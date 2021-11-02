 Skip to content
Men with golden penises are ruining sex.
109
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...an arrogance that stems from the assumption that a steady supply of females will be sexually interested in them.

And how is this different from every other day in human history?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they haven't read this chilling cautionary research from The Onion.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a syndrome, it's a feature.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a bloody Dutchman...
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that what happened to King Midas when he masturbated?

/DNRTFA
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come, come, Mr. Bond, you love smug dating as much as I do.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm at work so not clicking it. Anyone got the TLDR?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not wrong though
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The term was purportedly coined by frustrated female students at Sarah Lawrence College in upstate New York - where three-quarters of all enrollees are the fairer sex.

Awww... someone has activated their white girl privilege. When the golden slipper is on the other genitals, suddenly someone has something to say about it. How many dudes put her pussy on a pedestal in high school that she ignored? College-aged guys figured out that it's all the same, but the variety is what keeps it interesting when all you're looking for is a thrill.

She could one-up them and start banging the professors who may treat her like the princess she thinks she is.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Sounds like they haven't read this chilling cautionary research from The Onion.
[Fark user image image 850x389]


Wait, so, that's the only reason I got sex at all? And now I'll die a renewed virgin?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I'm at work so not clicking it. Anyone got the TLDR?


Just 40.5% of college students in the United States are male, according to the National Student Clearinghouse, meaning they're in short supply and high demand when dating on campus.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I'm at work so not clicking it. Anyone got the TLDR?


College age women are upset because college age men are in short supply compared to women and thus the men have options.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I'm at work so not clicking it. Anyone got the TLDR?


In Manhattan, there are approximately three heterosexual women with college degrees for every two heterosexual men with college degrees. This puts some people at an advantage in the sexual marketplace, and others at a disadvantage.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you're a brass-balled, silver tongued, tin-eared fella, you might as well have a golden penis, too.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I'm at work so not clicking it. Anyone got the TLDR?


The scarcity of dudes in some colleges is giving some of the dudes that are there delusions of pee-pee grandeur
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Alwysadydrmr: I'm at work so not clicking it. Anyone got the TLDR?

Just 40.5% of college students in the United States are male, according to the National Student Clearinghouse, meaning they're in short supply and high demand when dating on campus.


This is bad news... for Chad
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"golden penis syndrome" - an arrogance that stems from the assumption that a steady supply of females will be sexually interested in them.

So it's like being a woman?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's lotsa single farkers ladies!
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that women looking for casual hookups has nothing to do with the situation.  As always, blame the men.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

""Golden penis syndrome" has led these smug males to engage in dastardly dating practices, such as cheating and ghosting, because they're confident that another woman will always be waiting around the corner."

So basically reverse-friend zone?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Alwysadydrmr: I'm at work so not clicking it. Anyone got the TLDR?

In Manhattan, there are approximately three heterosexual women with college degrees for every two heterosexual men with college degrees. This puts some people at an advantage in the sexual marketplace, and others at a disadvantage.


I've seen videos where this oversupply on one side is handled easily and fairly with a definite upside for all involved.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And once again women have found a way to blame men for their problems. Boys have been getting nudged out of education for years to make schools more equitable for girls and now that boys are just skipping college that lack of men is being blamed on men. Saudi Arabia seems to have the right idea.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're acting exactly as thousands of years of evolution designed them to act?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do I comment with out being blacklisted by both men and women on this site?
 
Buckaroo Beeblebrox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: How do I comment with out being blacklisted by both men and women on this site?


Too late.
 
emotion_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I meet any woman I start by assuming that she does not want to have sex with me. Seems like I am wierd or something.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought college gals all wanted sugar daddies? Is that trend over, or are we supposed to feel sorry for the trust fund kids now?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Golden penis syndrome" has led these smug males to engage in dastardly dating practices, such as cheating and ghosting

What about mustache twirling?
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emotion_lotion: If I meet any woman I start by assuming that she does not want to have sex with me. Seems like I am wierd or something.


And yet the men who assume they want to get laid a lot more. A conundrum for sure.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like the plot to a Bond porn parody: Goldschlonger.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Men with college degrees have become so cocky "

*snert*
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilarious. You're not an azzmole, you're just picky. Keep telling that to yourselves, boys.
Signed a wise old lady who's on to you.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're all reported!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, I am 52, single, and interested in a second degree. Now might be a good time to go back to school...

:-D
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Golden Penis Syndrome", huh?  Is that what they call assholes, now?  We've had those forever, subby.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad. I try to explain to the other guys that just because my penis is golden, it doesn't mean theirs are
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Alwysadydrmr: I'm at work so not clicking it. Anyone got the TLDR?

The scarcity of dudes in some colleges is giving some of the dudes that are there delusions of pee-pee grandeur


Meanwhile at the St. Augustine Flagler College for Wayward Wymmyns, the female-to-male population stll skews @ 9 to 1, meaning that if you have a penis and can't get laid it's because you're a reprehensible, ugly, patchouli-stinking scumbag. I have seen some of the *ugliest* young men on earth, dressed like absolute trash, walking around town with easy 10s on their arms. My wife doesn't like me going out downtown alone much but the sad truth is that I'm content and happy with her no matter how good the candy store looks, but I have to tell you single men: St. Augustine is THE place to be for a hot date and has been since the 1970s.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is this Fark or a Reddit MRA thread? Awful lot of pathetic man-children posting in this thread.
 
roc6783
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Alwysadydrmr: I'm at work so not clicking it. Anyone got the TLDR?

Just 40.5% of college students in the United States are male, according to the National Student Clearinghouse, meaning they're in short supply and high demand when dating on campus.


Well...not you.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Is this Fark or a Reddit MRA thread? Awful lot of pathetic man-children posting in this thread.


Fark is Reddit one week later, where have you been hiding?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus fkn Christ the sentient fedoras posting in this farking thread holy shiat.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tuxq: The term was purportedly coined by frustrated female students at Sarah Lawrence College in upstate New York - where three-quarters of all enrollees are the fairer sex.

Awww... someone has activated their white girl privilege. When the golden slipper is on the other genitals, suddenly someone has something to say about it. How many dudes put her pussy on a pedestal in high school that she ignored? College-aged guys figured out that it's all the same, but the variety is what keeps it interesting when all you're looking for is a thrill.

She could one-up them and start banging the professors who may treat her like the princess she thinks she is.


And maybe they just don't want to have sex with arrogant jerks, dude. Or with anybody for that matter.

Honestly, based on your comment alone, I'm not sure anybody would want sleep with you, either
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mock26: Hmm, I am 52, single, and interested in a second degree. Now might be a good time to go back to school...

:-D


cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size

That was a good episode
 
roc6783
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Alwysadydrmr: I'm at work so not clicking it. Anyone got the TLDR?

Just 40.5% of college students in the United States are male, according to the National Student Clearinghouse, meaning they're in short supply and high demand when dating on campus.


I misread your comment laugh at or ignore my snark as you see fit.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd rather hang out in front of a trade school looking for dates. At least those guys are good with their hands.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this how you breed a King Midas?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: And once again women have found a way to blame men for their problems. Boys have been getting nudged out of education for years to make schools more equitable for girls and now that boys are just skipping college that lack of men is being blamed on men. Saudi Arabia seems to have the right idea.


Then go live there. You won't be missed here.
 
