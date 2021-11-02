 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   Now for something completely different: Peyton Manning savagely destroying a piece of fried chicken   (mediaite.com) divider line
38
    More: Facepalm, Peyton Manning, 2007 NFL season, Super Bowl XLII, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Monday Night Football, Pro Bowl, ESPN's alternate Monday Night Football  
•       •       •

1320 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 02 Nov 2021 at 12:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well okay then.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake News, subby!
It's actually grilled chicken.

Also if you're going to change every word in my headline then keep the tag, whatever I don't mind. Fark knows best.

I still would like to share my original headline just because America is being herded down a road of information censorship and control which bothers me. There's a point to be made about perception, I think.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Certainly not accusing Fark of media control. The edited headline is better than my original headline and my original headline is better as a comment. We're working together here as a team, it's friendly and without adversarial vibes.

The Mediaite headline describes the chicken eating as something like 18+. It was right next to an article about Gov Abbott banning obscene materials. It swirled all around in my mind to "Ffs what's next? Gulags for lack of table manners?"

Cheers.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the Not News that Fark has farked, this Not News may be the nottest.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Of all the Not News that Fark has farked, this Not News may be the nottest.


Classic Fark.

Your dog wants grilled chicken.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a south american horn owl, I can tell by how it's feeding.

Their plumage has been known to resemble famous athletes.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad he chews his food 32 times... or is that 3... or 2 times.
someone was hungry.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After sitting through the ads, giddy with anticipation, I regret to report that that wasn't particularly savage.

Dude is never going to put together a new ownership group for the Broncos at this rate.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny thing subby, I am wearing a "now For Something Completely Different" T Shirt right now.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A moderately famous man eats his meal as if he's hungry. More at 11.


If there were a button to push that would punish anyone for thinking this is a story by way of nuclear annihilation, they'd need a 7 nation army to get my finger off the button.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he come down to this all of a sudden?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You are worthless and will always be second place the the pork spare rib!!!"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omaha!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: A moderately famous man eats his meal as if he's hungry. More at 11.


If there were a button to push that would punish anyone for thinking this is a story by way of nuclear annihilation, they'd need a 7 nation army to get my finger off the button.


Thought a 7 nation army couldn't hold you back?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This news is so much better than all the depressing stuff we have on fark.

Thank You Peyton Manning.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Fake News, subby!
It's actually grilled chicken.

Also if you're going to change every word in my headline then keep the tag, whatever I don't mind. Fark knows best.

I still would like to share my original headline just because America is being herded down a road of information censorship and control which bothers me. There's a point to be made about perception, I think.
[Fark user image 425x290]
Certainly not accusing Fark of media control. The edited headline is better than my original headline and my original headline is better as a comment. We're working together here as a team, it's friendly and without adversarial vibes.

The Mediaite headline describes the chicken eating as something like 18+. It was right next to an article about Gov Abbott banning obscene materials. It swirled all around in my mind to "Ffs what's next? Gulags for lack of table manners?"

Cheers.


I'm sure it was hilarious in your head. I, too, sometimes wander down a path of associations that no one else will get.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have 3 buttocks?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the chief alien in Buckaroo Banzai said, "Beeg deal. So what?"

I've been pressed for time like that.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjbreeze: Does he have 3 buttocks?


No, but he does have two sheds.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn he inhaled that.  i bet he has indigestion
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peyton Manning attacking a chicken reminds me of Preston Manning attacking a welfare budget.

Old meme is old.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone all carnival barker:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: The Mediaite headline describes the chicken eating as something like 18+. It was right next to an article about Gov Abbott banning obscene materials.


Point of order: Only you see that at this particular point in time.

Rightside "recommendations" panels are based on your personal browsing history of the site in question. Their algorithms curate and display articles that they calculate you would be the most interested in clicking. No one else sees your list of recommendations, in the same order and format that you see them, and this list changes (probably hourly) so by the time it goes green the reference is completely lost to everyone, even you.

That is the most likely reason why the Fark mods edited your headline: It was a fleeting thing that only applied to you at a specific moment in time.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just can't eat chicken off the bone anymore.  It's gross and slimy and WTF with those veins? I have f*cking had it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's practically genteel ladylike compared to what I was expecting.

You will probably not see the phrase "genteel and lady-like" again today, let alone applied to a football star.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: That's practically genteel ladylike compared to what I was expecting.

You will probably not see the phrase "genteel and lady-like" again today, let alone applied to a football star.


They're called "stars" now? Back in my day, we called them "heroes", for their heroic work in running after balls. Come to think of it, I'm not sure why we didn't call them "perverts" but, "stars" is right out.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While impressive that it was put on TV, the Mannings have apparently never seen me hovering over my sink with a whole rotisserie chicken as soon as I got home from the grocery store, taking it down like a cow in a piranha-filled pond.

Link to my OnlyFans in my profile
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: I just can't eat chicken off the bone anymore.  It's gross and slimy and WTF with those veins? I have f*cking had it.


Slimy with veins? Learn to cook, farker.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Of all the Not News that Fark has farked, this Not News may be the nottest.


This is the kind of thing I come to Fark for.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...well, this and politics.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/And porn?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There was nothing savage about that. It was cold-blooded, calculated destruction performed by a pro with expedience in mind.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Clearly NOTHING ELSE of moment is happening anywhere in the solar system.
 
starlost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
as someone who often eats over the kitchen sink i see nothing wrong with this.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Clearly NOTHING ELSE of moment is happening anywhere in the solar system.


Yet here you are. Perhaps we crave something other than politics and COVID. Crazy, right?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Peyton Manning Jingle Extended
Youtube LrW1v7McL9k
 
jchic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
fark that rancid piece of shiat.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The grease on his lips and that dead stare says I will kill you if you get any closer.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jchic: fark that rancid piece of shiat.


I read this comment to the tune of Peyton's Nationwide jingle.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.