(AP News)   Three life sentences + 30 years for Ponzi schemer who bilked elderly people out of millions. With bonus Moleman pic   (apnews.com) divider line
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So Trump next?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He promoted his investment business in books, such as "Jesus Christ, Money Master," and on Christian radio broadcasts.

Jesus Christ, Money Master?  Hang on a second here.  If Jesus is so damn good with money, why does he always need it?

/cue George Carlin
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He promoted his investment business in books, such as "Jesus Christ, Money Master," and on Christian radio broadcasts.

They just skipped over large swaths of the New Testament, right?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He looks like Butthead's dad.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lloyd.....why?!?!?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
3 life sentences + 30 years. Meanwhile murderers get 10 years and cops who murder get a (light) slap on the wrist and no years in jail. Really shows what America puts as the bigger crime. Money crimes.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Who farted, y'all?"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jay Leno sure fell from grace hard
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He forgot step 1:  become an ordained minister.  Or run for pres, I guess.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can he get hit with a groin with a football?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gallagher, 80, and his Gallagher Financial Group advertised on Christian radio with the tagline, "See you in church on Sunday." He promoted his investment business in books, such as "Jesus Christ, Money Master," and on Christian radio broadcasts.

This is surely the first time in history that a "Christian" has used faith to aid in his swindling.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He promoted his investment business in books, such as "Jesus Christ, Money Master," and on Christian radio broadcasts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shostie: He promoted his investment business in books, such as "Jesus Christ, Money Master," and on Christian radio broadcasts.

They just skipped over large swaths of the New Testament, right?


Something about camels and needles leaps to mind....
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Still not in prison:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am curious when taking money for Jesus becomes a ponzi scheme.  Give me 20% and your life will be better is okay, give me 20% and you'll get a good return, illegal.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: 3 life sentences + 30 years. Meanwhile murderers get 10 years and cops who murder get a (light) slap on the wrist and no years in jail. Really shows what America puts as the bigger crime. Money crimes.


they know he'll be dead in jail in a couple of years. a purely performative sentence.

Can't say I feel too bad about the victims either. "Jesus Christ, Money Master"? These farking idiot so-called Christians deserved to be fleeced. Morons.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Can he get hit with a groin with a football?


Lets find out.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shostie: He promoted his investment business in books, such as "Jesus Christ, Money Master," and on Christian radio broadcasts.

They just skipped over large swaths of the New Testament, right?


Not really, it's more that he goes through it with a fine-tooth comb looking for anything he can relate to money somehow.  The actual advice in the book is pretty standard, he just ties it to the New Testament wherever possible.

The book doesn't actually obsess over money so much as it reflects old-timey protestant values about getting up early and eating your porridge.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, insurrectionists get a slap on the wrist...
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
if Roger Stone and Terence Stamp somehow pumped out an epsilon, he'd look just like that.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also, may as well as just sentenced him death. Here's my suggestion.

RIP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texmandie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As an early boss of mine, a quietly devout Baptist, advised me: "if a businessman has the [Jesus] fish on his signs or cards, or feels the need to tell you what a strong [Christian] believer he is, watch out for your wallet!"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: 3 life sentences + 30 years. Meanwhile murderers get 10 years and cops who murder get a (light) slap on the wrist and no years in jail. Really shows what America puts as the bigger crime. Money crimes.


As it should be.

Kill one person, well, one person is dead.

Bilk dozens out of their money, and you could be Bernie Madoff or Lee Farkas and tank an entire city, collapse a bank, put tens of thousands out of their homes, and help kick off the Great Recession.

I'd rather see common murderers getting smaller sentences, if we could put white collar criminals away proportional to the number of lives they ruin, frankly.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I am curious when taking money for Jesus becomes a ponzi scheme.


This guy's mistake was failing to launder the cash through a church.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drewsclues: Also, may as well as just sentenced him death. Here's my suggestion.


Make him watch Gallagher videos until he kills himself? Diabolical!
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Throw away the key.
 
