(Yahoo)   Watch your mailbox; the IRS might have a surprise in store for 430,000 Americans   (money.yahoo.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2021 at 8:11 PM



33 Comments     (+0 »)
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're giving US the iTunes gift cards?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them lucky unemployees will be able to afford them a second refrigerator now.

And here I am working two jerbs to keep up the payment on the Kevinator
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mailbox:. The more you watch me the more bills I'm going to give you.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. aaronx got one of these. It was a pleasant surprise.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Mailbox:. The more you watch me the more bills I'm going to give you.


Get with the times, old man. Internet pay.

However, I average around 5 vehicle warranties, 3 credit card applications, and 5 mortgage refinancing junk mails a week.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: They're giving US the iTunes gift cards?


Hot cocoa sampler boxes.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it pecan pie? I could go for a slice of warm pecan pie with French vanilla ice cream.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhhh.... a check.  Well, now, don't I feel silly standing out here by the mailbox in a robe and flip flops.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
400.000 will be millionaires that have never paid taxes.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: They're giving US the iTunes gift cards?


Only valid for U2 albums, of course.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Ohhhh.... a check.  Well, now, don't I feel silly standing out here by the mailbox in a robe and flip flops.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Harry Freakstorm: Mailbox:. The more you watch me the more bills I'm going to give you.

Get with the times, old man. Internet pay.

However, I average around 5 vehicle warranties, 3 credit card applications, and 5 mortgage refinancing junk mails a week.


I don't get shiat. Used to get junk all the time. Guess they figured I'm dead by now. Well, until the next major election. As a member of the living impaired I now feel the need to vote Democrat.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can the envelope at least say "happy refund enclosed" so I don't think I'm getting audited?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Those Maga guys are gonna be so angry while they sign the back of those checks.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Can the envelope at least say "happy refund enclosed" so I don't think I'm getting audited?


Just remember this old trick. If the envelope is thin, it is no or good news.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Ohhhh.... a check.  Well, now, don't I feel silly standing out here by the mailbox in a robe and flip flops.


"Shutter's Full"
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Harry Freakstorm: Mailbox:. The more you watch me the more bills I'm going to give you.

Get with the times, old man. Internet pay.

However, I average around 5 vehicle warranties, 3 credit card applications, and 5 mortgage refinancing junk mails a week.


I get CC offers, business loan offers, and Cable ads more than anything else.  Many days our mail goes from the mailbox directly to the garbage, and not a single thing is held back.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Them lucky unemployees will be able to afford them a second refrigerator now.

And here I am working two jerbs to keep up the payment on the Kevinator


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pocket_aces
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are we waiting for Biden to add his signature?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: thehellisthis: Ohhhh.... a check.  Well, now, don't I feel silly standing out here by the mailbox in a robe and flip flops.

[Fark user image image 217x180]


Damn it!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

millerthyme: Harry Freakstorm: Them lucky unemployees will be able to afford them a second refrigerator now.

And here I am working two jerbs to keep up the payment on the Kevinator

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Can't blame em, Kevin's biatch slap is strong.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for those farkers to finish processing my return that I filed in April.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aaronx: Mrs. aaronx got one of these. It was a pleasant surprise.


From the rest of us who worked through it all, you're welcome.

/Kidding
//Country is farked with debt.
///Better you get it than the defense contractors or endless other bastards
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: I'm still waiting for those farkers to finish processing my return that I filed in April.


HaHa, you getting audited
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A good notice from the IRS?

Missed a chance by not sending it out on Halloween.  Trick mail.

Or to come on April 1st.
 
Korzine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Them lucky unemployees will be able to afford them a second refrigerator now.

And here I am working two jerbs to keep up the payment on the Kevinator


People on welfare during heightened COVID unemployment payments made about $5k more a year than the average median income of my state and now they are being given even more money. So yeah lucky. I wish I could have gotten on it but I unfortunately got to keep my job.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is it pecan pie? I could go for a slice of warm pecan pie with French vanilla ice cream.


I just had warm sugar free apple pie with plain vanilla ice cream.  It was good.

Yours sounds better.
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Harry Freakstorm: Mailbox:. The more you watch me the more bills I'm going to give you.

Get with the times, old man. Internet pay.

However, I average around 5 vehicle warranties, 3 credit card applications, and 5 mortgage refinancing junk mails a week.


Are you forgetting something? Like a blue envelope that may or may not have a $200 check inside? Nobody gets away from those.

valpak.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Finally, now I can afford to go to the next Trump rally!
 
woodjf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: aaronx: Mrs. aaronx got one of these. It was a pleasant surprise.

From the rest of us who worked through it all, you're welcome.

/Kidding
//Country is farked with debt.
///Better you get it than the defense contractors or endless other bastards


farking zing!
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some salty essentials need to finish up their AA degrees it sounds like.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Some salty essentials need to finish up their AA degrees it sounds like.


Or just embrace the alcoholism.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby why do you assume that I received unemployment benefits last year?
 
