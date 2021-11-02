 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Colorado article features a Responsible Gun Owner, a blind dwarf, an amputee dwarf, multiple other dwarves, connections to the Olympics and the Air Force, and mercifully no mention of Lauren Boebert   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
28
    More: Strange, Police, Sheriff, El Paso County, Colorado, 55-year-old Christof M. Kreb, Constable, United States Air Force Academy, United States, Colorado authorities  
•       •       •

877 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA, but is this a short story?
 
PreMortem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that headline in Stephan's voice.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police identified the victims as Kreb's wife, Yvette Siegert Kreb, age 50, and two of their eight children

Eight children? Well there's your problem.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
daughter Morgan Kreb, a freshman at the U.S. Air Force Academy

Christian fascists, guns, and nuclear weapons. Smells like freedom in here!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's a story here.

/ and I don't want to know it
 
GalFisk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PreMortem: I read that headline in Stephan's voice.


I read it in the voice of Kruggsmash.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: There's a story here.

/ and I don't want to know it


Colorado gun nuts are a notch above the rest.

We have a real problem on our hands.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Colorado Springs. Not even once.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Any mention of Hobbits or Wizards?

/DRTFA
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yvette Siegert Kreb, age 50, and two of their eight children

There's a Krebs cycle joke here, but I think I'll hold back this time...
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Crusty Krebs.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That just gets worse the more further down you scroll.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: There's a story here.

/ and I don't want to know it


I do.

I'd bet money on It's wife tells husband she's having an affair/and or is leaving and taking some of the kids and then the guns gonna do what the guns gonna do.

Or the gun shop owner was committing federal crimes and the walls were closing in but that's not public so the article doesn't mention it.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Police identified the victims as Kreb's wife, Yvette Siegert Kreb, age 50, and two of their eight children

Eight children? Well there's your problem.


5 were imported from China to do yard work.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: abhorrent1: Police identified the victims as Kreb's wife, Yvette Siegert Kreb, age 50, and two of their eight children

Eight children? Well there's your problem.

5 were imported from China to do yard work.


you just have a special brand of being a piece of shiat, don't you?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh
Jerry Miculek would have killed them all in less that 2 seconds
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like the makings of The Wizard of Oz - 2022.
 
Cagey B
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The dwarf collecting is a niche form of hoarding.
 
red5ish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought this would be one of those three guys walk into a bar jokes but it wasn't. Not even a little bit.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Police identified the victims as Kreb's wife, Yvette Siegert Kreb, age 50, and two of their eight children

Eight children? Well there's your problem.


Not anymore
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

red5ish: I thought this would be one of those three guys walk into a bar jokes but it wasn't. Not even a little bit.


That is because the guys are short enough to walk under the bar.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: "Five of the Kreb children were born with various forms of dwarfism. One is also legally blind, and one had both legs amputated."

I can't help but wonder: did Mrs. Karen take her husband's name when they married? ...or, was she already a Kreb?  The above facts suggest it might be the latter.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Five of the Kreb children were born with various forms of dwarfism. One is also legally blind, and one had both legs amputated

This is one of those whimsical old timey nursery rhymes that are fun to sing but then you listen to the lyrics and realize it's about murder suicide.

/ashes ashes they get me every time
 
HairBolus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://www.denverpost.com/2021/11/01​/​murder-suicide-el-paso-county-colorado​/
Victims Felicity Kreb, 13, and Barrett Kreb, 9, were adopted from China and Albania.
Fark user imageView Full Size


and most of the family wears camouflage pajamas?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HairBolus: https://www.denverpost.com/2021/11/01​/​murder-suicide-el-paso-county-colorado​/
Victims Felicity Kreb, 13, and Barrett Kreb, 9, were adopted from China and Albania.
[Fark user image image 395x473]

and most of the family wears camouflage pajamas?


How would you know?  I can only see one kid.

/it's a sailboat?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HairBolus: https://www.denverpost.com/2021/11/01​/​murder-suicide-el-paso-county-colorado​/
Victims Felicity Kreb, 13, and Barrett Kreb, 9, were adopted from China and Albania.
[Fark user image image 395x473]

and most of the family wears camouflage pajamas?


Only the boys obviously. Can't let gender stereotypes stop being true.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cagey B: The dwarf collecting is a niche form of hoarding.


It can be quite lucrative because they are in short supply.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Damn, this is a company I interact with on a daily basis. I had no idea that the owner's life was that complicated. I'll keep an eye open today for it.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.