(Seattle Times)   Seattle is the most anxious major city in the US. You would be too if you paid the rent around here   (seattletimes.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all the coffee.
 
listerine69
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: It's all the coffee.


One and done
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
300 days of gloom per year probably doesn't help.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought it was a warzone like Chicago, teetering on the brink of becoming a lifeless, smoldering crater like Portland.
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: 300 days of gloom per year probably doesn't help.


memesmonkey.comView Full Size



/moist moist moist moist moist
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seattle used to be this totally affordable place, sure the prices at bars, restaurants and grocery stores were always a bit more expensive.

Then the rent control measure failed on the ballot in the mid 90s and nobody ever brought that back.

And then Amazon came in, bringing in planeloads of chucklef*cks taking up all the jobs.

You have to make about 80-90K to live there now, probably at least 60 if you live in one of the suburbs.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe you guys should develop a popular music style that reflects or expresses that anxiety.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: 300 days of gloom per year probably doesn't help.


Whiners. Munich is about the same latitude, thermometers forget what double digits are from october to march, an we get our winter winds all the way from Lapland every 10 days, and we don't whine and get "amxious" about it. It may have to do with the fact that we brew an entirely different family of drinks.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah well, tsunami, earthquake, volcano, rainy and grey most of the time, expensive, caffeine, opioids...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: It's all the coffee.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Por que tan serioso: 300 days of gloom per year probably doesn't help.

Whiners. Munich is about the same latitude, thermometers forget what double digits are from october to march, an we get our winter winds all the way from Lapland every 10 days, and we don't whine and get "amxious" about it. It may have to do with the fact that we brew an entirely different family of drinks.


Well. Not for nothing but you Munichers aren't generally thought of as a jovial bunch either, Oktoberfest notwithstanding.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I figure the US is just anxious as a whole, with all the crap we have going on.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was a pretty easy place to live before Amazon & Co. arrived.  Artists could afford to live here, so there were multiple thriving art scenes.  Now all the formerly affordable property, residential and commercial, has been knocked down to build condos and apartments for the $100,000+ crowd that has moved in.  Oh, and there weren't tent cities in every park.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Por que tan serioso: 300 days of gloom per year probably doesn't help.

Whiners. Munich is about the same latitude, thermometers forget what double digits are from october to march, an we get our winter winds all the way from Lapland every 10 days, and we don't whine and get "amxious" about it. It may have to do with the fact that we brew an entirely different family of drinks.


Y'all have universal healthcare in Munich, too.

I have a coworker shaming me for planning to retire in Europe. I turned my back to him when he started on about why America's healthcare is superior and he prefers it...nevermind the fact he has never even traveled.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My anxiety has completely disappeared since moving here, I must be doing it wrong.

/it probably helps that I live in a reasonably affordable suburb and don't commute
//and get outdoors whenever possible
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On a scale of 1 to 10, how many Woody Allens is it?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

