, saying that the McPlant will be "cooked on the same grill as meat-based products and eggs". In even more certain terms, the McPlant features American cheese and mayonnaise, which make it far from vegan-friendly.

The only people that will eat that will be "vegans" who are virtue signaling while eating with friends.

I worked at a cafeteria for a short time in the 90's and one woman liked to do that when she came in at lunch. I pointed out that the beans had lard in them. She sniffed that didn't count. What a hypocrite.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Isn't masking tape already plant-based?


I was going to say the same thing about Tofu and TVP. Haven't I been eating "plant protein" every time I have a eggie burger with bacon and cheese?

I really do like Harvey's veggie burgers with bacon and cheese. The veggie patty cuts the bad stuff and the bacon and cheese adds back the flavour that can only be had from eating bad stuff.

It's like having not having my beef patty and eating it too.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
McPlant? That was seriously the best name they could come up with?
 
badplaid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The absolute second that this becomes cheaper than beef, the beef burgers will go up in price 30% and be special items and the default burger will be plant-based. The fact that they are using the same griddles and not catering to the vegans or vegetarians is very telling.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not only does it taste bad but the juice runs down my leg...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No one goes to McDonald's for the taste of a hamburger because McDonald's does not taste like a hamburger. It tastes like a McDonald's burger aka a hamburger inspired sandwich that passes through the digestive tract pretty easily, especially on road trips.
 
Headso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
With some help from Beyond Burger

People who don't eat meat always say stuff tastes like meat that doesn't taste like meat, 'oh I airfry these pieces of kale with some maple syrup on it and you could never tell the difference between it and bacon'
 
odinsposse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I assume that you could replace all of the fast food burgers sold in America with meatless substitutes and 99% of their customers wouldn't notice.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kinda makes you wonder what is in the original....
 
anjin-san
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Picklehead: From the article: McDonald's takes a similar approach on its corporate site, saying that the McPlant will be "cooked on the same grill as meat-based products and eggs". In even more certain terms, the McPlant features American cheese and mayonnaise, which make it far from vegan-friendly.

The only people that will eat that will be "vegans" who are virtue signaling while eating with friends.

I worked at a cafeteria for a short time in the 90's and one woman liked to do that when she came in at lunch. I pointed out that the beans had lard in them. She sniffed that didn't count. What a hypocrite.


I mean, you could order it without cheese and mayo. I suspect vegans are used to asking for modifications on their food.

But I think the people who should eat it are anyone who cares about climate change. Simply removing beef from your diet will reduce your carbon footprint by like 50%.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
McDonald's first plant-based burger (ignoring the veggie "burgers" that have come before it)

So is it first or not? Explain yourself.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [techcrunch.com image 850x419]


I tried one of these.

I have to say it wasn't bad. Not EXACTLY like beef, but good enough.

/Not a vegetarian
//Just curious


I actually like them better than regular Whoppers. My first job was at BK, and I used to power those things down, but nowadays whatever the "meat" is it leaves me feeling like I ate a load of gravel.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Headso: With some help from Beyond Burger

People who don't eat meat always say stuff tastes like meat that doesn't taste like meat, 'oh I airfry these pieces of kale with some maple syrup on it and you could never tell the difference between it and bacon'


I like meat. The play based substitutes have gotten a LOT better in the past few years
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Kinda makes you wonder what is in the original....


A surprising amount of USDA inspected "powdered cellulose" aka sawdust and other fillers
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: McDonald's first plant-based burger (ignoring the veggie "burgers" that have come before it)

So is it first or not? Explain yourself.


The second or third generation McRib was made from a creature that could move around and kill its prey, but its cellular structure was mostly cellulose and mycelium.
 
farbekrieg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
im not sold either way on plant protein but when are they going to address the wretched sugar paste they use for buns.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People who care about what goes into their bodies don't eat at McDonald's.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't you mean McTerrible, Subby?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Picklehead: From the article: McDonald's takes a similar approach on its corporate site, saying that the McPlant will be "cooked on the same grill as meat-based products and eggs". In even more certain terms, the McPlant features American cheese and mayonnaise, which make it far from vegan-friendly.

The only people that will eat that will be "vegans" who are virtue signaling while eating with friends.

I worked at a cafeteria for a short time in the 90's and one woman liked to do that when she came in at lunch. I pointed out that the beans had lard in them. She sniffed that didn't count. What a hypocrite.


In college I cooked at a pub across the street from the University of Texas. We started selling gardenburgers way back when, hell mid 90's IIRC. We had a smallish flat-top that leaned backwards, which sucked because the beef tallow from the burgers would pool back there, so you had to constantly deal with that. So, the gardenburgers were pretty much fried in beef. I can't tell you how many "vegetarians" complimented our gardenburgers as being the "best I have ever tasted". Yeah.....about that./ end CSB
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"McMockMeat" wold have been a better brand name, in my carnivorous opinion.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anjin-san: But I think the people who should eat it are anyone who cares about climate change. Simply removing beef from your diet will reduce your carbon footprint by like 50%.


I care about the environment, but not that much.  Enjoy your costal flooding people, I'm eating steak tonight.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Kinda makes you wonder what is in the original....


Think smaller. Think more legs.
 
chewd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Teambaylagoon: McPlant? That was seriously the best name they could come up with?


jtown: People who care about what goes into their bodies don't eat at McDonald's.


I'm kinda getting the impression that the execs feel like they have to do this for the stockholders so it'll look like the company is "keeping up with the times" but dont actually want it to succeed.

I think they're looking forward to being able to wring their hands and go "well gee-wiz... we tried it & nobody liked it, guess we'll have to go back to selling "beef" lol"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: SpectroBoy: [techcrunch.com image 850x419]


I tried one of these.

I have to say it wasn't bad. Not EXACTLY like beef, but good enough.

/Not a vegetarian
//Just curious

I actually like them better than regular Whoppers. My first job was at BK, and I used to power those things down, but nowadays whatever the "meat" is it leaves me feeling like I ate a load of gravel.


I actually got to finally try one of these last week:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I honestly have to say that I preferred it over regular beef.

Eating the patty by itself, you could absolutely tell it was not real beef. Same texture, but different flavor. But mixed in together with the rest of the sandwich, it was absolutely perfect and far better than regular ground beef.

Why?
1. It's much leaner. A moist burger is fine, but I hate outright grease.
2. Synthetic meat doesn't have that stale blood flavor.

Ground beef is essentially old meat going bad, so it gets stretched out with fresh beef cuts/scraps getting ground into it. So that stale, almost dishrag taste is almost always present. The plant based stuff tastes like a freshly slaughtered cow that used prime cuts of meat. I was hooked instantly.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: anjin-san: But I think the people who should eat it are anyone who cares about climate change. Simply removing beef from your diet will reduce your carbon footprint by like 50%.

I care about the environment, but not that much.  Enjoy your costal flooding people, I'm eating steak tonight.


Pretty bold statement considering the record amounts of flooding the midwest has experienced in recent years.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't eat fast food much, but when the feeling hits? I certainly don't mind McDonald's. I like my meat (yes I know what I did there). I'd maybe give this a try. Really though? Probably not. Don't care enough. Unless it was excellent? Just gimme a burger and fries. I'll be fine.
/I'm omnivorous
//If it tastes good? Put it on a plate
///I'll eat it. (plate is optional)
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

